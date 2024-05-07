Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Adult film star Stormy Daniels told the Manhattan criminal court that former president Donald Trump told her in 2006 that didn’t “sleep in the same room” as his newlywed Melania.

In her highly detailed testimony on Tuesday, Ms Daniels discussed the lead-up to her sexual encounter with Mr Trump in July 2006. The former president has repeatedly denied that the affair ever happened.

The 60-year-old real estate and the 27-year-old adult film star chatted for two hours. At one point, Ms Daniels told the court that Mr Trump showed her a photo of his wife Melania, whom he married in January 2005.

After Ms Daniels asked about his wife, he reportedly said, “Don’t worry about that, we don’t even sleep in the same room.”

Barron Trump, the son of Melania and the former president, was born in March 2006, just four months after the alleged affair with Ms Daniels.

At the start of the trial, the former president complained that the ongoing criminal trial in Manhattan was causing him to miss Barron’s graduation ceremony on May 17. Now, he is scheduled to give the keynote address at a Minnesota GOP fundraiser, according to KFGO.

The adult film star’s testimony is crucial to the ongoing criminal trial.

A courtroom sketch of Daniels testifying ( AP )

Mr Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records related to $130,000 given to Ms Daniels before the 2016 election in exchange for her silence over the affair, which she testified about. He has pleaded not guilty.

Ms Daniels met Mr Trump at a Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament, she testified. “It was a very brief encounter,” she told the court. After he invited her for dinner, she apparently replied, “No, with an expletive in front of it.”

But, a friend convinced her to go, Ms Daniels testified.

The porn star told the court that Mr Trump said, “You remind me of my daughter – smart, blond and beautiful. And people underestimate her as well.” Former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who has alleged having a 10-month affair with Mr Trump, previously told “Anderson Cooper 360” that she had been the recipient of a similar comparison.

“He’s very proud of Ivanka, as he should be. I mean, she’s a brilliant woman. She’s beautiful,” Ms McDougal said. “He said I was beautiful like her and, you know, you’re a smart girl. And there wasn’t a lot of comparing, but there was some, yes. I heard a lot about her. Yes.”

Melania Trump has come up in previous testimony. Former Trump aide Hope Hicks testified last week, telling the court that Mr Trump “was concerned about the story” regarding his affair with Ms McDougal.

The former communications director testified that the former president was worried about Melania Trump finding out: “He was concerned how it would be viewed by his wife, and he wanted me to make sure that the newspapers weren’t delivered to their residence that morning.”