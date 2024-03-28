✕ Close Donald Trump appears in New York court for hearing in hush money case

Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate and part-time Bible salesman, appears to be testing out the boundaries of a new gag order imposed on him ahead of his hush money criminal trial, which is due to begin in New York on 15 April.

Judge Juan Merchan granted the request from Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, which prohibits the former president from talking about anyone involved in the case or their families.

The former president had already lashed out at the judge and his daughter on Truth Social before the order was signed on Tuesday and then doubled down on the attack on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, ex-Trump attorney John Eastman should be stripped of his law licence over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election on behalf of the 45th president, a California state judge said on Wednesday.

Eastman, who is one of Mr Trump’s 18 co-defendants in the Georgia racketeering case, was accused of violating the state’s ethics rules against misleading courts and making false public statements.

“Eastman’s actions were carried out with deceit or dishonesty,” Judge Yvette Roland wrote.

The California Supreme Court will have the final say on his fate.