Donald Trump has gleefully derided his rival for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination Nikki Haley after she suffered an embarrassing defeat in Tuesday’s Nevada primary.

“A bad night for Nikki Haley. Losing by almost 30 points in Nevada to ‘None of These Candidates.’ Watch, she’ll soon claim Victory!” he gloated on Truth Social.

The loss did not cost Ms Haley any delegates (Mr Trump is likely to pick up all 26 of those in the Silver State’s competing GOP caucus on Thursday) but does weaken her claim to be able to mount a serious challenge to the front-runner.

Mr Trump was not laughing on Tuesday, however, when a federal appeals court ruled that he does not have “immunity” from prosecution for crimes committed while in office, a major blow on his efforts to evade criminal charges brought by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith over his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The Republican’s attorneys are expected to swiftly appeal, teeing up another huge constitutional test for Mr Trump’s campaign in the nation’s highest court.

Reacting angrily to the news, the former president branded the court’s decision “nation-destroying”.