Trump live: Mike Pence slams tariff plan in major intervention against former ally
Former vice president’s comments come as President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney ready for their high-stakes White House meeting
Former Vice President Mike Pence has rebuked Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs and the White House’s “wavering support” for Ukraine in a bruising CNN interview.
A day after receiving the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for his actions concerning the January 6 insurrection, Pence sat down with Kaitlin Collins on Monday to deliver one of his most wide-ranging critiques of the president’s second administration.
While the former vice president said he supports using tariffs to pressure China into trade talks, he argued Trump’s broader levies on allies and trade partners will “ultimately harm the American economy.”
Pence also expressed disappointment in Trump’s support of Kyiv, warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin “doesn’t want peace. He wants Ukraine” and that the Trump administration “has only emboldened Russia.”
It came as Trump doubled down on his plans to resurrect Alcatraz as a prison after it had been shuttered for decades in an Oval Office press conference Monday. “I mean, it represents something very strong, very powerful, in terms of law and order. Our country needs law and order,” he said.
RFK Jr has ‘lifetime career of undermining public confidence in vaccines,’ Pence says
As the number of measles cases approaches four figures across 29 states, Mike Pence shared his “concerns” over Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, a known vaccine skeptic, and his handling of the outbreak.
“Measles is a very serious disease, particularly for small children. And we should send no message across America other than to encourage parents at the time that young children are able to be vaccinated to get that measles vaccine,” Pence told CNN’s Kailin Collins Monday.
“It’s a completely preventable disease, and I do have concerns that we have a secretary at HHS who has had a lifetime career of undermining public confidence in vaccines. We should have the opposite.”
Trump and Canada's Carney ready for high-stakes White House meeting
Newly-elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is headed to the White House on Tuesday for his highly anticipated first meeting with Donald Trump, with the pair expected to discuss tariffs, economic issues and national security.
The high-stakes head-to-head comes against a backdrop of Trump’s repeated threats to annex Canada – in doing so, pledging to turn its leader into the “governor” of what he hopes to make the 51st U.S. state – and the imposition of sweeping 25 percent tariffs in violation of a free trade agreement.
Carney said he is going to Washington to “get the best deal for Canada” and to address the “immediate trade pressures.”
Trump, however, attempted to play down the meeting. “I’m not sure what he wants to see me about,” he told reporters Monday. “I guess he wants to make a deal. Everybody does.”
‘Full of Sith’: Mark Hamill piles on Trump for bungled Star Wars post
One of the latest – but hardly the least – critics to jump into the recent Star Wars fan pushback over Donald Trump is none other than Mark Hamill, who was the original Luke Skywalker in the movie franchise.
Hamill weighed in on a White House social media post on “Star Wars Day,” May 4, featuring a super-muscled version of the president wielding a lightsaber from Star Wars.
“Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners ... back into our Galaxy,” said the post. “You’re not the Rebellion — you’re the Empire. May the 4th be with you.”
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff attend Met Gala
Former Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff were among the luminaries at Monday’s Met Gala.
The California Democrat and her husband did not appear to walk the event’s red carpet.
Harris wore a custom gown from Off-White, featuring a flowing, floor-length white sleeve and black main dress with a train, designed in cady silks by the company’s creative director, IB Kamara, according to Vogue.
Kamara told the magazine that Harris represented the values embedded in this year’s Met Gala theme – “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” – and its emphasis on “dandyism.”
Trump declares two new 'national holidays' – but Americans won't be getting the day off
Last week, Donald Trump said that he wants to declare May 8 – which marks Victory in Europe (VE) Day – as “Victory Day for World War I” and rename Veterans Day, which takes place annually on November 11 to remember fallen soldiers, to “Victory Day for World War I.”
Now, the president said that those days will become national holidays – but Americans won’t be getting the day off.
Putin 'doesn't want peace,' Pence warns
Mike Pence also expressed disappointment in Donald Trump’s support of Kyiv, warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin “doesn’t want peace. He wants Ukraine” and that his administration “has only emboldened Russia.”
“And the fact that we are now nearly two months following a ceasefire agreement that Ukraine has agreed to, and Russia continues to delay and give excuses, it confirms that point,” the former vice president said. “The wavering support the administration has shown [for Ukraine] over the last few months, I believe, has only emboldened Russia.”
He added: “This is not just about Ukraine for me. I really do believe that if Vladimir Putin overruns Ukraine, it’s just a matter of time before he crosses a border where our men and women in uniform are going to have to go fight him.”
Trump's former VP Mike Pence scorches president's sweeping tariffs
Donald Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence has the commander-in-chief’s sweeping tariffs in a blistering CNN interview.
Pence sat down with Kaitlin Collins on Monday to deliver one of his most wide-ranging critiques of the president’s second administration.
While the former vice president said he supports using tariffs to pressure China into trade talks, he argued Trump’s broader levies on allies and trade partners will “ultimately harm the American economy.”
“The administration is advancing policies that are not targeted at countries that have been abusing our trade relationship, but rather are essentially new industrial policy that will result in inflation, that will harm consumers and ultimately harm the American economy,” he said.
“My view always is free trade with free nations – that we ought to be engaging our trading partners across the free world to lower trade barriers, lower nontariff barriers and subsidies.”
Pence added that the U.S. “ought to get tough” with authoritarian regimes
Trump announces Alcatraz reopening hours after 'Escape from Alcatraz' airing
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog.
During a Sunday evening blitz of social media posts, Donald Trump demanded that one of the most notorious prisons in American history be reopened.
Incidentally, the president’s sudden push for the tourist destination of Alcatraz to once again become a maximum-security prison complex came just hours after a South Florida PBS station aired the 1979 classic film Escape from Alcatraz. The president spent the past weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort, which is located in Palm Beach.
During an Oval Office press conference Monday, the president was asked why he decided that he needed to resurrect Alcatraz as a prison after it had been shuttered for decades, prompting Trump to deliver a rambling response that included him touting his own cinematic vision.
“Well, I guess I was supposed to be a moviemaker,” Trump — who recently announced his intention to implement 100 percent tariffs on foreign films — declared
