Trump posts scowling mugshot after arrest in first return to Twitter since Jan 6 ban – live
Trump surrendered for arrest at Fulton County Jail, being processed as inmate number P01135809 and having his mugshot taken
Donald Trump arrested for fourth time
Donald Trump has shared his mugshot in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, marking his first return to the social platform since he was banned in the wake of the January 6 Capitol riot.
The former president returned to the platform with an image of his scowling booking photo, the words “Election interference! Never surrender!” and a link to his campaign website on Thursday – in a bid to fundraise off the historic mugshot. It represents the first and only time a current or former president has been forced to sit for a police mugshot.
Mr Trump was booked and released from the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta after surrendering to the authorities on 13 charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
In an interview with Newsmax after his arrest, he fumed that he’d had a “terrible experience” – despite being “treated very nicely” at the jail.
Before travelling to Georgia, Mr Trump ousted the top attorney in his legal team. He replaced lawyer Drew Findling with Atlanta-based attorney Steven Sadow.
A handful of Mr Trump’s codefendants are yet to surrender to authorities ahead of the noon ET deadline on Friday.
Trump’s weight in Georgia arrest records raises eyebrows
Donald Trump’s weight was listed as 215 pounds in his intake information – a marked drop from the figure recorded at his first criminal indictment in April and figure recorded by his White House physician in 2020.
Media commentators and social media users aren’t convinced...
Fulton County officials listed former president as 6’3” and 215 pounds
Donald Trump’s booking mug shot released
Elon Musk reacts to Trump’s return to X
Elon Musk gave a muted reaction to Donald Trump’s return to X, after the former president posted his first tweet since the ban was lifted.
“Next-level,” he simply wrote.
VOICES: Jay Black: What Donald Trump’s mugshot reveals about his followers is truly worrying
Previous generations had mugshots they thought were cooly insouciant or laughably odd or just plain embarrassing. But no other generation looked at those pictures and thought, man I wish that were me. Until this one
Jay Black writes:
What Trump’s mugshot reveals about his followers is truly worrying | Jay Black
Trump returns to Twitter to post mugshot and fundraise
Donald Trump has returned to Twitter for the first time since being reinstated on the platform, now known as X. His last tweet was on 8 January 2021, when he said he would not attend the inauguration of Joe Biden, just two days after the Capitol riot.
He posted his mugshot and the link to his campaign’s fundraising page and claimed his arrest was “election interference”.
Donald Trump mugshot memes: The biggest reactions and jokes to his 'blue steel' moment
It’s a landmark day in the history of the US, with Donald Trump surrendering and posing for a mugshot after turning himself in to face charges of election interference in Georgia.
The mugshot marks a historical moment, as the first taken of a current or former US president, and it’s sure to become one of the most shared images of the 21st century.
The image has sparked a huge reaction, as you might imagine, with people reacting in their millions on social media.
Trump mugshot memes: All the biggest reactions and jokes
Trump is already trying to sell t shirts with his mugshot on
Donald Trump is already trying to sell t shirts with his mugshot as he seeks to use his arrest in Georgia to fundraise for his campaign.
Almost as soon as the scowling mugshot surfaced, the former president’s re-election campaign sent an email to supporters saying it would give away a “free” premium cotton t-shirt featuring the historic booking photo – in exchange for a $47 donation.
Trump joins a notorious album of (alleged) criminals with historic, glowering mug shot
Sheila Flynn looks back at some of the most famous and recognisable booking photos as Donald Trump joins a long list of celebrities and notorious arrestees.
With one glowering mug shot, Trump joins a notorious album of (alleged) criminals
WATCH: Trump's post-arrest interview awkwardly breaks up and cuts out
Full story: Trump is booked into Fulton County jail after surrendering to Georgia authorities
Former president Donald Trump on Thursday surrendered to and was placed under arrest by officers with the Fulton County, Georgia sheriff’s department at the Fulton County jail in northwest Atlanta.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Trump is booked into Fulton County jail after surrendering to Georgia authorities
