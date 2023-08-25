✕ Close Donald Trump arrested for fourth time

Donald Trump has shared his mugshot in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, marking his first return to the social platform since he was banned in the wake of the January 6 Capitol riot.

The former president returned to the platform with an image of his scowling booking photo, the words “Election interference! Never surrender!” and a link to his campaign website on Thursday – in a bid to fundraise off the historic mugshot. It represents the first and only time a current or former president has been forced to sit for a police mugshot.

Mr Trump was booked and released from the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta after surrendering to the authorities on 13 charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

In an interview with Newsmax after his arrest, he fumed that he’d had a “terrible experience” – despite being “treated very nicely” at the jail.

Before travelling to Georgia, Mr Trump ousted the top attorney in his legal team. He replaced lawyer Drew Findling with Atlanta-based attorney Steven Sadow.

A handful of Mr Trump’s codefendants are yet to surrender to authorities ahead of the noon ET deadline on Friday.