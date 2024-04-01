Trump branded ‘confused’ over angry Easter message as SNL skewers Bible grift: Live
SNL’s cold open poked fun at Trump’s Bible selling while Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock said ‘the bible does not need Donald Trump’s endorsement’
Donald Trump has been branded “feeble and confused” after he posted an angry Easter message lashing out at “PEOPLE I COMPLETELY & TOTALLY DESPISE”, including DOJ special counsel Jack Smith and Georgia attorney Fani Willis
The former president posted an unhinged all-caps rant on Truth Social: “HAPPY EASTER TO ALL... INCLUDING THOSE MANY PEOPLE I COMPLETELY & TOTALLY DESPISE BECAUSE THEY WANT TO DESTROY AMERICA.”
It was a far cry from the message shared by President Joe Biden who wrote: “To all those gathering in churches and homes around the world today: Happy Easter. May God bless and keep you.”
The Biden campaign seized on Mr Trump’s message, branding him “feeble and confused” for “spewing an unhinged all-caps tirade attacking America and talking about himself”.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump continues to be mocked over his latest grift selling Bibles for $60.
SNL’s cold open poked fun at the venture and Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock also weighed in on CNN saying that “the bible does not need Donald Trump’s endorsement”.
It comes as Republicans are sounding off on Mr Biden after he issued a statement recognising Trans Visibility Day – as it happened to coincide with Easter Sunday this year.
GOP lawmaker makes false claim about ‘illegal invaders’ at airport — guess who it actually was...
Republican Michigan state representative Matt Maddock posted two images on X on Wednesday night, writing: “Happening right now. Three busses just loaded up with illegal invaders at Detroit Metro. Anyone have any idea where they’re headed with their police escort?”
“We know this is happening,” he added. “100,000’s of illegals are pouring into our country. We know it’s happening in Michigan. Our own governor is offering money to take them in! Since we can’t trust the #FakeNews to investigate, citizens will. The process of investigating these issues takes time.”
Gustaf Kilander explains what was actually going on...
Republican lawmaker mistakes basketball team for ‘illegal invaders’
Representative Matt Maddock thought NCAA basketball team buses at Detroit Metro were ‘illegals’
Trump criticised for staying silent on Baltimore bridge collapse
Despite continuing to post attacks against Joe Biden on social media, including a problematic picture of him hogtied at the back of a Maga truck, Donald Trump has remained largely silent on the Baltimore bridge collapse.
Since Tuesday night when a cargo ship slammed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, killing six people, all immigrants, the former president has only posted one clip of Sean Hannity criticising President Joe Biden for making only a brief remark and “making it all about himself by mentioning his personal connection”.
Mr Trump, who is usually known for his consistent and repeated posts on social media on any topic in the national news, is being criticised for remaining largely silent.
Republican strategist Scott Reed said this silence from Mr Trump is “a little weird,” journalist Mike Sington shared on Twitter.
“It was a national tragedy, it’s going to cost $2 billion, it’s going to screw up a lot of people’s lives and impact goods travelling around the world,” Mr Reed said, according to Mr Sington’s post on X.
“At a minimum, express sympathy toward the poor six men that died that were doing their jobs on the midnight shift, keeping commerce flowing.
Trump and Biden’s Easter messages tonally different
Trump’s mental acuity questioned on Fox News
Donald Trump’s mental acuity was questioned on Fox News by Democratic strategist, Jessica Tarlov, during a segment of The Five on Wednesday night.
Co-host Jeanine Pirro said, “You know, Jessica, Trump took a mental acuity test and aced it – why won’t Biden?”
Read what Ms Tarlov said in response:
Trump’s mental acuity questioned on Fox News
‘This mental acuity test... is something to give to people who have been in traumatic accidents,’ Democratic strategist says
Trump ‘threatens’ Biden with image of president bound and kidnapped in back of Maga truck
The former president has been heavily criticised on social media after he shared a video of Maga-branded pickup trucks that included an image of president Joe Biden kidnapped and bound in the back.
Mr Trump posted the video with little added commentary on Truth Social. It shows two passing trucks decked out with flags and messages including “Trump 2024”.
Read the full story here:
Trump ‘threatens’ Biden with image of president bound and kidnapped
Trump’s video shows an image of President Biden with his hands and feet tied on the back of a truck
