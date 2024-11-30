Trudeau arrives at Mar-a-Lago amid tariff threats to Canada as Trump targets Israel ceasefire: Live
Trump has threatened Canada and Mexico with 25 percent tariffs, despite deep economic ties
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reportedly dining with Donald Trump on Friday at Mar-a-Lago, after the president-elect this week threatened Canada, Mexico, and China with substantial tarriffs.
Tariffs aren’t the only form of international influence Trump is pursuing before inauguration day. Senator Lindsey Graham, a close adviser, said on Friday that Trump hopes a ceasefire deal can be reached over the Israel-Hamas war before he takes office.
The international action comes a day after Trump roasted Democrats in a bizarre AI-generated Thanksgiving video which concluded with the president-elect bursting out of a turkey and dancing to YMCA.
The video, which parodies National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, shows a computer-generated President Joe Biden, whose head is superimposed on the body of Chevy Chase, carving a turkey.
“Save the neck for me, Clark,” California Representative Adam Schiff urges beside a giggling Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden continues to slice the turkey before Trump breaks out of the dry, crumbling carcass and grooves to the Village People’s hit.
Putin full of praise for ‘intelligent and experienced’ Trump
Russian President Vladimir Putin has heaped praised on Donald Trump and suggested the incoming administration will “find a solution” to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.
“As far as I can imagine, the newly elected president is an intelligent and already quite experienced person. I think he will find a solution,” Putin said on Thursday.
Putin also commended the president-elect as a “real man” after an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in July.
Alex Woodward reports on Thursday’s remarks.
Trump unveils new strategy to stop Americans taking fentanyl
Donald Trump has unveiled a new strategy for dealing with the fentanyl crisis.
“I will be working on a large-scale United States Advertising Campaign explaining how bad fentanyl is for people to use —Millions of lives being so needlessly destroyed,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday. “By the time the campaign is over, everyone will know how really bad the horror of this drug is.”
Trump did not provide further details about what the campaign would look like.
Michelle Del Rey reports.
ICYMI: Laura Loomer goes on hours-long tirade against Mark Zuckerberg
Far-right personality and Donald Trump enthusiast Laura Loomer spent hours on X ranting about Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg‘s visit to Mar-a-Lago.
Loomer posted at least 16 times on the social media platform in which she directly mentioned Zuckerberg, complaining that the Facebook founder allegedly “censored” the assassination attempt on Trump, according to the Daily Beast.
Graig Graziosi has the story.
Trump’s tariffs in his first term did little to alter the economy. This time things could be very different
Donald Trump loved to use tariffs on foreign goods during his first presidency. But their impact was barely noticeable in the overall economy, even if their aftershocks were clear in specific industries.
The data show they never fully delivered on his promised factory jobs. Nor did they provoke the avalanche of inflation that critics feared.
This time, though, his tariff threats might be different.
Silicon Valley Democrat urges liberals to stay on X
After Donald Trump won the 2024 election, roughly one million users signed up for social media site Bluesky, many of them in protest of X’s increasing right-wing tone and owner Elon Musk’s alliance with the Republican candidate.
However, according to one prominent progressive, liberals shouldn’t jump ship from X just yet.
Josh Marcus reports from San Francisco.
Kamala Harris’ slammed for ‘self-congratulatory’ review of election defeat
Democratic officials and voters have accused Kamala Harris and her top team of failing to realistically assess why her campaign collapsed.
One Democratic National Committee adviser who participated in a recent call with top donors said she was “stunned that there was no sort of postmortem or analysis of the disastrous campaign.”
Alex Woodward reports.
Unelected bureaucrat rages about unelected bureaucrats
Failed Republican primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy stepped on a rake when he told Americans they should be afraid of unelected bureaucrats, after which a smattering of responders pointed out that he is, in fact, an unelected bureaucrat.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Joe Rogan claims Democrats drove him away
Joe Rogan claimed that Democrats are scrambling to create a liberal version of his hit podcast show following Donald Trump’s 2024 election win.
Kamala Harris was invited to appear on The Joe Rogan Experience, but her campaign was unable to agree on certain terms, such as location and length, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Harris campaign aides recently told podcast Pod Save America that she couldn’t take the time away from battleground states. Rogan did sit down for lengthy conversations with vice president-elect JD Vance, Elon Musk as well as Trump , and also endorsed the Republican on election day.
Despite this, Rogan claimed that we was on the Democrats side at one point, according to Huffington Post.
Graig Graziosi reports.
‘Nauseating’ last-ditch attempt by Trump to toss fraud case mentions Washington and Lincoln
After successfully delaying Donald Trump’s chances of facing criminal consequences before he returns to the White House, his legal team is making another last-ditch effort to block a massive civil fraud judgment against him.
Trump has appealed that judgment, but his attorney D. John Sauer — the man Trump has nominated for the next solicitor general of the United States — is urging the state of New York to drop the case entirely as “necessary for the health of our Republic.”
Alex Woodward has the story.
Trudeau’s Friday night Trump tie-up
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Palm Beach, Florida on Friday evening, part of reported plans to dine with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, after the president-elect threatened Canada with sweeping tariffs earlier this week.
Neither Trump nor Trudeau publicly announced the meeting, but the Canadian official was seen exiting a hotel in the area. He reportedly traveled to Florida alongside Canadian public safety minister Dominic LeBlanc.
Earlier this week, Trump threatened Canada and Mexico with 25 percent tariffs, in what the Republican said was an attempt to crack down on illegal immigration and drug smuggling.
The proposal, which would likely cause massive economic disruption, alarmed officials in Canada.
More details in our full story.
