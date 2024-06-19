Trump’s record of insulting Black communities highlighted by top Democrat on Juneteenth: Latest updates
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump back on the campaign trail after being convicted on all 34 counts at his recent New York hush money trial
Donald Trump has been attacked over his record of insulting Black America and Black-majority cities by Jaime Harrison, chair of the Democratic National Committee, on Juneteenth — the federal holiday marking the end of slavery in the United States after the Civil War.
“That’s why when we go to the polls on November 5, we’re going to vote for someone who respects Black communities,” he said in a pitch for Joe Biden’s reelection.
Trump staged his latest campaign rally in Racine, Wisconsin, on Tuesday and was forced to row back his comments on Milwaukee after reportedly describing the city as “horrible” last week.
“I love Milwaukee,” he insisted, later also denying he planned to stay 95 miles away in Chicago during the Republican convention next month.
What followed was an error-strewn address in which Trump attacked immigrants, his enemies on Capitol Hill, school vaccines, and the president whom he mistakenly referred to as “Joe Bride”.
This came after Trump lost his latest bid to have the gag order overturned in his New York hush-money case, at which he was found guilty on 34 felony counts last month, and after he declared that business leaders who do not support him in November should be “FIRED for incompetence”.
CNN fact-checker spots 30 false claims in Trump's Racine rally speech
Here’s Daniel Dale of CNN breaking down the many lies amid the bluster in conversation with Abby Phillip.
Here's more on that from Greg Evans of Indy100.
30 false statements from Trump's Wisconsin rally debunked in 3 minutes
CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale made swift work of the many, many falsehoods that Donald Trump uttered during his recent rally in Wisconsin on Tuesday. By now with Trump, we're used to a myriad of false statements and inaccurate claims but these days they seem to be getting more and more wild and unhin...
Trump tells Murdochs ‘All you need is Trump’ as he hits out at Fox News and Paul Ryan
Donald Trump has hit out at Fox News for continuing to have one-time Republican Speaker of the House and Trump nemesis Paul Ryan on its board.
The former president implored News Corp owners Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch: “Get that dog off your Board - You don’t need him. ALL YOU NEED IS TRUMP. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
Here’s Trump’s full Truth Social post:
Nobody can ever trust Fox News, and I am one of them, with the weak and ineffective RINO, Paul Ryan, on its Board of Directors. He’s a total lightweight, a failed and pathetic Speaker of the House, and a very disloyal person. Romney was bad, but Paul Ryan made him look worse. As a team, they never had a chance. Rupert and Lachlan, get that dog off your Board - You don’t need him. ALL YOU NEED IS TRUMP. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
Most House reps who voted against Juneteenth holiday kept Trump’s support
Juneteenth has been a federal holiday in the US for three years now after legislation passed Congress in June 2021 before being signed into law by President Joe Biden.
While the bill was unanimously passed by the Senate, the same was not true in the House of Representatives where, although overwhelmingly supported by both Republicans and Democrats, 14 GOP representatives voted against the new holiday to mark the end of slavery after the American Civil War.
Who were they?
The Republicans who voted against it were Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Scott DesJarlais of Tennessee, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin, Doug LaMalfa of California, Tom McClintock of California, Mike Rogers of Alabama, Matt Rosendale of Montana, Ronny Jackson of Texas, Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Chip Roy of Texas and Paul Gosar of Arizona.
MeidasTouch notes that of these 14, 12 were endorsed by Donald Trump after the historic vote in either the 2022 or 2024 election cycles.
Neither Chip Roy nor Mo Brooks were endorsed again by Trump as they didn’t support his false claims about the 2020 election results.
You can read more about the passing of the Juneteenth bill here:
House passes bill to create federal holiday for Juneteenth
Joe Biden to sign milestone measure after overwhelming approval in Congress
Judge slams bankrupt Giuliani for not being able to keep an accountant
The judge in former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani’s bankruptcy case yesterday slammed his failure to comply with deadlines and his inability to keep bookkeepers on top of his messy financial records.
Kelly Rissman has this on Rudy's latest disaster.
Judge slams bankrupt Giuliani for ‘troubling fact’ that he can’t keep an accountant
Embattled former New York mayor’s creditors want a trustee to take control of his finances
Biden’s student loan forgiveness a ‘vile’ publicity stunt, says Trump
Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden’s plans to cancel student loan debt as “vile” and suggested that the program will be “rebuked” if he is elected.
The Biden administration has canceled loan balances for nearly 4.8 million people by relying on a mix of existing programs and new policies after the Supreme Court struck down his campaign trail promise for sweeping relief last year.
Alex Woodward has the details:
Trump calls Biden’s student loan forgiveness a ‘vile’ publicity stunt
GOP officials have launched more than a dozen lawsuits to block debt relief after nearly 5 million Americans had their balances wiped out
Eugene Vindman, , star of Trump’s first impeachment, wins Democratic House primary in Virginia
John Bowden reports:
Yevgeny “Eugene” Vindman has won the Democratic primary in Virginia’s seventh congressional district and will go on to represent his party in November as Democrats hope to keep the seat held by retiring Representative Abigail Spanberger.
Vindman, 49, is a native of Ukraine and moved with his family to the United States in 1979. He joined the Army, and it was his military service that led to him and his brother working with the White House National Security Council during the Trump administration in 2020.
Read on for a refresher on what happened next...
Star of Trump’s first impeachment, Eugene Vindman, wins House primary in Virginia
Vindman was sitting at more than 50 percent when the outcome of primary was declared
Watch: Romney says he didn’t attend Trump GOP meeting in support, sexual assault case crossed line
Trump campaign commemorates Juneteenth
Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has commemorated the Juneteenth federal holiday with a statement from Janiyah Thomas, Team Trump Black media director.
“All slaves are free!” This was the cry that rang out on June 19th, 1865. The principle of freedom has always been at the foundation of the Republican party. Today, we reflect on how far we have come as a nation and remember that light will always triumph over darkness. With President Trump’s leadership, our party will continue to advance the American dream for all people.
Biden and Harris celebrate Juneteenth national holiday
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are celebrating the Juneteenth holiday marking the freedom of the last slaves following the American Civil War.
The president wrote: “Today, we honor the tireless work of abolitionists who made it their mission to deliver the promise of America for all Americans. Happy Juneteenth!”
Vice President Harris posted: “On Juneteenth, we join generations of loved ones to celebrate Black excellence, resilience and resistance, and to remember our nation's history in full.
“As we celebrate together, we are reminded of America's promise: freedom, liberty, and opportunity not for some but for all.”
Country star Rosanne Cash says she’s ‘terrified’ about US election
Aren’t we all?
“It’s just gotten worse and worse,” Cash says of Trumpism in modern America.
“It frightens me – I have little granddaughters. I’m terrified. My country doesn’t make any sense to me right now, I’m only hoping we can pull ourselves out.”
Here's Roisin O'Connor's interview with a legend.
Country star Rosanne Cash says she’s ‘terrified’ about US election
Exclusive: Daughter of Johnny Cash shared her thoughts on modern country music, posthumous releases, and the looming US presidential election while performing at Black Deer festival in Sussex
