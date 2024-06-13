Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1718275508

Trump returning to Capitol after gifting Logan Paul mugshot T-shirt and boasting of ‘eclipsing’ Elvis: Live

Republican presidential candidate and convicted felon back on the campaign trail ahead of sentencing on July 11 over conviction in New York hush money case

Oliver O'Connell,Joe Sommerlad
Thursday 13 June 2024 11:45
Comments
Close
Donald Trump and Logan Paul trail their upcoming podcast interview

Donald Trump is preparing for his first return to the US Capitol since his supporters laid siege to it on January 6 2021 in protest at his defeat by Joe Biden in the previous November’s election.

The Republican presidential candidate and convicted felon will meet with House and Senate GOP lawmakers in Washington DC behind closed doors on Thursday.

He has also recorded an appearance on social media star Logan Paul’s podcast that will drop later today and will address a gathering of CEOs in DC this evening.

Trailing his interview with Paul, Trump was seen in an X video presenting the host with a pair of MAGA caps and a T-shirt bearing his mugshot taken last summer in Fulton County, Georgia, declaring the image was so famous it had enabled him to “eclipse” Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra.

In another preview, Paul is seen discussing the possibility of getting President Biden to appear on his Impaulsive show, estimating his chances as “less than one per cent”.

Former Georgia special prosecutor Nathan Wade has meanwhile said he believes Trump will still face a trial in his state even if he returns to the White House.

1718275508

White House for sale: Trump is selling policies for his second term to the highest bidders

Desperate to return to the presidency for a belated second season, the Republican is selling off his legislative agenda to donors – even when that means reversing old promises.

Richard Hall and Andrew Feinberg report.

Richard Hall and Andrew Feinberg report.

White House for sale: Trump is selling his policies to the highest bidders

Desperate to return to the White House for a second time, Trump is selling off his legislative agenda to donors — even when that means reversing old promises. Richard Hall and Andrew Feinberg report

Joe Sommerlad13 June 2024 11:45
1718273708

Nearly half of US citizens approve of Trump's conviction, poll shows

Almost half of all Americans approve of Trump’s conviction at his New York hush money trial last month, a new AP-NORC poll shows.

Forty-eight percent approve of the verdict, according to the survey, while 29 per cent disapprove and 21 per cent say they have no opinion.

Gustaf Kilander takes a closer look.

Nearly half of US adults approve of Trump’s conviction, poll shows

Americans close to evenly divided on question of whether conviction was politically motivated

Joe Sommerlad13 June 2024 11:15
1718271927

Former special prosecutor says he expects Trump will be tried in Georgia even if he wins the White House

Nathan Wade gave an interview to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins last night in which he said of the prospect of a future President Trump facing justice in his state: “I don’t believe it looks good to the rest of the world. But I don’t think there is anything that would prevent that from happening.”

He also said that his personal relationship with Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis, which forced him to leave the Trump case, was simply a matter of “bad timing”.

Here’s Alex Lang’s report.

Nathan Wade defends Fani Willis affair during CNN interview that talked Trump case

Nathan Wade, a former prosecutor in the Georgia election case against Donald Trump, spoke to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday.

Joe Sommerlad13 June 2024 10:45
1718270100

Not every Republican is pleased to welcome Trump back to Capitol Hill

While the former president plans to address the Republican congressional conference today in the hope of unifying the party, his detractors don’t plan to listen to him at all, writes Eric Garcia.

Not every Republican is pleased to welcome Trump back to Capitol Hill

The former president will address the GOP conference on Thursday. His supporters hope he’ll unify the party; his detractors don’t plan to listen to him at all

Joe Sommerlad13 June 2024 10:15
1718268300

Trump to address top CEOs during DC visit

On what is already looking like a busy day for Trump, he will also reportedly address some of the world’s most powerful corporate leaders on Thursday – although there will be some notable absences in the audience.

President Joe Biden’s chief of staff Jeff Zients will also speak to the Business Roundtable in DC in Biden’s place, while he attends the G7 meeting in Italy.

Approximately 100 chief executives will attend the meeting, according to a spokesperson for the group, which holds quarterly meetings in Washington.

CNBC yesterday asked companies listed as members of the group whether their CEOs planned to attend.

Only 17 responded to the network, with four saying they would attend: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon; Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan and the CEO of Edison International Pedro Pizarro.

Another 13 of them said their CEOs will not be going to see Trump and Zients speak, including Blackstone CEO and Trump ally Steve Schwarzman; Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon; Steelcase CEO Sara Armbruster, ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods; Delta CEO Ed Bastian; Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick and the company’s executive chairman James Gorman; and Lynn Good, the CEO of Duke Energy.

Some have travel conflicts (Armbruster, Good and Solomon) while BlackRock CEO Larry Fink and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella are reportedly at the G7 summit.

Biden spoke at a private meeting of the group in 2022.

Joe Sommerlad13 June 2024 09:45
1718266500

Trump to appear on Logan Paul podcast on Thursday

The former president will appear on the latest episode of Impaulsive, the podcast of social media sensation Logan Paul, on Thursday, a guest spot he trailed by gifting the host with a couple of MAGA caps and a T-shirt featuring his Georgia mugshot, which he claimed had helped him to “eclipse” Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra.

Trump used his new TikTok account to announce the appearance:

@realdonaldtrump Face off with @Logan Paul ♬ Way down We Go - KALEO

Meanwhile, Jake Paul, the podcaster’s brother, told Jesse Watters on Fox last night that Joe Biden’s failure to appear on Impaulsive was reason enough for young people not to vote for him.

We live in strange times.

Here’s the latest from Indy100’s Catherine Shuttleworth.

Logan Paul facing backlash for interviewing Donald Trump

Logan Paul has divided fans after he announced the next guest on his podcast: Donald Trump.The YouTuber's podcast 'Impaulsive', has previously held the No. 1 spot in the podcast charts, and is expected to rise again with an appearance from the former president.The episode is releasing Thursday 13 Ju...

Joe Sommerlad13 June 2024 09:15
1718264700

Trump to return to Capitol for first time since Jan 6 riot

The Republican will make his first return to Capitol Hill in Washington DC on Thursday since his supporters laid siege to the US Capitol on January 6 2021 in protest at his defeat to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump was already scheduled to meet behind closed doors with GOP senators but will now also reportedly sit down with their House counterparts in a separate session.

House GOP Conference chairwoman and prospective Trump running mate Elise Stefanik notified lawmakers on Tuesday about the upcoming meeting with their party’s presumptive nominee.

Here’s our report.

Trump to return to Capitol for first time since Jan 6 to meet with top Republicans

Former president to return to scene of failed insurrection to sit down with GOP

Joe Sommerlad13 June 2024 08:45
1718263200

Trump plans Wisconsin rally for next week

Donald Trump will hold a rally in Racine, Wisconsin on June 18.

The former president will deliver remarks at 3pm CT as part of his effort to win the state that he lost in 2020 but won in 2016.

In early May, President Joe Biden visited Wisconsin to announce plans to invest $3.3bn in a high-tech data center. The facility in Racine County is being built on the same site where Trump had once planned with Foxconn to construct a $10bn factory, that he referred to as the eighth wonder of the world. The planned factory was never built.

Biden trolls Trump by replacing his ‘eighth wonder of the world’ in Wisconsin

‘Look what happened — they dug a hole with those golden shovels and then they fell into it,’ the president said, of Trump and Republicans who made widely publicized promises about money and jobs that never materialized in Wisconsin

Oliver O'Connell13 June 2024 08:20
1718256000

‘So rude!’: Republican snaps at rival for reminding him Trump was found guilty by a jury

Republican Representative Ralph Norman reprimanded his Democratic colleague Jerry Nadler after he interrupted to correct him about Donald Trump’s conviction during a House Rules Committee meeting on Tuesday.

During his allotted time, Norman said that he spent hours of the hearing “listening to these smokescreens” from Democrats about Trump’s New York criminal trial where the former president was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

“They bring up the trial of Donald Trump, a convicted felony. Really? By a judge that is a known anti-Trumper,” Norman said.

At that moment, Nadler interrupted to correct his colleague that he was not found guilty by a judge, a lie that Trump has amplified, but rather by a jury.

Read on...

Republican snaps at rival for reminding him Trump was found guilty: ‘So rude!’

Republicans are accusing the Justice Department of unfairly targeting Donald Trump despite the agency also investigating and indicting Hunter Biden

Ariana Baio13 June 2024 06:20
1718248804

ICYMI: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg set to be dragged to the Hill one day after Trump’s sentencing

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is set to testify before a Republican-controlled House committee one day after Donald Trump is scheduled for sentencing on 34 felony convictions that were secured by Bragg’s office.

A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office confirmed to The Independent Tuesday that Bragg and Assistant District Attorney Matthew Colangelo have agreed to “voluntarily appear” before the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government on July 12.

“The Manhattan DA’s Office is proud to play a crucial role in upholding and enforcing the rule of law for the people of New York,” a spokesperson for the office said in a statement shared with The Independent.

Alex Woodward reports:

Alvin Bragg set to be dragged to the Hill one day after Trump’s sentencing

Manhattan prosecutors will testify about Trump investigation in front of GOP-controlled committee

Oliver O'Connell13 June 2024 04:20

