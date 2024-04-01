Trump branded ‘confused’ over angry Easter message as SNL skewers Bible grift: Live

✕ Close Trump’s mental acuity questioned on Fox News

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump has been branded “feeble and confused” after he posted an angry Easter message lashing out at “PEOPLE I COMPLETELY & TOTALLY DESPISE”, including DOJ special counsel Jack Smith and Georgia attorney Fani Willis

The former president posted an unhinged all-caps rant on Truth Social: “HAPPY EASTER TO ALL... INCLUDING THOSE MANY PEOPLE I COMPLETELY & TOTALLY DESPISE BECAUSE THEY WANT TO DESTROY AMERICA.”

It was a far cry from the message shared by President Joe Biden who wrote: “To all those gathering in churches and homes around the world today: Happy Easter. May God bless and keep you.”

The Biden campaign seized on Mr Trump’s message, branding him “feeble and confused” for “spewing an unhinged all-caps tirade attacking America and talking about himself”.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump continues to be mocked over his latest grift selling Bibles for $60.

SNL’s cold open poked fun at the venture and Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock also weighed in on CNN saying that “the bible does not need Donald Trump’s endorsement”.

It comes as Republicans are sounding off on Mr Biden after he issued a statement recognising Trans Visibility Day – as it happened to coincide with Easter Sunday this year.