Trump gloats over Haley primary defeat but rues immunity ruling: Latest updates
Rival for GOP nomination scores fewer votes than ‘none of these candidates’ box on Silver State ballot papers
Trump says the US is ‘pathetic’
Donald Trump has gleefully derided his rival for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination Nikki Haley after she suffered an embarrassing defeat in Tuesday’s Nevada primary.
“A bad night for Nikki Haley. Losing by almost 30 points in Nevada to ‘None of These Candidates.’ Watch, she’ll soon claim Victory!” he gloated on Truth Social.
The loss did not cost Ms Haley any delegates (Mr Trump is likely to pick up all 26 of those in the Silver State’s competing GOP caucus on Thursday) but does weaken her claim to be able to mount a serious challenge to the front-runner.
Mr Trump was not laughing on Tuesday, however, when a federal appeals court ruled that he does not have “immunity” from prosecution for crimes committed while in office, a major blow on his efforts to evade criminal charges brought by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith over his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
The Republican’s attorneys are expected to swiftly appeal, teeing up another huge constitutional test for Mr Trump’s campaign in the nation’s highest court.
Reacting angrily to the news, the former president branded the court’s decision “nation-destroying”.
Truth Social: Trump mocks Haley after humiliating Nevada primary defeat
Ever the gallant victor, Trump has taken to social media to deride his rival for the Republican presidential nomination after she lost, humiliatingly, to “none of the above” in the state’s primary yesterday.
The loss did not cost Nikki Haley any delegates (Trump is likely to pick up all 26 of those in the Silver State’s competing GOP caucus tomorrow) but does nothing for her claims to be able to mount a serious challenge to the front-runner.
Here's John Bowden with the full story.
Nikki Haley loses Trump-less Nevada primary to ‘none of these candidates’
Trump will win unopposed Nevada GOP caucus on Thursday
Biden hits out at Trump for blocking border bill
President Joe Biden on Tuesday took direct aim at Republicans in Congress and the man they take direction from, former president Donald Trump, slamming both for blocking a carefully-crafted bipartisan compromise bill that would implement sweeping changes in the US immigration system and provision defence assistance funds for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan.
In remarks from the State Dining Room at the White House, Mr Biden described the legislation crafted by White House negotiators and a group of senators led by Republican James Lankford of Oklahoma, Democrat Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Arizona independent Kyrsten Sinema as a “bipartisan agreement that represents the most fair, humane reforms in our immigration system in a long time and the toughest set of reforms to secure the border ever”.
He also acknowledged that at this time, “all indications” show the bill has no chance of advancing in either the House or Senate, and laid out the “simple reason” Republicans are blocking the bill.
“Why? A simple reason, Donald Trump,” he said.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC:
Biden hits out at Trump and Republican allies for blocking border bill
Mr Biden vowed to make sure voters know it will be Mr Trump and Republicans who are responsible for keeping the border open if they continue their opposition to the compromise measure
Poll: Most Americans don't trust Supreme Court to rule fairly on 2024 election cases
Most Americans doubt the US Supreme Court’s fairness in deciding Donald Trump’s legal cases relating to the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has revealed.
According to a CNN poll released on Monday, 58 per cent of respondents said they did not trust the Supreme Court to make the “right decisions”.
When asked if they trusted the Supreme Court, 58 per cent of respondents either said “not at all” or “just some”.
Only a small group – 11 per cent of respondents – said they trusted the Supreme Court “a great deal” and 31 per cent said “a moderate amount”.
Maroosha Muzaffar digs into the numbers:
Most Americans don’t trust Supreme Court to rule fairly on 2024 election cases - poll
More than half of respondents say they do not trust SCOTUS to make ‘right decisions’
Christie warns a Trump second term will be a 'vendetta presidency'
Chris Christie has warned that a second Donald Trump term in the White House would become a “vendetta presidency” where the former president would go after those he feels have wronged him.
Speaking with ABC News in his first interview since dropping out of the Republican race, Mr Christie said that a second Trump administration would have a massive personnel problem.
Gustaf Kilander has the story:
Chris Christie warns a Trump second term will be a ‘vendetta presidency’
Former New Jersey governor foresees ‘huge personnel problem of people who have no business being in senior positions in the federal government’
Trump lashes out at 'nation-destroying ruling'
Donald Trump has lashed out at what he claims to be a “nation-destroying ruling” after his presidential immunity defence was struck down by an appeals court.
In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, the former president called the appeals court’s ruling “nation-destroying” and repeated his baseless allegation that his multiple criminal indictments are a “political weapon” directed by President Joe Biden against him.
“A President of the United States must have Full Immunity in order to properly function and do what has to be done for the good of our Country,” Mr Trump wrote.
“A Nation-destroying ruling like this cannot be allowed to stand. If not overturned, as it should be, this decision would terribly injure not only the Presidency, but the Life, Breath, and Success of our Country.”
Gustaf Kilander and Alex Woodward report:
Trump lashes out at ‘nation-destroying ruling’ after immunity defence struck down
‘If not overturned, as it should be, this decision would terribly injure not only the Presidency, but the Life, Breath, and Success of our Country,’ Mr Trump claimed on Truth Social
Recap: Trump does not have immunity from election conspiracy charges, appeals court rules
A federal appeals court has ruled that Donald Trump does not have “immunity” from prosecution for crimes committed while he was in office, landing another major blow to his efforts to evade criminal charges for his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
His attorneys are expected to swiftly appeal to the full bench of appeals court judges, or up to the US Supreme Court, teeing up another major constitutional test involving Mr Trump’s campaign at the nation’s highest court.
“For the purpose of this criminal case, former President Trump has become citizen Trump, with all of the defenses of any other criminal defendant,” judges with the US District Court of Appeals in Washington DC wrote on Tuesday. “But any executive immunity that may have protected him while he served as president no longer protects him against this prosecution.”
Alex Woodward reports:
Appeals court rejects Trump’s immunity claim in Jan 6 case
Federal appeals court judges reject former president’s attempts to evade criminal prosecution
Haley signals to Trump that she's in it for the long haul
Nikki Haley isn’t going anywhere.
At least, that’s the message her campaign is trying to get across this week as February begins and the battle for her home state of South Carolina ramps up.
Still trailing Donald Trump by a hefty margin in all national polling and most surveys of upcoming primary states, the former governor and UN ambassador is battling a perception that was born months before Iowa and New Hampshire voted: the idea that the race is over.
That idea became reality for many Republicans, particularly in Washington, after Mr Trump’s twin victories in the first two states of 2024. But Ms Haley is holding on like a barnacle, clinging to an 11-point margin of defeat in New Hampshire and her belief that she can close that gap even further in a state where she was governor for eight years.
John Bowden reports:
Nikki Haley signals to Donald Trump that she’s in it for the long haul
Former South Carolina governor faces pressure test in her home state as GOP questions: Is the race over?
Trump and Elvis do have one thing in common, says Jimmy Kimmel
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Monday mocked Donald Trump for comparing himself to Elvis Presley.
Amid preparations for the Nevada Republican primary and caucuses this week, the former president took time to ask his followers on Truth Social for their thoughts on his similarity to the “King of Rock and Roll”.
“For so many years people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike,” Mr Trump posted on Saturday, alongside an image comprising half of Elvis’ face lined up with half of his own.
“Now this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think?”
Mr Kimmel had a cutting response to Mr Trump on his show on Monday night.
Kimmel says Trump and Elvis have one thing in common: ‘He too will die on a toilet’
‘The only thing Donald Trump has in common with Elvis is that he too will die on the toilet,’ Mr Kimmel joked
Call Trump a 'sick f***' in public, Seth Meyers tells Biden
Seth Meyers pleads with Joe Biden to “let it rip” after reports of the president calling Donald Trump a “sick f***” behind closed doors.
As if the election campaigns could not get any more bizarre, from Donald Trump two-timing his campaign journey with his plethora of court cases to Nikki Haley’s drop-out refusal, reports now say that Joe Biden has had some choice words to say about Mr Trump.
Much to the Late Night host’s delight, Mr Meyers revelled in the claims that Mr Biden calls Mr Trump a “sick f***” who delights in seeing other people’s misfortunes to his longtime friends and close aides, according to Politico, who cited three unidentified people who have heard him say this.
The Politico report also added that Mr Biden recently called Mr Trump a “f****** ass****,” according to one of the people who spoke to the president.
Amelia Neath has the story:
Seth Meyers tells Biden to ‘let it rip’ and call Trump a ‘sick f***’ in public
The ‘Late Night’ host reacts to the bizarre private comments made by Joe Biden agains Trump
