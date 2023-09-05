Trump dead even with Biden in new poll while he pushes mug shot merch: Live updates
Follow latest updates amid Donald Trump’s criminal cases and 2024 presidential election campaign
Donald Trump’s mug shot
A new poll shows Donald Trump and Joe Biden neck-and-neck among voters nationally.
The new poll, by the Wall Street Journal, also found that 59 per cent of Republican voters say the former president would be their first choice if the GOP primary was today.
“Wow! Ron DeSanctimonious has seen a Polling CRASH like no other. People have gotten to know him. Also, really bad Social Security votes, and would decimate Medicare. That doesn’t play well in America!” Mr Trump boasted on Truth Social.
This comes as Mr Trump could be in hot water over his use of his mug shot to sell merchandise for his political campaign.
Legal experts have warned that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office owns the copyright for the image and so could sue Mr Trump for using it on t-shirts and other merchandise.
Last week, Mr Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges levelled against him in the Georgia election interference case and waived his right to an arraignment.
Some of Mr Trump’s 18 co-defendants have also waived their in-person arraignments, while the remainder are still expected to appear for the hearing on Wednesday.
Georgia governor rejects MAGA push to impeach Fani Willis
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has pushed back on calls from within the state Republican Party to impeach or defund Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
Trump loyalists in the state had sought to sabotage her office’s investigation following the ex-president’s criminal indictment last month. As you might expect, Donald Trump is unhappy with their failure.
“As long as I’m governor, we are going to follow the law and the Constitution – regardless of who it helps politically,” the governor said.
Georgia governor rejects MAGA push to impeach DA Fani Willis for Trump indictment
‘In Georgia, we will not be engaging in political theatre that only inflames the emotions of the moment’ says Governor Brian Kemp
Recap: Trump moves to sever his own Georgia election fraud case from co-defendants seeking speedy trial
Donald Trump has moved to sever Georgia case from the defendants seeking a speedy trial, arguing that it would violate his right to a fair process.
“President Trump moves the Court to sever his case from those of his co-defendants who have demanded a speedy trial ... and who have a scheduled trial date of October 23, 2023,” lawyer Steven Sadow wrote in a filing on Thursday.
The filing states that the timeline wouldn’t allow for the counsel to “have sufficient time to prepare President Trump’s case”.
Trump moves to sever his own Georgia election fraud case from co-defendants
Former president’s lawyer says timeline for speedy trial wouldn’t allow for enough time to prepare defence
Senate Republican says he ‘doesn’t know’ if Donald Trump can beat Joe Biden in 2024
Republican Senator Mike Round said he “doesn’t know” if Donald Trump can beat Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 presidential race.
He made the comments on CNN’s State of the Union.
“We don’t know. We don’t know. That’s one of the concerns that a lot of people have got — me, as well,” he said, when asked about the former president’s chances in 2024.
He said the party needs a “uniter” rather than a “divider.”
“It’s the reason why I think if we bring in a uniter, rather than a divider, I think we’ve got a better shot at doing what’s right for this country long term. And that’s what I want,” he said.
Will Donald Trump go to prison?
Donald Trump faces four criminal indictments in three separate jurisdictions. Nearly 100 felony criminal charges are leveled against the former president, who remains the odds-on favourite to win the 2024 Republican primary.
As his legal battles grow more complex by the day, a serious question has emerged: Whether Mr Trump will win the nomination and campaign for the general election as a convicted criminal.
That possibility, in turn, raises another, simpler question: Will the 45th President of the United States go to prison?
Read more:
Will Donald Trump go to prison?
Ex-president faces 91 felony counts across four prosecutions
Former GOP Governor Larry Hogan calls Vivek Ramaswamy a ‘cheerleader for Trump,’ calls on him to drop out
Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, has said that there are too many candidates in the Republican primary, and said some should drop out.
“If you don’t make the debate stage, you likely should consider getting out,” he told CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “If you’re unwilling to challenge Donald Trump, you should get off the stage.”
Mr Hogan, whose second term ended in January, has been flirting with an entrance into national politics as an anti-Trump figure in the GOP.
He specifically mentioned anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, who he called a “cheerleader and fill-in” for the former president who was “applying for a job.”
“If you’re in there running for vice president or you’re trying to be a cabinet secretary or you’re trying to become famous or write a book or get on television, you should get the heck out of the race,” the former governor said. “We need to narrow it down to find a leader who can get the Republican Party back on the right track and that can get us back to winning elections again. And it’s not going to happen with 11 people in the race.”
Vivek Ramaswamy says he will pardon Trump if elected
Vivek Ramaswamy, a 2024 GOP presidential hopeful, told ABC’s “This Week” that he would pardon Donald Trump if he was elected to the presidency.
He made the comments after saying he would vote for Donald Trump if the former president wins the Republican primary, even if he is convicted in one of his four ongoing legal battles.
“What I’ve said is clear, if Donald Trump’s the nominee, yes, I will support him,” Mr Ramaswamy said. “And if I’m the president, yes, I will pardon him, because that will help reunite the country, but it’s not the most important thing I’m going to do as the next president.”
Mr Ramaswamy would not be able to pardon Mr Trump in his New York or Georgia cases, should he be convicted, as those are state charges and are not covered under federal pardons.
Democratic Senator Tim Kaine says ‘strong argument’ for Trump’s disqualification under 14th Amendment
Democratic Senator Tim Kaine said he believes there’s a “strong case” for Donald Trump to be disqualified from the 2024 presidential race based on the 14th Amendment.
“In my view, the attack on the Capitol that day was designed for a particular purpose at a particular moment, and that was to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power of as is laid out in the Constitution,” Mr Kaine said during an interview on ABC “This Week.” “So I think there’s a powerful argument to be made.”
The senator went on to say that the 14th Amendment “is specific” in a section concerning the ineligibility for office of an individual who previously took an oath to defend the Constitution but “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or [gave] aid or comfort to the enemies thereof,” barring amnesty granted by a two-thirds vote of the Congress.
He added that the issue would likely be settled in the courts.
With all the indictments and legal drama, can Trump still run for president?
Many have questioned how four criminal indictments — a total of 91 charges — will affect Donald Trump’s ability to run for president.
Let’s take a look at the legalities of the matter:
Can Donald Trump still run for president after four indictments?
Republican former president faces federal indictments in Florida and DC and criminal and civil cases in both New York and Georgia
Trump waived right to Georgia arraignment because he didn’t want to face court cameras
Donald Trump now says he was boycotting last week’s arraignment in Georgia on election interference charges to protest in-court camera coverage of his upcoming trial.
The former president has now claimed in a fundraising email that he was infuriated by Fulton County judge Scott McAfee’s decision to allow all hearings and a possible trial to be broadcast on the court’s YouTube channel.
Read more:
Trump waived Georgia arraignment because he didn’t want to face court cameras
Notoriously publicity hungry ex-president fumes over in-court cameras in election interference trial
Biden trolls ‘the last guy’ Trump over jobs, China and pensions in Labor Day speech
Joe Biden knocked around his predecessor (and likely 2024 opponent) during a speech to union workers on Labor Day in Pennsylvania.
While speaking to the Sheet Metal Workers’ Local 19 in Philadelphia, he tore into Donald Trump over his policies while never referring to his predecessor by name.
“We’re turning things around because of you,” Mr Biden told the crowd. “When the last guy was here, you were shipping jobs to China. Now we’re bringing jobs home from China.”
Read more:
Biden trolls ‘the last guy’ Trump over jobs, China and pensions in Labor Day speech
‘When the last guy was here, he looked at the world from Park Avenue. I look at it from Scranton, Pennsylvania. I look at it from Claymont, Delaware,’ the president says in the City of Brotherly Love
