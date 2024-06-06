Trump tells Dr Phil about his ‘hardest, darkest moment’ in interview set to air tonight: Live updates
Republican presidential candidate and convicted felon sat down with TV doctor ahead of Arizona town hall and Silicon Valley fundraiser
Donald Trump this week sat down for a “psychological interview” with TV psychologist Dr Phil The former president was asked what he says to himself when the crowds aren’t cheering, and about his “hardest, darkest moment”.
In a separate interview this week with Fox News, Mr Trump downplayed the threat of climate change, insisting that international unrest is of greater concern and declaring: “The only global warming that matters to me is nuclear global warming.”
The Republican presidential candidate and convicted felon maintained that, while he remained a “very legitimate” candidate for the White House, the US had become a “banana republic”.
Meanwhile, the judge in the classified documents case in Florida will allow several parties not involved in the case to argue in favor of the former president’s attempt to dismiss the charges brought against him by special counsel Jack Smith.
US district judge Aileen Cannon has already come under fire over a series of favorable rulings towards the man who appointed her to the bench in 2020.
Also on Wednesday, an appeals court halted any further movement in the election interference case against Trump in Georgia.
Pennsylvania Republicans BOO and walk out after Jan 6 police officers are introduced as ‘heroes’
Michelle Del Rey reports:
Republican members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives booed and hissed as two US Capitol Police officers were introduced onto the floor on Wednesday - before walking out when the “heroes” were honored.
Former US Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn and former sergeant Aquilino Gonell, who served during the January 6 riots, are touring Pennsylvania this week to campaign for President Joe Biden’s reelection.
They were welcomed into the chamber by House Speaker Joanna McClinton for having “bravely defended democracy in the United States Capitol against rioters and insurrection on January 6.” Other reps referred to them as “heroes” when they were introduced on the floor.
Then, the Pennsylvania House descended into chaos, The Washington Post reported.
Read on...
Pennsylvania Republicans walk out after Jan 6 cops visit statehouse floor
Speaker Joanna McClinton called the behavior ‘despicable’
Watch: Trump supporters brave heat for Arizona townhall
‘There’s a wellspring of support in Silicon Valley’
Kelly Rissman reports:
Donald Trump’s new label as “convicted felon” hasn’t repelled a coterie of Silicon Valley tech billionaires, who are joining forces to back the former president just days after his historic guilty verdict in the hush money trial, according to reports.
The former president is expected to attend a series of private fundraisers in California, beginning on Thursday night at the home of entrepreneur and investor David Sacks. The billionaire is co-hosting the dinner with former Facebook senior executive Chamath Palihapitiya, Ventura County Star reported.
Continue reading...
Tech billionaires backing Trump: ‘There’s a wellspring of support in Silicon Valley’
The fresh ‘convicted felon’ title hasn’t stopped some billionaires in Silicon Valley, historically known for its left-leaning views, to throw their support behind Trump
Trump interview with Dr Phil to air tonight
Dr Phil, the TV personality and former doctor of clinical psychology, interviewed Donald Trump on Wednesday, with the resulting sitdown airing tonight at 8pm ET on streaming service Merit+.
Here’s a teaser from the former president:
Here’s the full trailer if you want a bit more of a preview of what will be discussed in this “psychological interview.”
Veepstakes: Vance and Burgum to meet with Trump on west coast swing
Two key contenders to be Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate will meet with him during a swing through the western states.
CNN reports that Ohio senator JD Vance is flying with the former president to Arizona and San Francisco, while North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum will also meet with him during the trip.
Steve Bannon must surrender to prison on July 1
Alex Woodward reports:
Donald Trump’s former adviser and far-right podcaster Steve Bannon must surrender to prison to begin a four-month sentence on July 1 after he defied a subpoena to testify to a congressional committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
Bannon raged against his sentence after his brief federal court appearance on Thursday while a protester shouted out that he is “going to jail” and labeled him a “coup plotter” outside the courthouse in Washington DC.
“This is about shutting down the MAGA movement, shutting down grassroots conservatives, shutting down President Trump,” Bannon told reporters. “Not only are we winning, we are going to prevail … There is nothing that can shut me up, and nothing that will shut me up.”
Read more...
Trump aide Steve Bannon must surrender to prison on July 1
Far-right strategist defied congressional subpoena to testify to January 6 committee
Ex-NASCAR driver and son arrested for allegedly attacking police during January 6 Capitol riot
A retired NASCAR driver and his son are among four people who have been arrested for multiple felonies and misdemeanors over their alleged actions during the Capitol riot.
Amelia Neath has the story.
Ex-NASCAR driver and son arrested for allegedly attacking police during Capitol riot
Tighe Scott allegedly ‘engaged with police, physically struck riot shields, and attempted to rip a riot shield out of an officer’s hands’
Trump dodges Hannity question on pledging to restore ‘equal justice’
Here’s more from the Republican’s latest therapy session on Fox last night.
Video of Black Panthers founder claiming to support Trump is ‘a lie’, says grandson
A reporter has been accused of exploiting an elderly man with cognitive issues after publishing a video about a founding member of the Black Panther Party supposedly endorsing Trump for president.
The video was uploaded to TikTok by Carol Mitchell, according to the New York Post, and showed 81-year-old Black Panther founder David Hilliard endorsing the Republican.
Mitchell reportedly removed the video after Hilliard’s grandson Eric Jones threatened to obtain a cease-and-desist order. He said on social media that his grandfather is not a Trump supporter and was manipulated in the video due to his ongoing “cognitive issues.”
Here’s more from Martha McHardy.
Video of Black Panthers founder claiming to support Trump ‘a lie’, says grandson
Video uploaded to TikTok showed 81-year-old Black Panther founder David Hilliard endorsing the now-convicted former president
Journalists attack ‘truly appalling’ Trump over Evan Gershkovich promise
Trump issued a deeply cynical campaign video on Tuesday in which he promised he could get Vladimir Putin to release The Wall Street Journal reporter from the Moscow jail where he has spent the past year on spurious espionage charges just in time for his own inauguration next January.
Among those rebuking Trump for his gross attempt to capitalise on the journalist’s plight was the redoubtable Hayes:
Also incensed was Washington Post associate editor Eugene Robinson, who told MSNBC’s Jonathan Lemire that Trump’s opportunism was “obscene and disgusting”.
Here’s our report on the Pulitzer Prize-winner’s words.
‘Obscene’: Trump accused of using detained US reporter in Russia as ‘campaign ploy’
Washington Post associate editor slams presidential candidate over Evan Gershkovich promise
