Independent
Liveupdated

Trump live updates: Judge blocks mass firing of federal workers in blow to Musk and DOGE

California justice rules Office of Personnel Management ‘does not have any authority whatsoever’ to remove probationary staff from any agency other than its own

Oliver O'Connell,Joe Sommerlad,Kelly Rissman
Friday 28 February 2025 05:10 EST
Comments
Donald Trump signals ‘great’ UK-US trade deal as he accepts King Charles's second state visit invitation

A California federal judge has ordered the U.S. government’s Office of Personnel Management to temporarily rescind directives ordering the mass firings of probationary employees at dozens of federal agencies, a major blow to the Trump administration’s efforts to drastically slash the size of the state being lead by Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“Congress has given the authority to hire and fire to the agencies themselves,” U.S. District Judge William Alsup ruled in San Francisco on Thursday.

“The Office of Personnel Management does not have any authority whatsoever under any statute in the history of the universe to hire and fire employees at another agency.”

U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meanwhile became the latest foreign leader to visit Donald Trump at the White House yesterday, following in the footsteps of French President Emmanuel Macron and setting the stage for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s arrival on Friday.

While securing peace in Ukraine was top of the agenda between Trump and Starmer, the president also signaled that there may be good news for Britain regarding a trade deal and accepted a historic second invitation for a state visit from King Charles III.

DOGE cuts at weather forecaster NOAA could impact ability to save lives in hurricane lives, experts warn

As Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency take aim at the budget of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), experts are warning that cuts could impact how forecasters warn about potential storms or get people out of areas in the line of fire.

Julia Musto reports.

This hurricane season might be kinder than the last

The agency’s forecasting can mean the difference between life and death for those caught in the path of the storm
Joe Sommerlad28 February 2025 10:10

Commerce Secretary claims 250,000 are already waiting for Trump’s visa ‘gold cards’ – but there’s nowhere to sign-up

Howard Lutnick has defended the president’s newly-announced “gold card” visa program, bragging that there were already “250,000 waiting in line” for the scheme, which essentially entitles wealthy foreigners to buy American citizenship.

Just one day after announcing the proposal, Lutnick told Fox News host Bret Baier that if all the 250,000 people he cites were willing to pay the $5 million that the gold card requires, it would amount to “over $1 trillion dollars” in stimulating the U.S. economy and paying down the national debt.

But it’s unclear where Lutnick is getting that total from. Or where anyone might be able to sign up if they were interested.

Ariana Baio reports.

Commerce Secretary claims 250K are already waiting for gold cards

Gold card program would begin in roughly two weeks
Joe Sommerlad28 February 2025 09:55

Analysis: Starmer lays the ground for warmer relations between Trump and Zelensky ahead of Friday summit

The British PM has been more barn owl than barn stormer in the White House – but it worked, writes our World Affairs Editor Sam Kiley.

Starmer lays the ground for warmer relations between Trump and Zelensky

The British prime minister has been more barn owl than barn stormer in the White House – but it worked, writes World Affairs Editor Sam Kiley
Joe Sommerlad28 February 2025 09:40

Watch: Starmer clashes with JD Vance over vice president’s attack on Europe’s free speech

This was another rather less than cosy moment, when Sir Keir dismissed Vance’s attack on Europe over censorship, a critique he offered at the Munich Security Conference earlier this month.

Starmer clashes with Vance over vice president’s attack on Europe’s free speech

Sir Keir Starmer appeared to clash with US Vice President JD Vance over his previous attack on Europe’s free speech. America’s relationship with Europe was brought up during Sir Keir’s White House meeting with Donald Trump on Thursday (27 February). Speaking at the Munich Security Conference earlier this. month, Mr Vance accused European governments - including the UK’s, of retreating from their values and ignoring voter concerns on migration and free speech. Mr Vance said US and Europe relations would be discussed at lunch, before he was interrupted by the UK Prime Minister, who told him: “We have had free speech in the United Kingdom for a long time.”
Joe Sommerlad28 February 2025 09:25

Sir Keir Starmer warns Ukraine deal can’t reward ‘the aggressor’ as Trump reiterates trust in Vladimir Putin

The British Prime Minister became the latest foreign leader to visit Donald Trump at the White House yesterday, following in the footsteps of French President Emmanuel Macron and setting the stage for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s arrival on Friday.

While securing peace in Ukraine was top of the agenda between Trump and Starmer, the president also signaled that there may be good news for Britain regarding a trade deal and accepted a historic second invitation for a state visit from King Charles III.

Although the bilateral was largely cheerful, with Trump praising Starmer as a “special” man with a “beautiful” accent and expressing admiration for his skills as a negotiator, there were a few distinctly awkward moments on Russia and Ukraine, particularly in relation to the American’s recent attacks on Zelensky.

Here’s a full report from Andrew Feinberg.

Starmer warns Ukraine deal can’t reward ‘aggressor’ as Trump voices trust in Putin

The U.K. prime minister’s attitude toward Russia is a stark contrast from the U.S. president’s
Joe Sommerlad28 February 2025 09:10

Judge halts Trump’s mass firing of government employees

A California federal judge has ordered the Office of Personnel Management to temporarily rescind directives prompting the mass firings of probationary employees at dozens of federal agencies, a major blow to the Trump administration’s efforts to drastically slash the size of the government.

“Congress has given the authority to hire and fire to the agencies themselves. The Department of Defense, for example, has statutory authority to hire and fire,” U.S. District Judge William Alsup reportedly said from the bench on Thursday afternoon in San Francisco.

“The Office of Personnel Management does not have any authority whatsoever under any statute in the history of the universe to hire and fire employees at another agency. They can hire and fire their own employees.”

The decision also required the agency to inform certain agencies it lacked the power to order the mass firings.

The finding was the latest step in a lawsuit filed last week, after thousands of early-career government workers were terminated, part of the administration’s push with Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to drastically shrink the government’s spending and headcount.

Josh Marcus reports.

Judge halts Trump’s mass firing of government employees

Government HR agency ‘does not have any authority whatsoever’ to carry out mass firings, U.S. District Judge William Alsup says from bench
Joe Sommerlad28 February 2025 08:50

SKETCH: Trump gushes at invite from the King of Canada as Starmer charms president in the Oval Office

Richard Hall writes:

Keir Starmer came to the White House with a list of daunting objectives.

The British prime minister had to press Donald Trump to exempt the UK from import tariffs, draw him closer to Europe on a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, and convince him that the Chagos Islands are real.

Success would require an abundance of charm, which is not something the prime minister, a former human rights lawyer, is particularly known for.

But Starmer brought with him a secret weapon to meet the challenge...

Trump gushes at invite from the King of Canada as Starmer charms president

SKETCH: The British prime minister is not known for his charm, but he brought a secret weapon with him to disarm Trump, writes Richard Hall
Oliver O'Connell28 February 2025 08:00

Only two members of Trump’s top administration have a favorable view with the public — who are they?

Only two members of the Trump administration’s senior leadership are viewed favorably by the public, according to a new Economist / YouGov poll.

Josh Marcus reports.

The public only has a favorable view of two Trump administration cabinet officials

Respondents held least favorable views about vice president and Elon Musk
Oliver O'Connell28 February 2025 07:30

Starmer plays royal Trump card to win Chagos deal and no trade tariffs in critical White House summit

David Maddox, The Independent’s political editor, reports from the Oval Office of the White House:

Sir Keir Starmer delivered a diplomatic success on Thursday as he appeared to charm Donald Trump into co-operation on major issues during his visit to the White House.

Even before formal talks had begun, the prime minister appeared to have secured a number of concessions on issues including trade and Ukraine.

In front of reporters and cameras in the Oval Office, their meeting began with a flourish from Sir Keir as he produced a letter from King Charles inviting him to a second state visit to Britain.

Read on...

Starmer plays royal Trump card in critical White House summit

PM flatters president with historic invitation from ‘beautiful man’ King Charles for second state visit – but there’s an awkward exchange over ‘free speech’
Oliver O'Connell28 February 2025 06:30

Watch: Trump shuts down Independent reporter

Trump shuts down Independent reporter pressing Starmer on annexing Canada

Donald Trump cut off The Independent's White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg as he pressed Sir Keir Starmer about the US president’s desire to make Canada the 51st state. Speaking at the leaders’ joint press conference on Thursday, 27 February, the UK prime minister was asked about what he thinks of the Republican’s move to annex the country. The White House later accused Mr Feinberg of “trying to goad the leaders into division” in a statement on X stating that Mr Trump was not cutting off Mr Starmer speaking.
Oliver O'Connell28 February 2025 05:30

