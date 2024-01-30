Trump awaits fate of business empire in New York civil fraud trial: Live updates

✕ Close E Jean Carroll vows to give $83m defamation damages to ‘something Trump hates’

The Illinois Board of Elections will not remove Donald Trump from the 2024 Republican presidential primary ballot, unanimously agreeing that they lack the jurisdiction to weigh in on his eligibility under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution which says those who took part in an insurrection may not hold office.

The US Supreme Court is expected to rule on the issue soon.

Meanwhile, the former president is awaiting the outcome of his civil fraud trial in New York, and his lawyers have reacted angrily to a report by a court-appointed monitor overseeing his businesses that alleged their financial disclosures are “either incomplete, present results

Former judge Barbara Jones alleges that the ex-president not only repeatedly lied about his net worth and assets, as alleged by state attorney general Letitia James, but that a major $48m loan for one of his properties is may have never actually existed .