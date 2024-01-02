Trump makes wild Truth Social claims about presidential immunity and Biden’s ‘crimes’: Live
Former president also posted that to not make claims the 2020 election was rigged would have been in violation of oath of office
Donald Trump doubles down on anti-immigrant rhetoric after Supreme Court decision
Donald Trump began 2024 by attacking the basis for the federal election interference case brought against him by special counsel Jack Smith, before continuing with a screed about presidential immunity and wild allegations about “crimes” committed by President Joe Biden.
The former president posted on Truth Social: “REMEMBER, if I don’t have Presidential Immunity, then Crooked Joe Biden doesn’t have it either, and he would certainly be Prosecuted for his many ACTUAL CRIMES.”
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s main rivals for the 2024 Republican Party nomination have said they would pardon the former president if they were elected president.
The former president faces 91 criminal charges, many at the federal level and therefore within the chief executive’s power to grant clemency. Both Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley have signalled it would be in the nation’s interest to do so.
Mr Trump is also reportedly concerned that some conservative justices on the Supreme Court may rule against him concerning his removal from ballots in two states under the 14th Amendment’s ban on insurrectionists holding public office.
Advisers to Mr Trump will file challenges as soon as Tuesday to the decisions in Colorado and Maine, according to The New York Times.
Trump worried conservative Supreme Court justices will rule against him on states’ ballots, says report
Donald Trump is reportedly concerned that some conservative justices on the Supreme Court – half of which he appointed – may rule against him after he was removed from the ballots in several states under the 14th Amendment’s ban on insurrectionists holding public office.
Advisers to Mr Trump are prepping to file challenges as soon as Tuesday to the decisions in Colorado and Maine, according to The New York Times.
Mr Trump was removed from their GOP primary ballots because of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot when his supporters attempted to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory in their false and baseless belief that the election had been stolen.
While Mr Trump has been charged with wrongdoing in relation to the Capitol riot, his allies often make the point that he hasn’t been criminally charged with “insurrection”.
The Trump team is set to file a challenge in a Maine state court to the secretary of state’s decision to block Mr Trump from appearing on the ballot, while the ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court to remove Mr Trump will be challenged in the US Supreme Court.
The former president appointed three of the six conservative justices on the court. The three liberals were appointed by Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden. The remaining three conservatives were appointed by George HW Bush and George W Bush.
Section 3 of the 14th Amendment states that any officer who has taken an oath to uphold the Constitution cannot “have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof”.
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows told a local CBS station on Friday that “every state is different”.
Trump begins 2024 with long list of grievances and accusations
Donald Trump has begun 2024 by defending his allegations that the 2020 election was stolen by claiming it was his duty as president to make such unfounded accusations that ultimately led to the storming of the US Capitol on January 6.
He’s also numbering his Truth Social posts again as if they were “pages”:
Page 1: The Failing New York Times: “Prosecutors Ask Appeals Court to Reject Donald Trump’s Immunity Claims. The filing by special counsel, (Deranged) Jack Smith, was the latest in a fight over WHETHER FORMER PRESIDENTS CAN BE HELD CRIMINALLY LIABLE FOR THEIR ACTIONS IN OFFICE.” First of all, I did nothing wrong, and while it should not even matter, I was not campaigning—The 2020 Election was LONG OVER. What I was doing is bringing to light the fact that the Election was, without question, Rigged and Stolen. As President, and Commander-in-Chief, it was my duty to do so! If I did not do this, I would have been in violation of my Oath of Office….
Here come the grievances:
Page 2: We cannot let our Elections ever be CORRUPTED again. Many Democrats challenged 2016, and nothing was done to them. Biden had me Indicted! They spied on my Campaign, started the Fake Russia,Russia,Russia Hoax, Lied to Congress, Abused FISA, Stuffed Ballot Boxes, Misused 51 Intelligence Agents, Illegal FBI/Twitter Files, Facebook Lock Boxes, Never Got State Legislatures to approve Election Changes, Harassed Election Observers, and much more….
And finally the list of “crimes” he alleges were committed by President Joe Biden:
Page 3: REMEMBER, if I don’t have Presidential Immunity, then Crooked Joe Biden doesn’t have it either, and he would certainly be Prosecuted for his many ACTUAL CRIMES, including illegally receiving massive amounts of money from foreign countries, including China, Ukraine, and Russia, paying off Ukraine to fire an unfriendly prosecutor, allowing millions of people to illegally Enter and Destroy our Country, SURRENDERING in Afghanistan, with Hundreds Dead, many Americans Left Behind, and handing over Billions of Dollars Worth of the Best Military Equipment anywhere on Earth, the Decimation of American Wealth through the Green New Scam, and so much more. REMEMBER, Crooked Joe Biden and his CORRUPT JUSTICE DEPARTMENT, D.A.’s and A.G.’s, has attacked his Political Opponent at a level never seen before in this Country, and wants desperately to PUT “TRUMP” IN PRISON. He is playing a very dangerous game, and the great people of America WILL NOT STAND FOR IT. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!
Happy New Year, everyone.
Former prosecutor says Trump has ‘extremely high’ chance of being convicted
A former US federal prosecutor has said there is an “extremely high” chance of Donald Trump being convicted in at least one of the criminal investigations against him.
Glenn Kirschner, who worked for six years as a prosecutor for the US Army and 24 years for the US government, told Sky News that the weight of Republican witnesses against Mr Trump would make it very difficult for him to claim he was being unfairly persecuted.
The former president is facing a total of 91 felony criminal charges across five jurisdictions, with allegations ranging from illegal election interference to mishandling classified documents.
“I think the odds of a conviction are extremely high,” Mr Kirschner told Sky News.
Io Dodds has the full story:
Ex-prosecutor says Trump’s chance of being convicted are ‘extremely high’
Glenn Kirschner worked as a prosecutor for 30 years
Boebert blames Ryan Reynolds and Barbra Streisand for fleeing to safer district
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert of Colorado has accused celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Barbra Streisand of forcing her out of her district and into a Republican primary in a district miles away from where she lives.
Ms Boebert, the right-wing firebrand congresswoman and ardent supporter of former president Donald Trump, appeared on former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s podcast.
Mr Bannon noted how Democrats had raised $10m against Ms Boebert since her 2022 race, when she narrowly beat Democrat Adam Frisch by 546 votes, mostly from the ski town of Aspen.
Eric Garcia has the story.
Boebert blames Ryan Reynolds and Barbra Streisand for fleeing to safer district
Comes after Boebert announced she would run in a primary for a district hundreds of miles away
Green Day swap American Idiot lyrics in Donald Trump swipe during New Year’s Eve show
This is the moment Green Day changed the lyrics to one of their most well-known songs in a swipe at Donald Trump live on air. The band made the change during a televised New Year's Eve performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Sunday (31 December). Lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong swapped the line "I'm not a part of a redneck agenda" for "I'm not a part of the MAGA agenda" in the hit song American Idiot.
Voices: The biggest political losers of 2023
Eric Garcia writes:
The holidays have ended, which means people are finally done seeing their dysfunctional families and inevitably talking about politics. But the annual political chatter amid extra servings and presents will have been a little different when someone is a politician themselves.
Currently, Washington is split, with Democrats controlling the White House and the Senate, but Republicans controlling the House of Representatives by a slim margin, which has led to its loudest and most right-wing voices all but dictating the direction of GOP leadership and deposing a speaker.
Meanwhile, a bevy of Republican candidates are running to challenge former president Donald Trump, but none have even put up the semblance of a legitimate challenge to the former president. Conversely, no credible Democrat with wide name recognition seems to be willing to challenge President Joe Biden.
So as we get ready for another election year, here are the biggest political losers.
The biggest political losers of 2023
Had to spend the holidays with your weird relatives? Be thankful you aren’t Kevin McCarthy, Joe Biden, Ron DeSantis or Joe Manchin, Eric Garcia writes
Trump was dropped from Maine’s 2024 ballot, here’s how his GOP rivals reacted
Donald Trump’s Republican rivals in the 2024 White House race have come out in support of the former president after he was struck from the ballot in Maine.
In a decision handed down on Thursday, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows blocked Mr Trump from appearing on the state ballot under the 14th Amendment, due to his role in inciting the January 6 Capitol riots.
Maine is now the second state to remove him from the ballot, after Colorado’s Supreme Court issued a similar ruling earlier this month.
Following the Colorado ruling, all four of Mr Trump’s rival GOP candidates put on something of a united front and spoke out to slam the move.
On Thursday, they all once again criticised the decision coming out of Maine.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Here’s what Trump’s GOP 2024 rivals think about Maine blocking him from ballot
Vivek Ramaswamy has challenged the other candidates to withdraw from the ballot in states where Donald Trump is disqualified
Where is Trump facing 14th Amendment challenges?
Lawsuits challenging Donald Trump’s eligibility to appear on the 2024 presidential primary ballots have sprung up in several states.
Individuals and left-wing organisations have claimed that Mr Trump violated Section Three of the 14th Amendment – known as the insurrection clause – citing his involvement in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
Section Three of the amendment prohibits those who take part in insurrections or aid enemies of the US government from taking office.
To date, such challenges have been brought in both federal district and state courts across at least 16 states.
So far, only Colorado and Maine have removed Mr Trump from the ballot under the 14th Amendment. Colorado’s Supreme Court ruled on 19 December that the former president is ineligible to appear on the state ballot and cannot be considered an option for the White House.
While Mr Trump says he plans to appeal the Colorado decision, likely taking the case up to the US Supreme Court, he is also preparing for challenges, appeals and decisions in other states.
Former prosecutor says Trump has ‘extremely high’ chance of being convicted
A former US federal prosecutor has said there is an “extremely high” chance of Donald Trump being convicted in at least one of the criminal investigations against him.
Glenn Kirschner, who worked for six years as a prosecutor for the US Army and 24 years for the US government, told Sky News that the weight of Republican witnesses against Mr Trump would make it very difficult for him to claim he was being unfairly persecuted.
The former president is facing a total of 91 felony criminal charges across five jurisdictions, with allegations ranging from illegal election interference to mishandling classified documents.
“I think the odds of a conviction are extremely high,” Mr Kirschner told Sky News.
Io Dodds has the full story:
Ex-prosecutor says Trump’s chance of being convicted are ‘extremely high’
Glenn Kirschner worked as a prosecutor for 30 years
Report: Trump worried conservative Supreme Court justices will rule against him on states’ ballots
Donald Trump is reportedly concerned that some conservative justices on the Supreme Court – half of which he appointed – may rule against him after he was removed from the ballots in several states under the 14th Amendment’s ban on insurrectionists holding public office.
Advisers to Mr Trump are prepping to file challenges as soon as Tuesday to the decisions in Colorado and Maine, according to The New York Times.
Mr Trump was removed from their GOP primary ballots because of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot when his supporters attempted to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory in their false and baseless belief that the election had been stolen.
While Mr Trump has been charged with wrongdoing in relation to the Capitol riot, his allies often make the point that he hasn’t been criminally charged with “insurrection”.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Trump worried justices will rule against him on states’ ballots, says report
Trump privately shares concern conservative justices may be worried about being seen as ‘political’ and rule against him
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies