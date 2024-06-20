✕ Close ‘I love Milwaukee’ claims Trump in U-turn on comments at GOP meeting

Donald Trump has fallen two points behind Joe Biden in the latest national presidential election poll from Fox News, the first time the president has been in the lead in that survey since last October.

Biden is on 50 per cent and Trump on 48 per cent in the head-to-head poll, a slim majority that nevertheless appears to suggest the Republican’s guilty conviction at his New York hush money trial last month is beginning to have an impact.

Trump wasted no time in lashing out at the conservative network on Truth Social, complaining that “nobody can ever trust Fox News” so long as former GOP House speaker Paul Ryan serves on its board of directors, calling the executive “lightweight”, “pathetic” and “a very disloyal person”.

Addressing the Murdochs directly, Trump wrote: “Rupert and Lachlan, get that dog off your board – You don’t need him. ALL YOU NEED IS TRUMP.”

Meanwhile, the battle to be the Republican’s running mate continues to heat up, with North Dakota governor Doug Burgum raising eyebrows on Wednesday by claiming that America is a “dictatorship” under Biden.

Trump is expected to announce his deputy at next month’s Republican National Convention in “horrible” Milwaukee.