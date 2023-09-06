Trump again found liable for defamation ahead of first Georgia election interference court hearing - live
Follow latest updates amid Donald Trump’s criminal cases and 2024 presidential election campaign
Donald Trump’s mug shot
Donald Trump has been found liable for defaming writer E Jean Carroll for a second time after a “partial summary judgment” that the former president had made defamatory statements about Ms Carroll in 2019 after she went public with claims he had raped her decades earlier.
A civil trial scheduled for January will only determine monetary damages. In May, a jury found Mr Trump liable for sexual assault and defamation and awarded her $5m in damages.
Meanwhile, all 18 of the former president’s co-defendants in the 2020 election interference case in Georgia have entered pleas and waived their in-person arraignments on the charges. However, despite no in-person arraignments, the first – likely televised – hearing will still go ahead in the case today.
In a filing on Tuesday, Judge Scott McAfee set a hearing for 1pm ET on Wednesday to hear arguments about the trial scheduling and potentially breaking up the case. Several defendants are asking for the case to be severed, while Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wants to try all 19 together.
In other legal troubles, special counsel Jack Smith has accused Mr Trump of making “daily extrajudicial statements that threaten to prejudice the jury pool” in the federal election interference case.
First prominent Republican enters Michigan Senate race
Republican Mike Rogers, who served in Congress for 14 years and chaired the House Intelligence Committee, is running for an open US Senate seat in Michigan that Democrats have held for over two decades.
Full story: Trump liable for defaming E Jean Carroll for a second time
Trump angrily refutes claim that 14th amendment disqualifies him from presidency
However, lots of people are saying it does...
Breaking: Judge grants partial summary judgement in E Jean Carroll case against Trump
Judge Lewis Kaplan has granted a “partial summary judgment” in favour of E Jean Carroll in her second lawsuit against former president Donald Trump.
The trial, which is scheduled for January, will be limited to determining damages.
Watch: Christie disses DeSantis, says not afraid of having picture taken with Biden
Paxton impeachment: Day One
The impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is underway with live television coverage, a former aide who reported him to the FBI on the witness stand and his wife watching from her desk in the state Senate but prohibited from participating.
Navarro trial getting underway
The jury has been selected and proceedings will start soon in the contempt of Congress trial of former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro, who defied a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the events of January 6.
NBC News’s Gary Grumbach notes that the Washington jury (12 jurors and two alternates — nine men, five women) includes a State Department employee, a Commerce Department employee, an employee of an “investigatory agency,” a mental health therapist, two government contractors and two retired DC employees.
There will be an expected 30 minutes of opening statements from each side at the Prettyman Court House (where Donald Trump’s federal election interference trial will also be held).
As Ken Dilianian, Justice and Intelligence Correspondent for the network noted on Tuesday, Mr Navarro’s argument that he was covered by executive privilege as a member of the Trump administration has not panned out.
Watch:
Catch up: Everything you need to know about Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial
The Texas Senate on Tuesday gaveled in for the impeachment trial of state Attorney General Ken Paxton – a formal airing of corruption allegations that could lead Republican lawmakers to oust one of their own as lead lawyer for America’s largest red state.
In May, the state House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to impeach Mr Paxton on articles including bribery and abuse of public trust.
It was a sudden rebuke by the GOP-controlled chamber of a star of the conservative legal movement who has weathered years of scandal and alleged crimes.
Here’s what you need to know about the case against Mr Paxton:
Watch: Pence makes case for traditional conservatism over ‘former running mate or some of his imitators'
Trump accused of ‘daily’ statements that could prejudice jury pool in election case
Donald Trump has been accused by special counsel Jack Smith of making “daily extrajudicial statements that threaten to prejudice the jury pool” in the former president’s 20202 election trial.
Mr Smith’s claims against the Republican 2024 frontrunner about his possible impact on the Washington DC jury pool came in a new filing in the federal criminal case.
