Trump pitches himself as crypto president with $12m San Francisco tech fundraiser: Live updates
Republican presidential candidate and convicted felon continues campaign swing across western states
Donald Trump brought in a haul of $12m at a San Francisco fundraiser hosted by tech venture capitalists Chamath Palihapitiya, David Sacks, and his wife Jacqueline. The cryptocurrency community was well represented at the event given the perceived hostility to the sector by Democrats and the Biden administration.
Meanwhile, a new poll out of Florida — the first since Trump became a convicted felon — shows some possible positive news for Biden. While the state still leans Trump by four per cent, more than two-thirds of voters back amendments to the state constitution that would protect abortion rights and that would legalize recreational marijuana.
Both issues — especially abortion rights — could serve as major drivers of turnout as in other states, with those in favor leaning heavily toward Biden.
This week Trump also took part in a wild interview with TV psychologist Dr Phil in which the Republican presidential candidate proclaimed that “sometimes revenge can be justified” as he looked ahead to a theoretical second term in the White House.
Dr Phil largely adhered to Trump’s conspiracy-laden point-of-view allowing false claims to pass unchecked, particularly regarding his recent hush money trial.
Who posted the trolling comment on the New York Courts Facebook page?
Well...
...and it appears there is more than one post — this one from May 20, according to MSNBC’s Katie Phang:
Full story: Trump judge alerts lawyers to social-media post from ‘juror’s cousin’ saying a conviction was in the bag
Alex Woodward reports:
The judge presiding over Donald Trump’s hush money trial has alerted prosecutors and Trump’s defense team about a Facebook post from an apparent social meida troll announcing Trump’s conviction one day before a jury announced a guilty verdict.
A brief letter from New York Justice Juan Merchan on Friday tells the parties that the court “became aware of a comment” from a user named “Michael Anderson” that states: “My cousin is a juror and says Trump is getting convicted … Thank you folks for all your hard work!!!!”
Read on...
Trump judge alerts lawyers to Facebook post claiming guilty verdict was coming
Judge Merchan gives lawyers a heads up about comments from a self-described ‘s***poster’
Trump’s strategy for presidential vengeance gets clearer
Eric Garcia writes:
The fallout from Donald Trump’s conviction on 34 charges turned out to be manifold, but one of the main takeaways was it allowed for Republicans to play out their revenge fantasies.
On Thursday, Trump told television psychologist Dr Phil in an interview that “sometimes revenge can be justified.” During the same show, the former president and the television host both pleaded for the investigations into Trump to stop.
In fairness, most Republican actions — particularly in the House of Representatives and on the state level — could be interpreted as an act of revenge these days. That’s because most of them feel Trump was wronged by the “Deep State” and Democrats, and that the multiple investigations and two impeachments are somehow proof of that.
But Trump has not been shy about his very personal desire for revenge.
Read on...
Trump’s revenge plans just got way more specific
The former president’s revenge fantasies just got way more specific
Hush money judge alerts attorneys to rogue comment about verdict on Facebook court page
Justice Juan Merchan, who presided over Donald Trump’s hush money trial in Manhattan, has notified the parties in the former president's case that a rogue comment was posted on the New York court system's Facebook page on May 29 — the day before Trump's conviction.
The comment from a user named Michael Anderson, whose profile says he is a “professional s***poster”, reads: “My cousin is a juror and says Trump is getting convicted celebrate 🎉 Thank you folks for all your hard work!!!! ❤️ .”
Judge Merchan writes: “The comment, now labeled as one week old, responded to a routine UCS notice, posted on May 29, 2924, regarding oral arguments in the Fourth Department of the Appellate Division unrelated to this proceeding.”
He asks both sides to view the comment. Read his letter to the attorneys here.
Former federal prosecutor and NBC News contributor Joyce Alene notes on X: “The Justice is smart to advise the parties & hold a hearing on the record to resolve this. If it's someone posting with no basis for it as it appears, the record will be clear (his bio says "professional s***poster") & if there's something to it, good to get it out & do justice.”
She continues: “Why does a clear record matter? Because Trump will raise this on appeal to argue for reversal. Now, both sides have notice of this issue & there's an opportunity to get all of the details & facts out so that if there is nothing to this, it won't affect the appeal.”
Cringeworthy single declares Trump is the ‘chosen one’
A cringeworthy new single proclaims Donald Trump the “chosen one” picked by God to lead the US - and its music video has racked up 85,000 views on YouTube in just three days.
Musician Natasha Owens released the single “The Chosen One” with a music video produced with several photos and videos of Trump, drawing bizarre connections between the former president and Jesus. The former president shared the song in a Truth Social post on Friday.
Katie Hawkinson has the details...
Cringeworthy single declares Donald Trump is the ‘chosen one’ picked by the Lord
Musician Natasha Owens previously released a song promoting the false claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election
New poll shows Florida holding steady for Trump but possible openings for Biden
While Donald Trump continues to lead in polling in Florida, a state he won in both 2016 and 2020 and which became his residence before leaving the White House, a new poll from Fox News shows some glimmers of hope for Joe Biden in the Sunshine State.
In 2020, Trump won Florida by almost 3.5 per cent, and today polling stands at Trump 50 per cent to Biden 46 per cent — about the same but within the margin of error.
Where things get interesting is that a majority of Floridians believe Trump got a fair trial in his hush money case in New York — though 64 per cent say it won’t make a difference either at all or not much to their vote. Pollsters believe this could add a percentage point to the Biden vote.
Where the polling gets interesting is in the state constitution ballot initiatives coming up in November. One enshrines abortion rights and one legalizes recreational marijuana — two-thirds of voters say they will vote “yes” on each.
Those who favor the amendments go for Biden by a margin of nine per cent for marijuana and 23 per cent for abortion rights.
Might those state issues drive people to the polls as abortion rights ballot initiatives did in California, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, Ohio, and Vermont?
Trump to speak at event for group that believes abortion is ‘child sacrifice’
To cap off bragging about killing Roe v Wade; saying that states should be able to punish doctors who perform abortion; that there should be “some form of punishment” for women who undergo abortions; and being OK with states tracking pregnancies, Donald Trump is now going to virtually address a group that believes abortion is “child sacrifice”.
Vanity Fair reports that on June 10th, the former president will “bring a virtual message to attendees of the Life & Liberty Forum” which The Danbury Institute is holding in Indianapolis.
The group’s website states: “We believe that the greatest atrocity facing our generation today is the practice of abortion — child sacrifice on the altar of self... Abortion must be ended. We will not rest until it is eradicated entirely... We are grateful to God and to the current slate of Supreme Court Justices for the successful overturning of Roe v. Wade. However, the battle is far from won.”
In a statement to Vanity Fair, the Biden campaign said Trump “loves campaigning with abortion ban extremists,” which appears to be objectively true.
Kellyanne Conway offers some ‘alternative facts’ on Trump’s revenge
Here she is, still out there swinging and parroting his lines like it’s 2016.
Eleven Trump fans taken to hospital after in extreme heat at Arizona rally
It was a hot day for the former president to get back on the campaign trail in Phoenix.
Nearly a dozen people were hospitalized with heat exhaustion while they waited outside of the Dream City Church to enter Trump’s town hall according to local officials.
Temperatures ahead of the event reached 110° on Thursday for the first time in the region this year.
It’s likely going to be a similar story in Las Vegas on Sunday...
Here’s more from Josh Marcus.
11 Trump backers taken to hospital after in extreme heat waiting for Arizona rally
Crowd gathered at church outside of Phoenix for Trump’s first major event since hush money verdict
