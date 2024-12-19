Trump and Vance cause chaos with attack on stop-gap spending bill as government shutdown looms: Live
The proposed continuing resolution, championed by GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson, would have kept agencies running at current funding levels through to mid-March 2025
Donald Trump and JD Vance appear to have guaranteed a bitter showdown with Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill after demanding that the House and Senate effectively force the federal government to shut down, rather than pass a stop-gap funding bill championed by GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson.
Johnson’s bipartisan deal would have kept agencies running at current funding levels through to mid-March 2025 but the president-elect and his deputy issued a statement on Wednesday complaining that the bill does not address the nation’s statutory debt ceiling, urging the passage of a “streamlined” alternative version “that doesn’t give... the Democrats everything they want.”
The duo have already been rebuked by the White House, which warned: “Republicans need to stop playing politics with this bipartisan agreement or they will hurt hard-working Americans and create instability across the country.
“President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Vance ordered Republicans to shut down the government and they are threatening to do just that – while undermining communities recovering from disasters, farmers and ranchers, and community health centers.”
Democrats have meanwhile mocked tech billionaire Elon Musk’s undue influence over the incoming administration, with Senator Bernie Sanders ironically praising “President Elon Musk” on X.
Watch: Why is the ethics committee releasing the Matt Gaetz report?
Here’s some pretty blunt analysis about why the House ethics committee may have voted to release the report on Matt Gaetz, courtesy of Kasie Hunt’s CNN This Morning panel.
Ouch.
Alex Woodward filed this report yesterday.
House reverses course and plans to release Matt Gaetz ethics report
Now-former congressman at center of years-long probe into allegations of sexual misconduct
Tucker Carlson’s helped ‘kill’ possible defense secretary’s nomination
The former Fox News anchor convinced Trump not to nominate former secretary of state and CIA director Mike Pompeo to be the next secretary of defense, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Several people close to Trump believed that Pompeo was set to take over at the Pentagon.
But Carlson reportedly argued that he was a risky choice, alleging that he was a warmonger.
The conservative journalist pointed to a list of grievances, such as Pompeo’s alleged plans to kill Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks, several people familiar with his thinking told The WSJ.
Gustaf Kilander has this report.
Tucker Carlson’s helped ‘kill’ possible defense secretary’s nomination: Report
Several people close to Trump believed that Mike Pompeo was set to take over at the Pentagon
Trump pardoning Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes would be ‘frightening’ for democracy, judge says
The judge overseeing the case of a criminally convicted far-right militia leader warned that the prospect of a potential pardon “is frightening and ought to be frightening to anyone who cares about democracy in this country.”
Stewart Rhodes, who founded the far-right anti-government military group the Oath Keepers, was sentenced to 18 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of seditious conspiracy for orchestrating an attack culminating in a violent attempt to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss.
The president-elect has vowed to pardon “most” rioters who have been charged in connection with the Capitol assault of January 6 2021 but District Judge Ahmit Meta expressed disquiet regarding Rhodes at a sentencing hearing in DC yesterday.
Here’s Alex Woodward with the full story.
Trump pardoning Oath Keepers founder would be ‘frightening’ for democracy, judge says
Far-right militia leader was sentenced to 18 years in prison for conspiring to commit an act of treason
ICE’s $230m budget shortfall might delay Trump’s mass deportation plans
The president-elect could face major funding obstacles with his “day one” plan to carry out mass deportations – a process that could cost an estimated $88bn – given that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency is already facing budget shortfalls.
ICE, which is tasked with handling border crime and enforcing immigration laws, reportedly has a $230m budget shortfall, two officials familiar with the figure told NBC News.
Ariana Baio has more.
ICE’s $230 million budget shortfall might delay Trump’s mass deportation plans
Federal immigration agencies would need billions more in funding to carry-out mass deportation of an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants
AOC hits back after Trump mocks her defeat in House Oversight Committee leadership contest
The president-elect offered some faux-sympathy to progressive congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she was beaten to the chairmanship of the above panel by veteran Gerry Connolly earlier this week, with many detecting the puppet-mastery of Nancy Pelosi at work behind the scenes.
“Really too bad that AOC lost the Battle for the Leadership Seat in the Democrat Party,” Trump gloatedon Truth Social.
“She should keep trying. Someday, she will be successful!”
This was the New Yorker’s response:
Johnson could be challenged for speaker role as alternatives ‘floated’
The embattled House Republican leader reportedly met with JD Vance last night to try to iron out the Trump camp’s Elon-inspired objections to his congressional spending bill.
After an hour’s chat, Vance emerged and told reporters the man had had a “productive conversation.”
“I’m not gonna say anything else, more about it tonight because we’re in the middle of these negotiations,” he added.
“But I think we’ll be able to solve some problems here and we’ll keep working on it.”
For all that, it’s increasingly looking like Johnson could face a serious challenge for the gavel in the new year, with GOP malcontents reportedly already drawing up a list of possible alternative candidates for the speakership, a poisoned chalice if ever there was one.
Rhian Lubin has the very latest.
Johnson could be challenged for speaker role as alternatives ‘floated’
Some rebels in the GOP are angry at Johnson’s handling of the stop-gap bill to fund the federal government through March 14
Mitch McConnell warns: ‘This is the way it’s going to be next year’
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle were caught off guard by Trump and Vance’s insistence on a debt ceiling hike in their condemnation of the current stop-gap spending bill yesterday, according to The Hill.
Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins said she was “surprised” by the demand.
“This has come as a surprise to me,” she told reporters at the Capitol. “I was surprised that he wants to move the debt limit vote up to this year. I don’t know his rationale.”
Her North Carolina GOP counterpart Thom Tillis said he has “no problem with doing it” but added: “I just don’t know why Senator [Chuck] Schumer would accept it.”
Arizona Republican Representative Dave Schweikert told reporters that he doesn’t think the debt limit should be part of the current funding discussion.
And in a post on X, Connecticut Democratic Senator Chris Murphy accused Trump of wanting his party “to agree to raise the debt ceiling so he can pass his massive corporate and billionaire tax cut without a problem”.
“Shorter version: tax cut for billionaires or the government shuts down for Christmas,” Murphy posted.
But, according to outgoing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, none of them should be surprised and all of them need to get used to it.
“Oh, this is the way it’s going to be next year,” McConnell told a CNN reporter as he left his office on Wednesday.
White House rebukes Trump for ‘playing politics’ as Bernie Sanders mocks ‘President Elon Musk’ for undue influence
The duo have already been rebuked by the White House, with Joe Biden’s Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre warning yesterday: “Republicans need to stop playing politics with this bipartisan agreement or they will hurt hard-working Americans and create instability across the country.
“President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Vance ordered Republicans to shut down the government and they are threatening to do just that – while undermining communities recovering from disasters, farmers and ranchers, and community health centers.”
“A deal is a deal. Republicans should keep their word.”
Democrats have meanwhile mocked tech billionaire Elon Musk’s undue influence over the incoming administration, with Senator Bernie Sanders ironically praising “President Elon Musk” on X.
“Billionaires must not be allowed to run our government,” he added.
Musk, who will head Trump’s new “Department of Government Efficiency” alongside Vivek Ramaswamy, issued a string of posts on his platform yesterday attacking the bill, a sample of which follows:
Donald Trump and JD Vance demand government shutdown after Elon Musk rants about stopgap funding bill
Good morning!
Donald Trump and JD Vance appear to have guaranteed a bitter showdown with Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill after demanding that the House and Senate effectively force the federal government to shut down, rather than pass a stop-gap funding bill championed by GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson.
Johnson’s bipartisan deal would have kept agencies running at current funding levels through to mid-March 2025 but the president-elect and his deputy issued a statement on Wednesday complaining that the bill does not address the nation’s statutory debt ceiling, urging the passage of a “streamlined” alternative version “that doesn’t give... the Democrats everything they want.”
Here’s what they had to say on social media:
Andrew Feinberg and Eric Garcia have this report on Trump placing Johnson under renewed pressure and threatening a primary challenge against any Republican who commits “suicide” by voting for the continuing resolution.
Trump demands government shutdown after Elon Musk rants over stopgap funding bill
Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have raged against the bill while the president-elect remained silent until the final hour
Trump would have solved drone mystery by now, claims Johnson
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson criticized federal agencies for failing to come up with a thorough answer about the mysterious drones that have popped up around the country this past month and claimed if Donald Trump was in office he would have already solved it.
Emphasizing concerns about the drones potentially collecting intelligence or spying on Americans, Johnson insinuated on Fox and Friends on Wednesday that the Biden administration was brushing off concerns over the drones.
“Look, I’m the speaker of the House. I have the exact same frustrations that you do and all of us do. We don’t have the answers. The administration is not providing them,” Johnson said.
Read more:
Trump would have solved drone mystery by now, claims Johnson
Groups of drones have been appearing nightly in string of states with little to no explanation
