Trump news live: SNL mocks Zelensky Oval Office showdown and makes fun of chainsaw-wielding Elon Musk
Fallout from the meeting between Trump, Vance and Zelensky continues after it devolved into an extraordinary shouting match in front of the press
Saturday Night Live mercilessly mocked President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Oval Office showdown in its latest skit.
The cast also took shots at Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency – with alum Mike Myers playing the chainsaw-wielding tech mogul.
Fallout from Friday’s meeting between Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Zelensky continues after it devolved into an extraordinary shouting match in front of the press.
The meeting appeared to take a turn after the Ukrainian president pressed Vance on what he meant by Trump “engaging in diplomacy” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, underscoring the series of peace deals that he violated.
Both Trump and Vance then called Zelensky “disrespectful.”
Sources told the Guardian that officials are enraged that Zelensky didn’t take the advice given to him by senators to praise Trump and avoid discussing security guarantees, as the minerals deal was supposed to signal the U.S.’s commitment on security guarantees.
Meanwhile, Musk's emails to federal workers demanding they justify what they accomplished last week continues to rile agency heads after a second email was sent out over the weekend.
The second email has received more pushback from department heads, according to the Washington Post.
JD Vance says U.S. 'can't sustain' sending military equipment to Ukraine
Vice President JD Vance says the U.S. “can’t sustain indefinitely” sending military equipment to Ukraine following the explosive meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Donald Trump.
Vance was responding to a post on X which shared an excerpt from a New York Times article.
The vice president disagreed with the sentiment: “The actual issue at hand is whether we should continue to send military equipment to Ukraine which is something we can clearly sustain indefinitely.”
“Actually, we can’t,” Vance replied.
Special government employees come with a 130-day cap. But, no one knows when - or if - Musk will leave
With Elon Musk’s status as a “special government employee” comes a limit of 130 days in the executive branch — but now the White House suggests no such limit exists for the tech billionaire.
Musk has led the Department of Government Efficiency on a crash course through the federal government marked by slashed contracts and mass layoffs, which are sometimes followed by prompt re-hirings. The quick cuts have left the American public and members of Congress concerned about the roles of DOGE and Musk.
The time limit of the SpaceX founder’s status — “special government employee” — perhaps provided solace to some that his time in the federal government would be short. The work designation allows for someone to work in the executive branch for a maximum of 130 days during a 365-day period.
Kelly Rissman reports.
Special government employees have a 130-day cap. But no one knows when Musk will exit
In Trump’s 1.0 his decisions left an impact on National Parks that would be felt for centuries. He just did it again
The last time America’s national parks were impacted by the Trump administration, the effects were so devastating experts said it would take as many as 300 years to recover.
In 2019, a federal government shutdown lasted 35 days. It resulted in massively destructive impacts to America's national parks, including closures and vandalism, as parks were left without rangers. The iconic trees at California’s Joshua Tree National Park were damaged and chopped down as guests ran wild. Conservationists said that recovery could take centuries.
With the recent seasonal hiring freeze and unceremonious layoffs at the agency during President Donald Trump’s second term, parks leaders say similar situations could happen again.
Julia Musto reports.
Experts warn parkgoers to ‘lessen their expectations’ after Trump cuts to agency
Elon Musk says it's 'mandatory' federal workers reply to productivity emails
Elon Musk said it is “mandatory” that federal workers respond to the second email demanding they account for their past working week in five bullet points.
The latest emails are beginning to arrive seven days after a similar request from the Donald Trump administration’s Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sparked widespread chaos and confusion across Washington, D.C.
This time, emails are being sent from individual agencies rather than OPM.
Senior DOJ official resigns because of a ‘toxic work environment’ within the agency
A top Department of Justice official, spokesperson Joshua Stueve, has resigned because of a “toxic work environment within the agency.
Stueve has served in administrations headed by both parties, but resigned in a bombshell letter to the department’s leadership this week.
“Simply put, I cannot continue to serve in such a hostile and toxic work environment, one where leadership at the highest levels makes clear we are not welcomed or valued, much less trusted to do our jobs,” Stueve wrote in part.
Read on for the details.
Senior DOJ official resigns because of ‘toxic work environment’
Nearly 15,000 will have died already because of Trump and Musk’s cuts to USAID, advocacy program claims
Nearly 15,000 people - including more than 1,500 children - are estimated to have died already because of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s savage cuts to USAID, according to an advocacy program tracker.
The President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, the global health program funded by USAID that includes HIV treatment, testing and prevention drug distribution, has saved more than 25 million lives since it began in 2003 under former President George W. Bush.
A tracker compiled by the HIV Modeling Consortium – a network of epidemiologists, modelers, health economists and policymakers – charts the impact of the Trump administration’s freeze on funding for the AIDS’ program.
Read the full story.
Nearly 15,000 will have died already because of Trump cuts to USAID, program claims
Watch: Keir Starmer’s reassuring words to Volodymyr Zelensky after Donald Trump and JD Vance clash
Meanwhile, Zelensky is in the U.K. seeking reassurance from Prime Minister Keir Starmer following Friday’s heated meeting with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
