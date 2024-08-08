Harris-Trump live: Trump to hold press conference as Harris leads ex-president among likely voters in new poll
Vice President Kamala Harris and new running mate Tim Walz hit campaign trail on tour of key battleground states as JD Vance visits North Carolina
Presumably jealous of Kamala Harris’s surging poll numbers and domination of the news cycle, Donald Trump has called a “general news conference” at Mar-a-Lago this afternoon — which we will cover live. There is no word on what the focus of the event will be.
While Trump snatched a two-point lead in a CNBC poll, the numbers are otherwise going Kamala Harris’s way. The latest poll from Marquette University shows Harris leading by between four and eight percentage points.
On the campaign trail at a 15,000-strong rally in Detroit on Wednesday, Harris shut down a group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators trying to interrupt her speech, saying: “If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking.”
Meanwhile, Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance has attacked his Democratic counterpart Tim Walz over his 24 years of military service, accusing the Minnesota Governor of leaving the Army National Guard in 2005 to run for Congress as a means of ducking out of deployment to Iraq.
Vance, also a veteran, further accused Walz of lying about serving in a combat zone as part of the Donald Trump campaign’s efforts to attack the Midwesterner as an out-of-touch but extreme liberal.
Trump’s speaking style shows ‘potential indications of cognitive decline’, experts say
Former President Donald Trump’s speaking style may reveal signs of cognitive decline, according to psychological experts.
An analysis by STAT - a media organization focusing on health - found that Trump’s common pattern of speech called tangentiality – jumping from topic to topic with few if any connections in between – is just one of a number of incoherent speaking habits that appears to have worsened in the last few years.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Experts say Trump’s speaking style shows ‘potential indications of cognitive decline’
‘There’s reasonable evidence suggestive of forms of dementia,” clinical psychologist says after reviewing Trump speeches
Awkward moment JD Vance attempts to confront Kamala on tarmac
It was one of the weirder moments of yesterday on the campaign trail...
After his plane landed at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Wisconsin, Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance walked across the tarmac to get a closer look at Kamala Harris’s Air Force Two.
But she wasn’t there. After her plane landed on Wednesday afternoon, Harris met a group of Girl Scouts before she joined her motorcade to drive to a packed rally with her running mate Tim Walz in Eau Claire, where Bon Iver was performing for thousands of supporters.
Vance, after getting close to Air Force Two, turned around and walked over to a group of reporters instead.
Alex Woodward watched it all unfold.
Vance holds impromptu presser in front of Kamala’s plane
Trump’s running mate accused the vice president of running her campaign ‘from a basement’ moments before she addressed a massive crowd in Eau Claire
Trump called a press conference for this afternoon — what’s that about?
Close followers of this blog — or anyone who has seen the news over the past two weeks — may have noticed that Kamala Harris is dominating the news cycle with the spectacularly fast rollout of her campaign for the presidency.
The vice president managed to flip, rebrand, reinvigorate, and refocus the entire Democratic Party effort to retain the White House in November’s election. Excited crowds have flocked to events in key battleground states at rallies in Atlanta, Eau Claire, and Detroit.
As poll numbers have quickly begun turning in Harris’s favor, Donald Trump is believed to be seething. The Washington Post reports that he has “grown increasingly upset” at the media coverage of the vice president.
Counterprogramming by his running mate JD Vance has proved to be very much a sideshow and led to mockery over awkward moments and stilted answers to questions from the press. Trump himself had no scheduled events this week other than a rally tomorrow in deep-red Montana.
So, what to do?
A hastily scheduled “general news conference” at Mar-a-Lago, where the former president has been holed up for much of the past two weeks, has been set for 2pm today.
Whether this will actually take the form of a press conference, or whether it will be a freewheeling stream of consciousness interspersed with parts of his stump speech is anyone’s guess, but what is likely happening is that Trump believes that when things aren’t going his way he is the only one who can step in and change the narrative.
His former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham was quick to note this on X this morning.
She wrote: “Re: Trump’s self-announced press conference today at 2 pm: He’s panicking. I’ve seen this play many times. He thinks his team is failing him & no one can speak better/‘save’ his campaign/defend him but him. He hates the coverage Harris is getting & thinks only he can fix it.”
What he might talk about is unclear given that his Truth Social posts this morning have largely been an array of campaign talking points mashed together in an angry rant.
One thing that did stand out was that he mentioned presidential debates, the subject of a spat between him and Harris after the former president backed off doing the previously agreed debate on ABC next month and tried to move the showdown over to Fox News, which Harris refused.
He wrote: “I will expose Kamala during the Debate the same way I exposed Crooked Joe, Hillary, and everyone else during Debates - Only I think Kamala will be easier! DJT.”
As in our earlier blog post, the Post has since reported that Trump may propose another debate this afternoon. Citing people close to the former president who spoke on condition of anonymity, the paper reports that Trump is likely to return to the proposed ABC News debate or propose a new debate on NBC News with Univision.
Watch this space.
Is Trump about to back down on backing out of ABC News debate?
After backing away from an agreed debate on ABC News and proposing a new debate on Fox News that Kamala Harris declined, is Donald Trump about to back down and return to the scheduled ABC News debate or propose something new?
Per The Washington Post:
Now, Trump is likely to return to ABC News or propose a debate on NBC News with Univision, according to people close to him who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private deliberations.
These people expect his proposal in the coming days and potentially as early as Thursday afternoon.
Both networks are interested in the debate, along with others, the people familiar with the matter said. Trump has discussed both networks with advisers, they said.
Post-Trump assassination attempt, snipers watch over Harris-Walz outdoor rally
Secret Service snipers were positioned outside a rally for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in Wisconsin, the first major outdoor presidential campaign event since a gunman opened fire on Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania last month.
Secret Service agents were positioned outside the Harris-Walz rally in Eau Claire on Wednesday, where the vice president and her running mate, other Democratic officials and musician Bon Iver appeared before 12,000 people at an outdoor event space.
Last week, acting Secret Service director Ronald Rowe said that both the Republican and Democratic candidates will have similar “counter sniper coverage moving forward.”
Alex Woodward reports.
Snipers watch over Harris-Walz outdoor rally, the first since gunman fired on Trump
Secret Service officials have pledged counter sniper coverage for all candidates in the wake of Trump shooting
RFK Jr claims he has an entire freezer full of roadkill meat
Robert F Kennedy Jr left Americans stunned last week when he admitted to dumping a dead bear cub in Manhattan’s Central Park, ending a decade-long mystery as to how the corpse wound up there.
Now the independent presidential candidate has made a new confession: he’s got a “freezer full” of roadkill and he’s been picking up dead animal carcasses from the curb his “whole life.”
Here’s James Liddell with this wild story.
RFK Jr says his ‘freezer’s full’ of roadkill days after NYC dead bear admission
Independent presidential candidate said he’s been picking up dead animals from the curb his ‘whole life’ just days after he made grisly admission about bear cub carcass
Buttigieg defends Walz’s military recod
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, whose specialty election skill is pushing back hard on rightwing talking points in TV appearances, has lent his support to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz over seemingly unsupported allegations regarding his military service that have surfaced since he was pick as Kamala Harris’s running mate.
Buttigieg wrote on X: “Tim Walz served honorably and well.”
He continued: “Again, this is strategic: team Trump needs us tied up in debates over pre-retirement conditional rank promotions because they are desperate NOT to discuss their (unpopular) policies, like tax cuts for the rich and banning access to abortion.”
JD Vance roasted for ‘weird’ answer when asked why people would want to have a beer with him
This really shouldn’t be a hard question.
Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance is being widely mocked after he appeared to struggle to answer a simple question on why Americans might want to go for a drink with him.
“Why would people in Wisconsin want to have a beer with you?” a reporter asked Vance at a campaign stop in Eau Claire on Wednesday.
In an awkward moment, the Ohio Senator laughed and then stumbled over a response.
Joe Sommerlad reports on what he said.
JD Vance roasted for ‘weird’ answer when asked why people would have a beer with him
Social media users piled in to mock Vance branding him ‘weird’ – echoing the highly successful attack line first coined by Kamala Harris’s new running mate Tim Walz
Trump’s election interference case is back in Judge Chutkan’s hands
Donald Trump’s federal election interference case is slowly coming back to life.
The case is now back in the hands of District Judge Tanya Chutkan, after it was frozen for months while the former president was fighting for “immunity” up to the Supreme Court.
The four criminal cases against the former president — spanning 88 charges in four jurisdictions — have been hung up in months of appeals and delays, creating a Russian nesting doll of courtroom battles, with court dates and side hearings on evidence, gag orders and defense arguments all designed to slow down the likelihood of another conviction before Election Day.
Alex Woodward has been closely following all of the cases.
Trump’s election interference case is coming back to life
The judge is swinging back into action as the court prepares to hear how ‘immunity’ applies to January 6-related charges
Daily Show host mocks Republicans over ‘Tampon Tim’ nickname for Walz
The Daily Show host Michael Kosta has mocked Republicans over their new nickname for Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz after they started calling him “Tampon Tim.”
Last year, Minnesota Governor Walz signed a bill into law mandating that free sanitary products must be available to all menstruating students in restrooms used by students in grades 4 to 12 across Minnesota schools.
Coming into effect on January 1, the bill ensures that young girls, non-binary and trans students all have access to the simple but essential products.
Here’s Myriam Page.
Daily Show host mocks Republicans over ‘Tampon Tim’ nickname for Walz
Minnesota Governor Walz signed a bill into law mandating that free sanitary products must be available in restrooms in schools across the state
