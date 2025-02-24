Trump names far-right podcaster Dan Bongino as FBI deputy director: Live
President says ex-Secret Service agent and Fox host will serve under Kash Patel
Donald Trump has announced that former Secret Service agent turned far-right podcaster Dan Bongino will serve as deputy director of the FBI under the bureau’s new director Kash Patel.
Bongino, 50, an ex-New York City police officer, has been a familiar presence in right-wing media in recent years, hosting his own Fox News show between 2021 and 2023.
The Trump administration meanwhile plans to fire 2,000 employees from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and place all but a select few on administrative leave as of midnight on Monday, after a judge cleared the way for Trump and right-hand man Elon Musk to do so.
USAID, the agency that provides humanitarian assistance globally, notified employees on Sunday that all direct-hire personnel – with the exception of employees responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership and specially designated programs – would be placed on leave.
Musk caused a further stir over the weekend by sending out an ultimatum email to federal workers, asking them to justify their roles or risk losing them, prompting a confused reaction from those in charge of the departments concerned.
French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Trump at the White House on Monday.
Lara Trump debuts Fox Show with Karoline Leavitt, Tulsi Gabbard and Pam Bondi
The president’s ever-busy daughter-in-law made her debut on Fox this weekend and called in a few favors from the administration for her opening episode, interviewing Trump’s press secretary, director of national intelligence and attorney general.
Trump claims Apple’s $500bn investment represents ‘faith in what we are doing’
He’s not sounding any less mad writing in all caps like this – and “without witch”?
Which witch?
Thousands of migrants return home after Trump’s crackdown on asylum
Migrants who once risked their lives traversing the jungles of the Darien Gap in search of asylum in the U.S. are now returning to their home countries.
After Trump’s crackdown on asylum policies, many migrants, primarily from Venezuela and Colombia, have abandoned their attempts to reach North America.
According to authorities, this has resulted in a “reverse flow” of migrants.
Speedboats are now transporting them from Panama back to Colombia, navigating the dense jungle rivers near the border.
Thousands of migrants return home by boat after Trump’s crackdown on asylum
Senator calls Musk a ‘d***’ for federal worker email scheme
I think it’s fair to say Minnesota Democrat Tina Smith was not impressed by the billionaire’s email antics over the weekend.
Senator calls Musk a ‘d***’ after he asked federal workers to defend their jobs
Who is Dan Bongino?
Here’s Madeline Sherratt with a profile of the man Trump has just announced as his new deputy FBI director.
Who is Dan Bongino? The right-wing podcaster who is now Trump’s deputy FBI director
Analysis: At CPAC, Trump blocks out everyone else with no clear MAGA successor
The president is triumphant and conservatives have every reason to celebrate now, writes Eric Garcia after attending the four-day right-wing jamboree.
At CPAC, Trump blocks out everyone else with no clear MAGA successor
Trump brags of ‘liberating’ America in meandering CPAC speech
The president described the chaotic first month of his new administration as nothing short of liberating the United States from the tyranny of a Democratic-led government that had pushed too far to empower minorities and encourage immigration as he spoke to an adoring crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday.
Speaking at the end of the fourth and final day of the annual event in Maryland, Trump bragged about the narrow election victory in last year’s election, which he called “too big to rig” and said his win over Vice President Kamala Harris had “achieved the great liberation of America.”
“We're liberating our country right now. We're doing all these things that you're reading about. We're liberating our country,” he said.
Here’s a full report from Andrew Feinberg.
Trump brags of ‘liberating’ America in meandering CPAC speech
Pete Hegseth defends Trump’s Pentagon firing spree
The defense secretary appeared on Fox News Sunday with Shannon Bream yesterday to blame Democrats for “mischaracterizing” the firing spree carried out by the president at the Pentagon and said that the military’s top brass was not at risk of political reprisals.
Trump moved on Friday evening to fire CQ Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as the chief of the Navy and vice chief of the Air Force.
Hegseth says Trump ‘deserves’ to hand-pick advisers in defense of Pentagon firings
Emmanuel Macron visiting White House on Monday
The French president will visit Trump in Washington today, with Ukraine very much top of the agenda, as it will be on Thursday when Sir Keir Starmer follows suit.
Macron has previously bonded with Trump, even joining him to plant a tree in the White House garden (although it subsequently died), and will hope to be able to steer the American away from his current pro-Russia leanings by stressing the imperative of Ukraine remaining an independent democratic nation free from Kremlin tyranny, an outcome with significance far beyond Eastern Europe.
Trump administration officials insist Ukraine ‘provoked’ Russia
On the Sunday shows, special envoy Steve Witkoff and national security adviser Mike Waltz ducked and dived on the question of Vladimir Putin being solely responsible for his country’s decision to invade Ukraine precisely three years ago today, clearly fearful of contradicting the man behind the Resolute Desk despite his being objectively wrong in suggesting otherwise.
