Donald Trump brought in a haul of $12m at a San Francisco fundraiser hosted by tech venture capitalists Chamath Palihapitiya, David Sacks, and his wife Jacqueline. The cryptocurrency community was well represented at the event given the perceived hostility to the sector by Democrats and the Biden administration.

Meanwhile, a new poll out of Florida — the first since Trump became a convicted felon — shows some possible positive news for Biden. While the state still leans Trump by four per cent, more than two-thirds of voters back amendments to the state constitution that would protect abortion rights and that would legalize recreational marijuana.

Both issues — especially abortion rights — could serve as major drivers of turnout as in other states, with those in favor leaning heavily toward Biden.

This week Trump also took part in a wild interview with TV psychologist Dr Phil in which the Republican presidential candidate proclaimed that “sometimes revenge can be justified” as he looked ahead to a theoretical second term in the White House.

Dr Phil largely adhered to Trump’s conspiracy-laden point-of-view allowing false claims to pass unchecked, particularly regarding his recent hush money trial.