Trump questions ‘benefit’ of helping Ukraine and challenges Biden to ‘cognitive test’ at Detroit rally - live
Trump unhappy with the $50bn aid package to Ukraine that was recently approved by the Biden administration
At a rally in Detroit on Saturday, Donald Trump once again complained about US support for Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia and described Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as “the greatest salesman of all time.”
The former president made it clear that he was not happy with the $50bn aid package for Ukraine, recently approved by the Biden administration. “It never ends,” he told supporters in Michigan.
Trump also suggested President Joe Biden “should have to take a cognitive test” - only to immediately confuse who administered the test to him, referring to Texas Republican Representative Ronny Jackson, who was White House physician during his presidency, as “Ronny Johnson.”
“He doesn’t even know what the word ‘inflation’ means. I think he should take a cognitive test like I did,” Trump said as he headlined the conservative Turning Point Action convention in Detroit.
Earlier on Saturday, Trump hosted a roundtable discussion with members of the community at the 180 Church in downtown Detroit, which serves a predominantly Black congregation.
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell wasted no time poking fun at Ted Cruz and Donald Trump during a live broadcast, just hours after a GOP meeting. Cruz and Trump had previously been rivals, but now the Texas senator is backing the former president to be re-elected. “He kept clapping after Donald Trump left the room after the door was closed,” O’Donnell told viewers. “Did he think Donald Trump could see through the door?” Noting the pair’s previous spats, he added that Cruz was: “endorsing the presidential candidate who attacked and lied about his father and attacked and lied about his wife.”
George Clooney joins $28m Hollywood fundraiser for Biden following White House spat over Amal’s work
George Clooney appears to have mended fences with President Joe Biden as he and fellow A-lister Julia Roberts joined a star-studded Hollywood fundraising gala on Saturday night which raised $28million.
Biden teams up with Obama for second major fundraiser, raising a reported $28m
Trump’s veepstakes intensify as former rival rises to the top of the pile
Donald Trump may be on the verge of setting aside another grudge within the Republican Party and elevating a former rival to be his running mate in 2024, writes John Bowden.
Watch: Trump suffers memory lapse while challenging Biden to cognitive test
Trump suggests Biden should take a ‘cognitive test’, again
Donald Trump suggested that Joe Biden “should have to take a cognitive test,” only to confuse who administered the test to him in the next sentence.
During a rally in Michigan on Saturday, the former president and presumptive Republican nominee referred to Texas Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson, who was the White House physician for part of his presidency, as “Ronny Johnson.”
The moment came as Trump was questioning Biden’s mental acuity, something he has done often on the campaign trail and social media.
“He doesn’t even know what the word ‘inflation’ means. I think he should take a cognitive test like I did,” the former president said of Biden during a speech at a convention of Turning Point Action in Detroit.
Trump took the cognitive test in 2018 at his own request, Jackson told reporters at the time. The exam is designed to detect early signs of memory loss and other mild cognitive impairment.
Trump pokes fun at Biden’s meeting with Pope at G7
‘I talk to a lot of presidents’: Serena Williams gets testy when asked about Trump after being named on regular call list
Serena Williams has refused to address her relationship with former president Donald Trump even after she was revealed to be on his frequent call list in testimony at his criminal trial.
‘Meandering’ Trump ‘doesn’t know what he’s talking about’ say CEOs at DC meeting
Donald Trump spoke at a meeting of major CEOs as part of his return to Washington, DC on Thursday as the assumed Republican candidate for president.
CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin reports that his remarks didn’t exactly hit home with the business leaders.
Several CEOs “said that [Trump] was remarkably meandering, could not keep a straight thought [and] was all over the map,” Sorkin said on Friday morning edition of Squawk Box.
He added that the same CEOs struck by Trump’s lack of focus “walked into the meeting being Trump supporter-ish or thinking that they might be leaning that direction”.
“These were people who I think might have been actually predisposed to [Trump, but] actually walked out of the room less predisposed” to him, Sorkin said.
One CEO who spoke to CNBC said “Trump doesn’t know what he’s talking about” and that he did not explain any of his policy proposals.
Sorkin told MSNBC’s Morning Joe later on Friday morning that at one point Trump discussed his plan to bring the corporate tax rate down from 21 per cent to 20 per cent ... and was asked about why he had chosen that number.
“And he said, ‘Well, it’s a round number,” Sorkin reported. “That unto itself had a number of CEOs shaking their heads.”
Trump was reportedly subdued in the meeting and there was no noticeable applause from attendees according to two people. One speculated that a low-key approach may have been an attempt to make the event feel “more like a business meeting than a speech”.
CNBC reached out to the Trump campaign but did not receive any comment.
Trump calls 6’9 Barron a ‘good looking guy’ and shares details on his athletic career
Donald Trump bragged about 6’9 son Barron’s impressive height and described him as a “beautiful boy” as he sat down with YouTube influencer and part-time WWE wrestler Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast.
While Trump can be equally vicious to rivals and Republicans who cross him, he is frequently complimentary of his children — sometimes too complimentary — and lauded Barron’s athleticism in the interview.
