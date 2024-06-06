✕ Close Trump says nuclear war greater threat than global warming

Donald Trump this week sat down for a “psychological interview” with TV psychologist Dr Phil The former president was asked what he says to himself when the crowds aren’t cheering, and about his “hardest, darkest moment”.

In a separate interview this week with Fox News, Mr Trump downplayed the threat of climate change, insisting that international unrest is of greater concern and declaring: “The only global warming that matters to me is nuclear global warming.”

The Republican presidential candidate and convicted felon maintained that, while he remained a “very legitimate” candidate for the White House, the US had become a “banana republic”.

Meanwhile, the judge in the classified documents case in Florida will allow several parties not involved in the case to argue in favor of the former president’s attempt to dismiss the charges brought against him by special counsel Jack Smith .

US district judge Aileen Cannon has already come under fire over a series of favorable rulings towards the man who appointed her to the bench in 2020.

Also on Wednesday, an appeals court halted any further movement in the election interference case against Trump in Georgia.