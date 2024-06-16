✕ Close Lawrence O'Donnell roasts Ted Cruz for supporting Trump in live broadcast

At a rally in Detroit on Saturday, Donald Trump once again complained about US support for Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia and described Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as “the greatest salesman of all time.”

The former president made it clear that he was not happy with the $50bn aid package for Ukraine, recently approved by the Biden administration. “It never ends,” he told supporters in Michigan.

Trump also suggested President Joe Biden “should have to take a cognitive test” - only to immediately confuse who administered the test to him, referring to Texas Republican Representative Ronny Jackson, who was White House physician during his presidency, as “Ronny Johnson.”

“He doesn’t even know what the word ‘inflation’ means. I think he should take a cognitive test like I did,” Trump said as he headlined the conservative Turning Point Action convention in Detroit.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump hosted a roundtable discussion with members of the community at the 180 Church in downtown Detroit, which serves a predominantly Black congregation.