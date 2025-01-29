Trump to sign executive order opening detention camp at Guantanamo Bay for 30,000 migrants: Live updates
President announced new order during signing of Laken Riley Act at White House
President Donald Trump has directed his administration to revive a migrant detention facility at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Station in Cuba to hold detained migrants while they await deportation.
“Today I‘m also signing an executive order to instruct the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to begin preparing the 30,000-person migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay,” Trump declared while signing the Laken Riley Act into law.
Earlier, Robert F Kennedy Jr was the latest controversial cabinet pick to be grilled by Senators over his nomination to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.
The 71-year-old declared war on chronic illness, refuted anti-vaxxer claims, and said he would follow Trump’s lead on abortion despite once being pro-choice. There were tense moments when Democrats read out conspiracy-laden statements he had made in the past including about AIDS and Covid-19.
Tomorrow he will go before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.
Meanwhile, the White House has abruptly rescinded a directive that threatened to freeze billions of dollars in federal assistance following a federal judge’s decision that temporarily blocked the administration from freezing funds across government agencies.
BREAKING: Disgraced former US Senator Bob Menendez sentenced to 11 years in prison in corruption case
Former New Jersey senator Bob Menendez has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for his involvement in a years-long corruption scheme in which he wielded his political influence to conduct favors for the Egyptian government in exchange for lavish gifts.
Once a three-term senator who chaired the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Menendez sat before a federal judge in downtown Manhattan on Wednesday, flanked by lawyers, to receive his punishment after becoming the first senator to ever be convicted of acting as a foreign agent.
Menendez, 71, accepted bribes – in the form of lavish gifts – from three New Jersey businessmen who sought his help in meddling in state and federal criminal investigations and securing lucrative deals with officials from Egypt and Qatar.
Ariana Baio has been following the story.
Disgraced former US Senator Bob Menendez sentenced to 11 years in corruption case
Former three-term New Jersey senator is the first to be found guilty of acting as a foreign agent
First Latina and Black justice appointed to Arizona Supreme Court
Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs appointed Maria Elena Cruz to the Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday, making the state appellate judge from Yuma County the first Latina and first Black person chosen for the state’s high court.
Hobbs’ selection of Cruz marks the first Supreme Court appointment by a Democratic governor since 2005. It also broadens the racial, geographic and political diversity of the seven-member, Republican-dominated court.
Arizona's governor appoints first Latina and Black justice to state Supreme Court
Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs has appointed Maria Elena Cruz to the Arizona Supreme Court
ANALYSIS: In a chaotic Senate hearing, RFK Jr. insists that some of his best friends are vaccines
Richard Hall writes:
A former gravesite in Central Park that once contained the corpse of a bear is a testament to the chaos that has followed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. throughout his life. His Senate confirmation hearing for health secretary was no different.
RFK Jr. arrived in the hearing room on Wednesday to cheers of “We love you Bobby!” from his applauding fans in the bleachers, with his long-suffering wife Cheryl Hines alongside him, and his children in tow.
Before long, the proceedings descended into a series of verbal brawls. There were interruptions by protesters, a fight about baby onesies, and a forensic search for the authentic views of a man who has operated on the fringes of health science for most of his life.
In a chaotic hearing, RFK Jr. insists that some of his best friends are vaccines
At his confirmation hearing, Robert F Kennedy Jr. was haunted by dozens of hours of podcast appearances from his time on the fringes of health science, Richard Hall writes.
Fed chairman declined to respond to Trump’s call for lower rates
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has not responded to Donald Trump’s call for lower rates. On Wednesday, the Fed announced that short-term rates would remain unchanged.
“I’m not going to have any response or comment whatsoever on what the president said,” Powell told reporters at a Wednesday news conference. “It’s not appropriate to do so.”
Powell said he has had no contact with Trump.
The Fed has wanted to base its choices on short-term rates based on jobs data, inflation, and other economic factors rather than political pressures.
This political independence has meant Powell has not publicly engaged much with Trump’s desire to shape its policies.
Trump said in his first week back in the White House that he wanted the Fed to cut interest rates, howver, the central bank has hit pause for an uncertain duration.
The president argued he understands monetary policy better than those charged with setting it.
“With oil prices going down, I'll demand that interest rates drop immediately, and likewise, they should be dropping all over the world,” Trump told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland by video link.
Full story: Trump says he'll send migrants to Guantanamo Bay hours after idea floated on Fox & Friends
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade ended a Fox & Friends discussion on revoking Venezuelan migrants’ temporary protected status by asking Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem if she planned on housing immigrants in a prison facility most known for housing 9/11 terror suspects.
Calling the Guantanamo Bay prison camp an “asset,” Noem said that the administration was “evaluating” that possibility but that it was ultimately President Donald Trump’s decision.
Hours later the president revealed that was exactly what he was going to do, as Justin Baragona reports.
Trump says he'll send migrants to Guantanamo hours after idea floated on Fox News
‘We’re evaluating and talking about that right now,’ Kristi Noem said on Fox News. ‘It’s the president's decision.’
Trump signs Laken Riley Act
President Donald Trump has signed the Laken Riley Act.
The bill is named after the Georgia nursing student who was killed by a person in the U.S. illegally while out for a run — an incident that became a rallying cry in his effort to return to the White House House.
Welcoming lawmakers and Riley’s family in the White House East Room, Trump said: “It’s so sad we have to be doing it,” but added, “Her name will live forever in the laws of our country.”
The legislation requires the detention of people in the U.S. illegally who are accused of theft and violent crimes. The bill won bipartisan support in both the House and Senate.
“It’s a landmark law that we’re doing today,” Trump said.
Watch: RFK Jr. challenged on false Covid-19 claim
RFK Jr. challenged on false claim Covid is a race-targeted ‘bioweapon’
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was today confronted over his previous false claim that Covid-19 was a ““genetically engineered bioweapon that targets Black and white people but spared Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people.” The 71-year-old was grilled on the false comment he made during the pandemic, as he was grilled by Senators at his confirmation hearing on Thursday (29 January). “I didn’t say it was deliberately targeted; I just quoted an NIH-funded and NIH published study,” he said. The conspiracy theory that Covid is a genetically engineered bioweapon has been hugely debunked by the scientific community since it surfaced in early 2020. Kennedy Jr. has a long history of promoting vaccine sceptic rhetoric and scepticism towards science.
Trump signs antisemitism executive order
Donald Trump has signed an antisemitism executive order that threatens to cancel student visas for Hamas sympathizers.
The president’s order calls on the Justice Department to “aggressively prosecute terroristic threats, arson, vandalism and violence against American Jews.”
Perhaps most notable is the order’s focus on reports of antisemitism on many college campuses during protests following the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas that prompted Israel’s war in Gaza.
“To all the resident aliens who joined in the pro-jihadist protests, we put you on notice: come 2025, we will find you, and we will deport you,” Trump said in a statement issued by the White House.
“I will also quickly cancel the student visas of all Hamas sympathizers on college campuses, which have been infested with radicalism like never before.”
