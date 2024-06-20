Trump falls behind Biden in latest Fox News poll as he insists ‘nobody can ever trust’ network: Live updates
Republican presidential candidate back on campaign trail after jury verdict finds him guilty on all 34 counts at recent New York hush money trial
Donald Trump has fallen two points behind Joe Biden in the latest national presidential election poll from Fox News, the first time the president has been in the lead in that survey since last October.
Biden is on 50 per cent and Trump on 48 per cent in the head-to-head poll, a slim majority that nevertheless appears to suggest the Republican’s guilty conviction at his New York hush money trial last month is beginning to have an impact.
Trump wasted no time in lashing out at the conservative network on Truth Social, complaining that “nobody can ever trust Fox News” so long as former GOP House speaker Paul Ryan serves on its board of directors, calling the executive “lightweight”, “pathetic” and “a very disloyal person”.
Addressing the Murdochs directly, Trump wrote: “Rupert and Lachlan, get that dog off your board – You don’t need him. ALL YOU NEED IS TRUMP.”
Meanwhile, the battle to be the Republican’s running mate continues to heat up, with North Dakota governor Doug Burgum raising eyebrows on Wednesday by claiming that America is a “dictatorship” under Biden.
Trump is expected to announce his deputy at next month’s Republican National Convention in “horrible” Milwaukee.
Trump ‘still believed he had foreign policy powers after White House’
The author of a new book about Trump’s background in reality television has recounted a disturbing anecdote alleging that the former president still believed he had foreign policy powers long after he had left the White House.
Interviewed by Kaitlan Collins on CNN’s The Source on Tuesday evening, Ramin Setoodeh, the co-editor-in-chief of Variety, was asked to sum up the six interviews he conducted with the Republican at Trump Tower in New York while researching his book Apprentice in Wonderland in the aftermath of Trump’s accrimonious departure from Washington DC.
“He was very deflated, he was conflicted, he was angry about the way in which the press had treated him,” Setoodeh answered.
“He still believed that he won the election and he was happiest when he talked to me about hosting The Apprentice. It was the thing that brought him the most joy. We watched clips of the show together, we watched the theme song and he really lit up. We watched the firing of Omarosa [Manigault Newman].
“And then we would talk about what he did at the White House and he would become gloomy and resentful and unhappy and refer to Afghanistan and Joe Biden but he also seemed to think he still had some foreign policy powers and there was one day where he told me he needed to go upstairs to deal with Afghanistan.”
Here’s more.
Trump-endorsed Bible missing amendment abolishing slavery and other key inclusions
A report from mid-May resurfaced yesterday on Juneteenth, the federal holiday marking the end of slavery in the United States, noting that the Trump-endorsed God Bless the USA Bible, which includes some of the foundational documents setting out America’s essential laws and rights, is missing some pretty key inclusions.
Trump’s Bible features the King James text, as well as the lyrics to Lee Greenwood’s 1984 patriotic anthem so beloved of the candidate and copies of the Declaration of Independence, the US Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the Pledge of Allegiance.
However, MeidasTouch notes that all 17 of the constitutional amendments that come after the first ten making up the Bill of Rights are missing.
Awkwardly (or disturbingly), missing from the God Bless the USA Bible are the amendments abolishing slavery (“Party of Lincoln” anyone?) and granting women and Black Americans the right to vote.
Also conspicuous by their absence are the amendments setting up the Electoral College, limiting presidents to two terms and lowering the voting age to 18.
You can see the relevant pages in this review of the Bible (no idea why those pages are sticking together – and where was it printed?), which also reveals that there is plenty of space available that would have allowed for their inclusion, given that the Good Book ends with several blank note pages adorned only with a picture of the Statue of Liberty.
Curiouser and curiouser.
Trump ‘backtracks' on plan to stay in Chicago during RNC
Speaking of the convention, Trump has been forced to insist he was “always planning on staying” in Milwaukee for the GOP gathering, despite reports alleging he was eyeing a Chicago hotel 95 miles away, his true feelings about the host city having come to light in the last week.
Ben Wikler, the chair of the Wisconsin Democratic Party, was on CNN last night, incidentally, and had plenty to say about the Republican in light of his gripes.
Here’s more on Trump’s accommodation plans from Oliver O’Connell.
Trump backtracks on plan to stay in Chicago not Milwaukee during RNC, reports say
The Trump campaign denies the former president planned to stay 95 miles from convention center where he is expected to accept Republican nomination
Biden’s student loan forgiveness a ‘vile’ publicity stunt, says Trump
Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden’s plans to cancel student loan debt as “vile” and suggested that the program will be “rebuked” if he is elected.
The Biden administration has canceled loan balances for nearly 4.8 million people by relying on a mix of existing programs and new policies after the Supreme Court struck down his campaign trail promise for sweeping relief last year.
Alex Woodward has the details:
Trump calls Biden’s student loan forgiveness a ‘vile’ publicity stunt
GOP officials have launched more than a dozen lawsuits to block debt relief after nearly 5 million Americans had their balances wiped out
Eugene Vindman, star of Trump’s first impeachment, wins Democratic House primary in Virginia
John Bowden reports:
Yevgeny “Eugene” Vindman has won the Democratic primary in Virginia’s seventh congressional district and will go on to represent his party in November as Democrats hope to keep the seat held by retiring Representative Abigail Spanberger.
Vindman, 49, is a native of Ukraine and moved with his family to the United States in 1979. He joined the Army, and it was his military service that led to him and his brother working with the White House National Security Council during the Trump administration in 2020.
Read on for a refresher on what happened next...
Star of Trump’s first impeachment, Eugene Vindman, wins House primary in Virginia
Vindman was sitting at more than 50 percent when the outcome of primary was declared
Country star Rosanne Cash says she’s ‘terrified’ about US election
Aren’t we all?
“It’s just gotten worse and worse,” Cash says of Trumpism in modern America.
“It frightens me – I have little granddaughters. I’m terrified. My country doesn’t make any sense to me right now, I’m only hoping we can pull ourselves out.”
Here’s Roisin O’Connor’s interview with a legend.
Country star Rosanne Cash says she’s ‘terrified’ about US election
Exclusive: Daughter of Johnny Cash shared her thoughts on modern country music, posthumous releases, and the looming US presidential election while performing at Black Deer festival in Sussex
Jon Stewart takes aim at Republicans’ gun crime narrative
Jon Stewart used his Monday night slot on The Daily Show to take aim at conservative claims that gun crime is on the rise in American cities - when FBI statistics prove the exact opposite.
Responding to Republican presidential contender Donald Trump reportedly saying last week that Milwaukee was “horrible” a month before the GOP convention is set to take place there, Stewart launched into a savage broadside against cable news fear-mongering.
Joe Sommerlad reports:
Jon Stewart attacks Republicans’ gun crime narrative: ‘Only kind of true’
The Daily Show host rebuked conservative media for scare-mongering when official statistics point downwards and GOP lawmakers ‘fight every attempt to bring some kind of order’ anyway
Juneteenth: Trump has history of insulting Black history and communities, says senior Democrat
Donald Trump has been attacked over his record of insulting Black America and Black-majority cities by Jaime Harrison, chair of the Democratic National Committee.
Harrison launched his broadside against the Republican presidential contender on Juneteenth, the federal holiday marking the end of slavery in the United States after the Civil War.
“Trump is a lot of things but he certainly isn’t subtle – all of the cities he denigrates have one important thing in common: they all have significant Black populations,” he said in a statement to The Daily Beast.
Joe Sommerlad has the story:
Trump has history of insulting Black history and communities, says senior Democrat
Republican ‘is a lot of things but he certainly isn’t subtle’, argues Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison in response to the candidate’s record on race
