Trump live updates: 21 federal tech workers resign from Elon Musk’s DOGE as feud erupts over his Canadian citizenship
Big tech billionaire grants extension to initial deadline as administration’s Office of Personnel tells agencies that answering mailout is ‘voluntary’, sowing confusion
Donald Trump’s administration remains mired in chaos after Elon Musk issued a new ultimatum on Monday night. He gave federal workers one more chance to reply to his email threatening their jobs after multiple agency heads told their staff to ignore him.
With just hours to go before the proclaimed midnight deadline for his first ultimatum, the mercurial billionaire renewed his demand for government employees to tell him the five things they accomplished last week – or be fired.
The latest warning came shortly after the Trump administration’s Office of Personnel Management told agencies that responding to Musk’s edict was “voluntary.”
By then several agencies had already told employees to ignore the demand.
Musk apparently left himself a path to back off from his latest ultimatum by saying it was “subject to the discretion of the President,” adding to the chaos and confusion for workers.
More than 20 staffers at Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have resigned, after refusing to use their technical expertise to “dismantle critical public services.”
“We swore to serve the American people and uphold our oath to the Constitution across presidential administrations,” they wrote in a joint resignation letter on Tuesday. “However, it has become clear that we can no longer honor those commitments.”
COMMENT: Trump's new axis of friendly dictators is a threat to US allies – and decades of joint intelligence
Sam Kiley, The Independent’s world affairs editor, writes that after the US abandoned the UK and the EU to vote with Russia at the United Nations, the West can no longer trust the Americans, which is a blow to our secret services.
Trump’s new axis of friendly dictators is threat to US allies and joint intelligence
White House press secretary dismissive of the mass DOGE resignations
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is dismissive of mass resignations over the work of the Department of Government Efficiency.
“Anyone who thinks protests, lawsuits, and lawfare will deter President Trump must have been sleeping under a rock for the past several years,” Leavitt said in a statement reported by the Associated Press.
“President Trump will not be deterred from delivering on the promises he made to make our federal government more efficient and more accountable to the hardworking American taxpayers.”
Hours after MSNBC boss Rebecca Kutler officially announced that Joy Reid’s show was ending and the longtime host was leaving the network amid a programming overhaul, Reid devoted her final broadcast to instructing her viewers on the ways to resist throughout Donald Trump’s presidency, warning them that fascism is “already here.”
IRS head resigning, report says
IRS Acting Commissioner Douglas O’Donnell will retire from the agency on Friday after roughly 40 years of service, a person familiar with his plans told the Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity due to a lack of authorization.
O’Donnell will be replaced by Melanie Krause — who has worked at the IRS since 2021, having come from the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General, according to her LinkedIn account.
In January, former IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel resigned, though his term was not scheduled to end until 2027.
The turnover of IRS officials comes as the agency has laid off roughly 7,000 probationary employees with one year or less of service, largely including workers in the compliance department. The cuts are one of the largest purges of probationary workers this year across the government.
O’Donnell’s resignation also follows last week's furor over reports that Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency gained access to IRS taxpayer data. However, a source indicated that the Treasury and the White House have agreed to restrict DOGE’s access to sensitive IRS data.
Senate confirms Iraq War veteran Daniel Driscoll as secretary of Army
Jon Stewart’s appearance on Monday night’s episode of The Daily Show left him injured after he smashed a coffee mug while giving an impassioned speech about the cost of prescription drugs.
Oversight Democrats want to speak with resigning DOGE tech workers
Day before Trump meeting, UK PM hikes defence spending to counter ‘tyrants’ like Putin
Sir Keir Starmer has announced he will slash the foreign aid budget in order to hike defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP to counter “tyrants” like Vladimir Putin.
The move comes just a day before the prime minister jets to Washington for a crunch meeting with Donald Trump, who has repeatedly pushed Nato countries such as Britain to bolster their armed forces as he seeks to negotiate an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Sir Keir will hope the spending boost, which he said will mean an extra £13.4 billion for defence every year from 2027, will placate Mr Trump, who wants Europe to be less reliant on the US for support.
Kate Devlin, Archie Mitchell, and Millie Cooke report from London.
