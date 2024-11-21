Trump cabinet latest updates: Matt Gaetz withdraws from attorney general nomination
Former Florida congressman withdrew from consideration as more details of ethics investigation leaked
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Matt Gaetz, the controversial Trump pick for attorney general has withdrawn his name from consideration for the role. In a statement on X, he said: “While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition.”
The former Florida congressman was the subject of investigations into drug use and sex with a minor, allegations which he has always denied.
Meanwhile, police have released a detailed investigative report into Pete Hegseth, the Fox News personality and military veteran Donald Trump has nominated to be America’s next defense secretary, after he was accused of sexual assault by a woman he met at a conservative conference in Monterey, California, in 2017, the latest resurfaced scandal to dog the incoming administration.
Hegseth told officers at the time that the encounter in question had been consensual and denied any wrongdoing. On Thursday, he told reporters on Capitol Hill “the matter was fully investigated, and I was completely cleared.”
The president-elect has meanwhile unveiled a new range of branded guitars and made further additions to his proposed cabinet, naming Matthew Whitaker and Peter Hoekstra his ambassadors to NATO and Canada, following the nominations of Linda McMahon, Dr Mehmet Oz and Howard Lutnick earlier this week.
Matt: Gaetz: Ethics committee chair says withdrawal should end discussion on whether probe continues
Does Trump have a new name in mind for AG?
Apparently, no, according to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.
She tweets: “Trump does not have a new name in mind for attorney general and now returns to the search. He had struggled to find a candidate he liked initially, which is what led him to Gaetz. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and Sullivan & Cromwell attorney Robert Giuffra had been two names he was looking at last week. Trump wasn’t sold on either. He has been mainly focused on Treasury and the FBI this week.”
Collins continues: “Some in his orbit have speculated that he could defer to his pick for deputy attorney general, his personal attorney Todd Blanche, but that remains to be seen.”
If you’ve lost Fox News...
Prior to MAGA loyalist Matt Gaetz suddenly dropping out of considering at attorney general on Thursday afternoon, several Fox News personalities began bucking President-elect Donald Trump and suggesting that it probably “wasn’t a good idea” in the first place that he nominated the far-right firebrand.
Justin Barangoa has the story.
Fox News concedes Matt Gaetz nomination maybe ‘wasn’t a good idea’
Before Matt Gaetz dropped out, hosts and pundits at the MAGA cable news channel recently began urging the president-elect to reconsider his nominee of the far-right firebrand, noting that it would be a “distraction” over the next two months
Full story: Matt Gaetz drops out of consideration for attorney general
Former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz announced on Thursday that he would end his bid to be Donald Trump’s attorney general.
“I had excellent meetings with senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback — and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition,” tweeted Gaetz.
John Bowden reports from Washington, D.C.:
Matt Gaetz drops out of contention for attorney general after fierce backlash
Former congressman and Trump loyalist said investigation into allegation he had sex with minor was a ‘distraction’
What’s the reaction on Capitol Hill?
A ‘smart move’ to withdraw:
Sarcastic incredulity:
Surprise — and acknowledgment of how “lively” the confirmation hearing would’ve been:
Gaetz “put country first”...
A reminder that the ethics report is still out there...
Trump responds to Gaetz withdrawal from AG nomination
Donald Trump has responded to Matt Gaetz’s decision to withdraw his name from consideration to be attorney general in the second Trump administration.
The president-elect wrote on Truth Social:
I greatly appreciate the recent efforts of Matt Gaetz in seeking approval to be Attorney General. He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect. Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!
Matt Gaetz: Ethic committee informed of second sexual encounter with 17-year-old, report says
Per CNN‘s exclusive report:
The woman who says she had sex when she was a minor with then-Rep. Matt Gaetz told the House Ethics Committee she had two sexual encounters with him at one party in 2017, sources familiar with her testimony tell CNN.
The woman, who was 17 years old at the time, testified that the second sexual encounter, which has not previously been reported, included another adult woman. She also testified to both sexual encounters in a civil deposition as part of a related lawsuit, sources said.
After being asked for comment for this story, Gaetz announced he was backing out as President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general nominee.
BREAKING: Matt Gaetz withdraws from consideration for attorney general
Former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz has withdrawn his name from consideration for Donald Trump’s attorney general in his second administration.
In a statement on X, he said:
I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback - and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition. There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1.
I remain fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful President in history. I will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I'm certain he will Save America.
Watch this space for who gets the nod from the president-elect next...
Former GOP lawmaker slam RFK Jr over ‘diversity of thought’ and ‘insanity'
Donald Trump frequently mentioned fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter while on the campaign trail, and now real-life monster Jeffrey Dahmer gets a shout-out.
James Liddell has the story.
Ex-lawmaker makes bizarre comparison between RFK Jr and Jeffrey Dahmer
Denver Riggleman joined the mounting criticism of some of the president-elect’s cabinet picks
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments