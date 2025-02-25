Trump live updates: 21 federal tech workers resign from Elon Musk’s DOGE as feud erupts over his Canadian citizenship

Donald Trump says DOGE has nothing to do with the Constitution

Donald Trump’s administration remains mired in chaos after Elon Musk issued a new ultimatum on Monday night. He gave federal workers one more chance to reply to his email threatening their jobs after multiple agency heads told their staff to ignore him.

With just hours to go before the proclaimed midnight deadline for his first ultimatum, the mercurial billionaire renewed his demand for government employees to tell him the five things they accomplished last week – or be fired.

The latest warning came shortly after the Trump administration’s Office of Personnel Management told agencies that responding to Musk’s edict was “voluntary.”

By then several agencies had already told employees to ignore the demand.

Musk apparently left himself a path to back off from his latest ultimatum by saying it was “subject to the discretion of the President,” adding to the chaos and confusion for workers.

More than 20 staffers at Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have resigned, after refusing to use their technical expertise to “dismantle critical public services.”

“We swore to serve the American people and uphold our oath to the Constitution across presidential administrations,” they wrote in a joint resignation letter on Tuesday. “However, it has become clear that we can no longer honor those commitments.”