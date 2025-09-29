Trump and Netanyahu set for White House meeting as US president vows to ‘get it done’: Latest
President Donald Trump to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for fourth time this year in hope of bringing peace to Middle East amid growing international demand for action
President Donald Trump will again host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, with the former pushing a new peace proposal for Gaza after a slew of Western leaders embraced Palestinian statehood in defiance of American and Israeli opposition.
The visit will mark Netanyahu’s fourth trip to Washington since Trump returned to power in January, with the Israeli once more seeking to shore up U.S. support amid growing international hostility to his country’s actions in Gaza in pursuit of Hamas as the second anniversary of the October 7 attacks approaches.
Both men addressed the U.N. General Assembly last week and received chilly receptions, with many delegates walking out of Netanyahu’s speech in protest, missing him launch into a scathing critique of Britain, France, Canada, Australia and several other nations for recognizing Palestinian statehood.
Trump, who had criticized the recognition moves, said Sunday he hopes to get Netanyahu to agree to a framework to end the war in the Palestinian enclave and free the remaining hostages being held by Hamas.
“We’re getting a very good response because Bibi wants to make the deal too,” Trump said. “Everybody wants to make the deal.”
Trump insists Gaza deal is ‘very close’ despite Netanyahu’s vow to fight on
Here’s Taz Ali on the differing moods between the two camps ahead of Monday’s crucial sitdown.
Trump claims Gaza deal is ‘very close’ despite Netanyahu’s vow to fight on
Netanyahu arrives after blasting UN allies over Palestinian statehood
Today’s visit will mark Netanyahu’s fourth trip to Washington since Trump returned to power in January, with the Israeli once more seeking to shore up U.S. support amid growing international hostility to his country’s actions in Gaza in pursuit of Hamas as the second anniversary of the October 7 attacks approaches.
Both men addressed the U.N. General Assembly last week and received chilly receptions, with many delegates walking out of Netanyahu’s speech in protest, missing him launch into a scathing critique of Britain, France, Canada, Australia and several other nations for recognizing Palestinian statehood, saying their realignment amounted to “rewarding the murder of Jews.”
The PM’s speech was relayed on huge loud speakers at the Gaza border on Friday to leave the locals in no doubt that he would not be backing down any time soon:
Over 66,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel-Hamas war, Gaza’s Health Ministry says
A peace deal could not be more timely as Gaza’s Health Ministry has just announced a revised death toll from the two-year conflict, which makes for shocking reading.
Here’s the latest.
Over 66,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel-Hamas war, Gaza’s Health Ministry says
Donald Trump teases 'something special' on Gaza as Benjamin Netanyahu returns to White House
President Donald Trump has declared that “something special” is brewing on Gaza, even as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strikes a much more cautious note about the American’s ceasefire plan ahead of their high-stakes talks at the White House Monday.
Trump and Netanyahu are set to meet in Washington today to discuss a U.S.-drafted 21-point proposal aimed at halting the war in Gaza and laying out its post-war governance.
The president appeared in confident mood. on the eve of the meeting, pledging on Truth Social “we will get it done” as his administration works to close a comprehensive plan to get all Israeli hostages still held by Hamas released.
Shweta Sharma has this report.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments