Donald Trump is already trying to cash in on his historic mug shot by urging supporters to fork out $34 for a t-shirt featuring his booking photo and the slogan “never surrender” — despite having just surrendered to authorities.

Less than two hours after his arrest on Thursday, the Trump campaign sent out an email plugging the merchandise.

Mr Trump also shared his scowling mug shot – and a link to his campaign website – in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, in what marked his first return to the social platform since he was banned in the wake of the January 6 Capitol riot.

Mr Trump was booked and released from the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta after surrendering to authorities on 13 charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. His booking photo represents the first and only time a current or former president has been forced to undergo a mug shot.

The last two co-defendants of the 18 charged alongside the former president, Trevian Kutti and Stephen Lee, turned themselves in at the jail on Friday morning, just an hour before the deadline imposed by District Attorney Fani Willis.