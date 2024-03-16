Trump says US will see ‘bloodbath’ if he’s not re-elected and rages at teleprompter in wild Ohio rally: Live
President Donald Trump takes the stage at Ohio rally
Former President Donald J Trump is appearing as a special guest speaker at a Buckeye Values PAC Rally in Dayton, Ohio one day after his criminal trial was delayed.
Mr Trump is in the state to help boost the campaign of Bernie Moreno, a car dealership owner who has his backing in the state’s US Senate primary coming this Tuesday. The former president is wading into an abnormally vicious GOP primary that appears to be neck-and-neck between three candidates, with Mr Moreno holding a slight lead.
The race turned especially ugly over the past week as supporters of Mr Moreno’s rivals circulated a story from the Associated Press revealing that an email used by the businessman was registered on the sexual rendezvous site “Adult Friend Finder”; not to be outdone, Mr Moreno’s allies launched a mailer accusing another Republican in the race, conservative Frank LaRose, of being a closet ally of the LGBT+ community.
Additionally, it was a busy week for Donald Trump’s criminal cases.
Judge Juan Merchan has ruled that his New York hush-money trial will be pushed back by 30 days from today following a dump of new evidence for both parties to consider — the original start date was 25 March.
Trump claims he is persecuted more than Abraham Lincoln
President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated after the US civil war.
Trump appears to call Biden a ‘dumb son of a ...'
Trump opens speech by asking attendees to stand for ‘horribly and unfairly treated January 6 hostages’
WATCH: Trump says there will be a ‘bloodbath' if he’s not elected president
Mr Trump says there will be a “bloodbath” if he’s not elected.
Trump encourages audience not to pay teleprompter companies
During his speech, Mr Trump told the audience not to pay teleprompter companies after complaining that he wasn’t able to read the screen with his speech on it.
“Don’t pay” Mr Trump directed his staff. “Whoever did that son of a gun... I think go Biden put them in”
People seen pouring out of Trump event shortly after he begins talking
Crowds at the event started to leave minutes after Former President Donald J Trump took the stage. John Bowden, our correspondent at the event, said that attendees were choosing to leave because they wanted to beat traffic. In one case, a woman said she wanted a beer.
Mr Trump has so far made several offensive comments about President Joe Biden and Democrats. He’s referred to Mr Biden as “stupid” and said in some cases Democrats “are not people”.
SCOTUS rules public officials can sometimes be sued for blocking critics on social media
A unanimous Supreme Court ruled Friday that public officials can sometimes be sued for blocking their critics on social media, an issue that first arose for the high court in a case involving then-President Donald Trump.
Justice Amy Coney Barrett, writing for the court, said that officials who use personal accounts to make official statements may not be free to delete comments about those statements or block critics altogether.
On the other hand, Barrett wrote, “State officials have private lives and their own constitutional rights.”
Continue reading...
Supreme Court rules public officials can sometimes be sued for blocking critics on social media
A unanimous Supreme Court has ruled public officials can sometimes be sued for blocking their critics on social media, an issue that first arose for the high court in a case involving then-President Donald Trump
Man spotted with sign saying Trump wanted for second term
Trump fans pile in as Ohio Rep Jim Jordan takes the stage at Donald Trump's rally for Bernie Moreno
The Ohio rep is talking about Trump’s first term accomplishments. This is being billed as a Moreno rally.
Trump to appear at rally around 4pm ET
VANDALIA - Greetings from Ohio, where Donald Trump is set to appear this afternoon to boost Bernie Moreno, a car dealership owner who has his backing in the state’s US Senate primary this coming Tuesday.
The former president is wading into an abnormally vicious GOP primary that appears to be neck-and-neck between three candidates, with Mr Moreno holding a slight lead.
The race turned especially ugly over the past week as supporters of Mr Moreno’s rivals circulated a story from the Associated Press revealing that an email used by the businessman was registered on the sexual rendezvous site “Adult Friend Finder”; not to be outdone, Mr Moreno’s allies launched a mailer accusing another Republican in the race, conservative Frank LaRose, of being a closet ally of the LGBT+ community.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies