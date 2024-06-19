✕ Close ‘I love Milwaukee’ claims Trump in U-turn on comments at GOP meeting

Donald Trump has been attacked over his record of insulting Black America and Black-majority cities by Jaime Harrison, chair of the Democratic National Committee, on Juneteenth — the federal holiday marking the end of slavery in the United States after the Civil War.

“That’s why when we go to the polls on November 5, we’re going to vote for someone who respects Black communities,” he said in a pitch for Joe Biden’s reelection.

Trump staged his latest campaign rally in Racine, Wisconsin, on Tuesday and was forced to row back his comments on Milwaukee after reportedly describing the city as “horrible” last week.

“I love Milwaukee,” he insisted, later also denying he planned to stay 95 miles away in Chicago during the Republican convention next month.

What followed was an error-strewn address in which Trump attacked immigrants, his enemies on Capitol Hill, school vaccines, and the president whom he mistakenly referred to as “Joe Bride”.

This came after Trump lost his latest bid to have the gag order overturned in his New York hush-money case, at which he was found guilty on 34 felony counts last month, and after he declared that business leaders who do not support him in November should be “FIRED for incompetence”.