Independent
Trump launch of cheaper weight-loss drugs cut short after health executive collapses in Oval Office: Live updates

Trump said GLP-1s would be available on his website TrumpRx which is set to launch next year

Ariana Baio,Joe Sommerlad,Brendan Rascius
Thursday 06 November 2025 13:55 EST
Comments
FAA cuts airline traffic in 40 markets over shutdown as Americans already face uncertainty over holiday travel plans

President Donald Trump’s Oval Office press conference on lowering the cost of weight-loss drugs was interrupted when a pharmaceutical executive passed out.

The businessman, tentatively identified as Novo Nordisk executive Gordon Findlay, was seen falling to the floor near where Trump was standing.

“The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, adding that the event would “resume shortly.”

Earlier during the press conference, Trump announced that the maker of weight-loss drugs Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound will offer it’s popular GLP-1 for as little as $149 per month on TrumpRx as part of a deal to make the popular drugs more accessible.

The announcement comes on the heels of an Election Night where Democrats swept local races amid a tense government shutdown where they’re fighting to make healthcare more affordable for millions of Americans.

Novo Nordisk, the maker of Wegovy and Ozempic, and Eli Lilly, the maker of Zepbound, join other pharmaceutical companies in offering their drugs directly to consumers for a discounted price on the government website set to launch next year.

Asked about weight-loss drug side effects, Trump says ‘it’s all positive’

When asked about potential risks associated with weight-loss drugs, President Donald Trump said, “I’ve heard about very little side effects with respect to these drugs.”

“It’s all positive,” he added. “That’s usually not the case.”

Brendan Rascius6 November 2025 18:54

Dr. Oz says ‘forgotten man’ will now be able to afford weight-loss drugs

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the head of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, said that ordinary Americans will now be able to access weight-loss medications.

“We are democratizing access to these medications,” he said during a White House press conference on Thursday. “The forgotten man will be able to afford these drugs now.”

Brendan Rascius6 November 2025 18:38

Trump announces plans to slim down cost of popular weight-loss drugs to $149 a month

The Trump administration has reached a deal with two drug makers to lower prices of popular GLP-1 diabetes medications for Americans on Medicare and Medicaid as well as for those who purchase the drugs on the administration’s forthcoming TrumpRx web site.

Read more from White House Correspondent Andrew Feinberg:

Trump announces plans to slim down cost of popular weight-loss drugs to $149 a month

Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly become latest drug companies to bend knee to Trump’s ‘most-favored nation’ pricing plan
Andrew Feinberg6 November 2025 18:37

Photos show company executive collapsing during Oval Office press conference

Staff and Secret Service usher members of the media out after a pharmaceutical executive collapsed during an event where President Donald Trump made an announcement on lowering drug prices in the Oval Office
Staff and Secret Service usher members of the media out after a pharmaceutical executive collapsed during an event where President Donald Trump made an announcement on lowering drug prices in the Oval Office (Getty Images)
President Trump standing behind the Resolute Desk after a pharmaceutical executive collapsed during a press conference
President Trump standing behind the Resolute Desk after a pharmaceutical executive collapsed during a press conference (Getty)
Trump reacts while an attendee is helped as he collapses during an event to announce a deal with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to reduce the prices of GLP-1 weight loss drugs
Trump reacts while an attendee is helped as he collapses during an event to announce a deal with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to reduce the prices of GLP-1 weight loss drugs (REUTERS)
Brendan Rascius6 November 2025 18:30

Press conference to 'resume shortly' after company executive fainted, White House says

The Oval Office press conference on weight-loss medications will “resume shortly,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced after a businessman collapsed while standing behind President Trump.

The man is believed to be Novo Nordisk executive Gordon Findlay.

“The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay,” Leavitt said.

President Trump makes an announcement from the White House
President Trump makes an announcement from the White House (Getty)
Brendan Rascius6 November 2025 18:06

Dr Oz says he's hoping for 'Trump babies' by midterms thanks to fertility drugs

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, said during the GLP-1 press conference Thursday that he was hoping the reduction in fertility drugs would lose to “lots of Trump babies.”

"We've dropped the infertility drugs to make lots of Trump babies I'm hoping by the midterms,” Dr. Oz said.

Ariana Baio6 November 2025 17:40

White House cuts video feed to Trump's weight loss drug event after attendee collapses

Camera feed to the White House’s GLP-1 event was cut short after an event attendee passed out on the ground.

Ariana Baio6 November 2025 17:38

Americans will lose ‘125 million pounds’ by next year: Kennedy

Kennedy asserted that the Trump administration’s deal with drugmakers to make GLP-1s more affordable will allow Americans to lose “125 million pounds” by this time next year.

Kennedy praised the leaders of Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk for making their obesity drugs available
Kennedy praised the leaders of Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk for making their obesity drugs available (AFP via Getty Images)
Ariana Baio6 November 2025 17:24

Kennedy praises Trump for making GLP-1s affordable

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. praised President Donald Trump for making GLP-1s such as Zepbound and Wegovy more affordable to people.

“Obesity is a disease of poverty. Overwhelming and these drug have only been available for people who have wealth,” Kennedy said.

Ariana Baio6 November 2025 17:18

Trump asks cabinet members if they're 'on' weight-loss GLP-1s

While announcing a new deal for GLP-1s, President Donald Trump jokingly asked his cabinet members and staff if they were on the popular weight-loss drugs.

“You taking any of this stuff, Howard?” Trump asked Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, leading to laughter.

Lutnick responded, “Not yet.”

“Mehmet Oz, he doesn’t take it,” Trump added speaking of his CMS Administrator.

“And we have Steve, where’s Steve? Head of public relations for the White House – he’s taking it,” Trump said.

Ariana Baio6 November 2025 17:11

