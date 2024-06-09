✕ Close Hundreds of San Francisco protesters greet Trump

New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg has agreed to testify before the House Judiciary Committee, helmed by Congressman Jim Jordan, over Donald Trump’s conviction at his hush money trial.

Meanwhile, the judge presiding over Trump’s hush money trial has alerted prosecutors and defense counsel about a Facebook comment from an apparent social media troll announcing a conviction one day before a jury handed down a guilty verdict. The comment has since been deleted.

A brief letter from New York Justice Juan Merchan on Friday tells the parties that the court “became aware of a comment” from a user named “Michael Anderson” that states: “My cousin is a juror and says Trump is getting convicted … Thank you folks for all your hard work!!!!”

This week Trump also took part in a wild interview with TV psychologist Dr Phil in which the Republican presidential candidate proclaimed that “sometimes revenge can be justified” as he looked ahead to a theoretical second term in the White House.

Dr Phil largely adhered to Trump’s conspiracy-laden point-of-view allowing false claims to pass unchecked, particularly regarding his recent conviction.