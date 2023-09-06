✕ Close Donald Trump’s mug shot

Donald Trump has been found liable for defaming writer E Jean Carroll for a second time after a “partial summary judgment” that the former president had made defamatory statements about Ms Carroll in 2019 after she went public with claims he had raped her decades earlier.

A civil trial scheduled for January will only determine monetary damages. In May, a jury found Mr Trump liable for sexual assault and defamation and awarded her $5m in damages.

Meanwhile, all 18 of the former president’s co-defendants in the 2020 election interference case in Georgia have entered pleas and waived their in-person arraignments on the charges. However, despite no in-person arraignments, the first – likely televised – hearing will still go ahead in the case today.

In a filing on Tuesday, Judge Scott McAfee set a hearing for 1pm ET on Wednesday to hear arguments about the trial scheduling and potentially breaking up the case. Several defendants are asking for the case to be severed, while Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wants to try all 19 together.

In other legal troubles, special counsel Jack Smith has accused Mr Trump of making “daily extrajudicial statements that threaten to prejudice the jury pool” in the federal election interference case.