Trump appoints podcaster as AI and crypto ‘czar’; Biden considering blanket pardons before transition: Live
The president-elect has tapped Elon Musk-ally David Sacks for the newly-created role, while reports swirl that Biden may issue pre-emptive pardons to Trump critics
Donald Trump has tapped a podcaster to be his artificial intelligence and crypto czar, marking the latest Elon Musk ally to be picked for the president-elect’s next administration.
David Sacks, host of the All-In podcast and former Paypal chief, has been nominated for the newly-created role as AI and crypto regulation are “critical” areas for the incoming commander-in-chief.
The new hire announcement comes as President Joe Biden, who granted clemency to his son Hunter last week, is said to be mulling preemptive pardons for US officials who are perceived to be at risk ahead of Trump’s return to the White House.
The move would hope to shield Trump dissenters from potential retribution after the president-elect has vowed to take revenge against critics, according to CBS.
No specific names have been formally recommended to Biden, despite reports that the president debated the possibility of issuing the pardons with senior White House aides.
It follows Trump’s nominee for secretary of defense, former Fox News host Pete Hegseth, spending another day on Capitol Hill on Thursday trying to drum up support for his confirmation as he’s dogged by allegations concerning sexual harassment and alcohol.
Melania Trump said she’s “very proud” of her 18-year-old son who played an instrumental role in the selection of the president-elect’s podcast appearances that helped him court young male voters.
"I'm very proud of him about his knowledge even about politics and giving advice to his father,” she said of the political scion. “He has brought in so many young people. Young people don’t sit in front of TV they are in front of phones and on podcast.”
Melania added that Barron is “very vocal” in his advice to his 78-year-old father.
The teenage Trump, who began studying at New York University’s Stern Business School in September, is not in the usual position of most freshmen, his mother admitted.
“I don’t think it’s possible for him to be a normal student,” Melania continued. “He knows that he is in different position than other children.”
Melania has ‘never’ danced like her husband
Donald Trump’s dance moves to the Village People’s 1978 hitYMCA have garnered global attention, and has since been replicated by athletes and celebrities alike.
Melania, however, admitted she has never busted moves liker her husband.
When asked, “Is this how you dance?,” Melania abruptly responded: “No.”
Melania Trump began talking about Trump’s transition to the White House as she sat down on Fox & Friends this morning.
The incoming first lady said her husband knows the sorts of people that need to be hired for his administration so they can hit the ground running on day one.
“This time it’s very different we already know where we're going.,” she said. "So we don't need to go back in.”
She added: “The energy is different. The people around him is different.”
Bernie Sanders branded many of Robert F Kennedy Jr’s views as “extremely dangerous” but noted his one stance that is “exactly correct”.
“I think what he’s saying about the food industry is exactly correct,” the Vermont senator said of Donald Trump’s nominated Health and Human Services secretary on CBS News on Thursday.
“I think you have a food industry concerned about their profits, could care less about the health of the American people. I think they have to be taken on.”
However, he also called some of Kennedy’s suggestions, like removing fluoride from public water and his anti-vaxxer views “extremely dangerous.”
Donald Trump has selected former senator David Perdue to serve as the US ambassador to China amid escalating military and trade tensions.
The president-elect said the former senator from Georgia "brings valuable expertise to help build our relationship with China".
Mr Perdue, who lived in Hong Kong during a 40-year career as a business executive, will be “instrumental in implementing my strategy to maintain peace in the region and a productive working relationship with China’s leaders”, Trump added.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar has the full story.
President Joe Biden, who granted clemency to his son Hunter last week, is said to be mulling preemptive pardons for US officials who are perceived to be at risk ahead of Trump’s return to the White House.
The move would hope to shield Trump dissenters from potential retribution after the president-elect has repeatedly vowed to take revenge against those who have opposed him, according to CBS.
No specific names have been formally recommended to Biden, despite reports that the president debated the possibility of issuing the pardons with senior White House aides.
Donald Trump has tapped a podcaster to be his artificial intelligence and crypto czar, marking the latest Elon Musk ally to be picked for the president-elect’s next administration.
David Sacks, host of the All-In podcast and former Paypal chief who worked with Musk for more than two decades, has been nominated for the newly-created role as AI and crypto regulation are “critical” areas for the incoming commander-in-chief.
“David has the knowledge, business experience, intelligence and pragmatism to MAKE AMERICA GREAT in these two critical technologies,” Trump posted on Truth Social.
“He will work on a legal framework so the Crypto industry has the clarity it has been asking for, and can thrive in the US.”
