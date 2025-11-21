Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
PodcastsNewsletters
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Trump says he ‘doesn’t mind’ Mamdani calling him a fascist as they bury the hatchet in stunning press conference: Live updates

Trump anticipated a ‘civil’ meeting with Mamdani, despite insulting each other during New York City’s mayoral race

Ariana Baio
Friday 21 November 2025 16:47 EST
Comments
Mamdani confirms Trump meeting, says he will work with anyone to benefit New Yorkers

President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani appeared as a unified front to the nation in the Oval Office Friday, despite their political difference.

In an unexpectedly polite press conference, the two political leaders praised one another for their willingness to collaborate to make New York City more affordable by lowering prices and increasing housing.

Trump said they had more in common than he expected and expressed optimism about the future of New York City under Mamdani’s leadership.

“You’re going to have, hopefully, a really great mayor,” Trump said with a smile.

During the mayoral race, tensions between the two were high; Trump called Mamdani a “communist,” and Mamdani, who called Trump a “fascist,” used his opposition to the president to appeal to voters.

But when asked about their previously contentious relationship, the two men laughed off their insults and stayed on message that they plan to work together to make Trump’s hometown more affordable and safer.

Recommended

Trump appears to walk back previous threats to revoke funding to NYC

Just weeks ago, the president was threatening to revoke federal funding to New York City if Mamdani was elected. But Friday, Trump appeared smiley and excited to speak and work with Mamdani to make the city more affordable for New Yorkers.

Jokingly hitting Mamdani’s arm and sharing anecdotes about the recently elected 34-year-old, Trump expressed optimism about the future of his hometown under Mamdani’s leadership and vowed to work with him.

“I expect to be helping him, not hurting him — a big help,” Trump said.

Trump patted the arm of Mamdani while joking about the two’s rivalry during the New York City mayoral election
Trump patted the arm of Mamdani while joking about the two’s rivalry during the New York City mayoral election (AP)
Ariana Baio21 November 2025 21:45

Trump predicts Mamdani will be ‘really great mayor’ for NYC as duo stumps the press in White House love-fest

After months of attacking New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mandani as a “communist” and threatening to strip federal funds from city government if he won this year’s mayoral election, President Donald Trump now says the 34-year-old Democratic Socialist will be “a really great mayor.”

Read more from White House Correspondent Andrew Feinberg

Trump predicts Mamdani will be ‘really great mayor’ for NYC in White House love-fest

Self-avowed socialist who has called Trump a ‘despot’ and ‘fascist’ and president who has called Mamdani ‘communist’ were all smiles after meeting for the first time
Andrew Feinberg21 November 2025 21:26

Mamdani and Trump appear as unified front, despite political differences

In an unexpectedly polite press conference, Trump and Mamdani appeared united with one another and working toward the same goal of making New York City more affordable.

Mamdani, whose politics has been characterized as the polar opposite of Trump’s, did not take any bait from reporters who questioned if he thought the president was a “fascist” or if he was welcome in New York City.

Instead, he pivoted the conversation to appear respectful to the president and willing to work with him by putting aside any ideological differences.

Trump, who also appeared laid back and happy, laughed off any mention of the two men trading insults and lifted Mamdani as the future mayor.

“We agree on a lot more than I would have thought,” Trump said.

“I think this mayor can do some things that are going to be really great.”

Ariana Baio21 November 2025 21:18

Watch: Trump laughs as Mamdani refuses to retract past statements about the President

Trump laughs as Mamdani refuses to retract past statements about the President
Ariana Baio21 November 2025 21:04

Trump breaks down his ‘punishable by death’ threat to ‘seditious’ Democrats for Fox News host

President Donald Trump on Friday appeared to walk back his demand for a group of six Democratic lawmakers to be executed for what he called “seditious behavior” just a day earlier, telling a right-wing media personality he was speaking of practices in times long past.

Read more:

Trump breaks down his ‘punishable by death’ threat to ‘seditious’ Democrats

Trump was asked about his ultimate punishment comments, which set off a firestorm of concern, by host Brian Kilmeade on his radio show Friday
Andrew Feinberg21 November 2025 21:00

Trump expresses confidence in Mamdani's future

“I feel very confident that he can do a good job. I think he is going to surprise some conservative people, actually.”

Ariana Baio21 November 2025 20:52

Trump addresses 'communist' comment about Mamdani

When confronted with a question about using the word “communist” to describe Mamdani, Trump tempered down some of his anger toward the New York City mayor-elect.

"He's a little out there, but who knows. We're going to see what works. He's going to change also - I changed a lot from when I first came from office,” the president responded.

(AP)
Ariana Baio21 November 2025 20:51

Trump and Mamdani's joint conference off to a polite start

Despite deep political differences, Mamdani and Trump appeared extremely polite toward one another – discussing aspects they agree on such as housing and affordability in New York City.

Trump congratulated Mamdani on his win saying, “he really ran an incredible race against some incredible people.”

Ariana Baio21 November 2025 20:45

Watch live: Trump meets with Mamdani at White House

Ariana Baio21 November 2025 20:38

What do John Fetterman and Zohran Mamdani have in common? A meeting with Trump

Democratic Senator John Fetterman said he and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani share one “reasonable” quality – taking a meeting with President Donald Trump.

Speaking to Fox News Friday afternoon, Fetterman said it was right to take a meeting with the president, no matter who they may be, when serving in a position of political power.

“Well, we actually have some common ground with me and the socialist guy,” Fetterman said, referring to Mamdani.

“We both agree that it’s reasonable to meet with he president if they invite you to sit down and talk to them. I think what’s different is I haven’t seen a lot of blowback for Mamdani to do this, but I got a lot.”

Fetterman, who ran on a more left-wing platform, has positioned himself as a moderate Democrat in Congress.

“I think it’s perfectly reasonable to sit down and have this conversation and that’s what I’ve done,” the senator added.

Ariana Baio21 November 2025 20:30

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in