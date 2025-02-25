Musk’s latest email threat to federal workers contradicted by Trump administration as chaos reigns: Live
Big tech billionaire earlier claimed mass mailout last week was mostly a ruse to see if government employees at DOGE-targeted agencies ‘had a pulse’
Donald Trump’s administration remains mired in chaos after Elon Musk issued a new ultimatum on Monday night giving federal workers one more chance to reply to his email threatening their jobs after multiple agency heads told their staff to ignore him.
With just hours to go before the proclaimed midnight deadline for his first ultimatum, the mercurial billionaire renewed his demand for government employees to tell him the five things they accomplished last week – or be fired.
The latest warning came shortly after the Trump administration’s Office of Personnel (OPM) – effectively the federal government's central Human Resources department – told agencies that responding to Musk’s edict was “voluntary.”
By then several agencies had already told employees to ignore the demand.
Musk apparently left himself a path to back off from his latest ultimatum by saying it was “subject to the discretion of the President,” creating even more chaos and confusion for workers.
Trump was joined at the White House on Monday by French President Emmanuel Macron, with the two men offering a show of unity over the Russian invasion of Ukraine and both expressing their desire to see the three-year conflict brought to an end.
Republican congressman claims ‘God has a plan’ for fired federal workers
Another GOP representative has provoked fury from fired government employees by telling them that “God has a plan” for their lives.
At a town hall meeting in Missouri on Monday, Republican congressman Mark Alford drew angry shouts of opposition from a dozens-strong crowd as he tried to defend Trump’s sweeping government cutbacks.
It was the latest in a series of riotous town halls in red districts across the U.S. where voters expressed their frustration about Trump’s policies, as well as the influence of Elon Musk.
Those reports – encompassing Alaska, Georgia, Idaho, Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon, Wisconsin, and beyond – were a sign of gathering anger at Trump’s radical seizure of power and near-demolition of entire government departments.
“Just because you have a government job, doesn’t mean it’s a lifetime appointment like a Supreme Court,” Alford scolded his constituents on the outskirts of Kansas City, according to the local St. Joseph News-Press.
“So I would encourage anyone who finds themselves in this situation to realize that we are going to get this economy turning again. There are jobs available. God has a plan and purpose for your life.”
Io Dodds has more.
Watch: Trump refuses to call Putin a dictator after Zelensky attack
This was one of yesterday’s most noteworthy exchanges.
To give Trump the benefit of the doubt, it is perhaps not wise to be drawn into needlessly antagonising the Russian leader ahead of upcoming talks to end the war (although what was to be gained from insulting Zelensky?).
Defiant French journalists make certain AP Paris reporter asks first question at Trump-Macron press conference
Let’s get back to Trump and Macron’s meeting yesterday, where French reporters in attendance pushed to have a Paris-based Associated Press (AP) reporter ask the first question at their press conference, defying the White House’s decision to shut the organization out of official events.
Earlier this month, the White House began denying the AP’s access to Trump and other officials at Air Force One, the White House briefing room and other events because it hasn’t complied with the Trump administration’s unilateral renaming of the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, with the AP’s influential stylebook noting the administration’s policies aren’t recognized internationally.
The Trump administration ban prompted the AP to sue Trump officials last week, citing a violation of the First Amendment.
A federal judge on Monday refused to immediately order the White House to restore the wire service’s access, though arguments will continue in the case.
Here’s more from Josh Marcus.
One in three contracts canceled by DOGE won’t save Trump’s government any money
A significant portion of federal contracts touted by the Trump administration as cost-saving cancellations are projected to yield no financial benefit, according to the administration’s own figures.
Musk’s team recently released a list of 1,125 contracts terminated across the federal government.
However, data from DOGE’s “Wall of Receipts” indicates that over a third of these cancellations – 417 in total – are expected to produce no savings.
Here’s more.
Who’s really in charge of DOGE? Government lawyers ‘don’t know’
Trump’s administration doesn’t know, or won’t say, even in a courtroom when confronted by a judge, who is running the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, which Elon Musk and his team of engineers are using to wreak havoc across federal agencies.
During a hearing in Washington, D.C. on DOGE’s access to Department of Treasury records on Monday, government lawyers couldn’t answer whether an administrator for the agency even exists.
“Is there an administrator of DOGE at the present time?” asked Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly.
“I don’t know the answer to that,” Department of Justice trial counsel Bradley Humphreys replied.
The question is the latest failed attempt to get, on the record, a clear understanding of the role of the world’s wealthiest man within the Trump administration, which is deploying Musk to gut federal agencies of thousands of workers and block the transfer of congressionally approved funds in a crusade against “waste” and “fraud” with little evidence to show for it.
Alex Woodward has more.
Trump and Macron show unity in push for end to Ukraine war
The American and French presidents appeared to largely sing from the same hymnal in Washington yesterday as Macron made a hastily arranged visit to shore up transatlantic ties placed at risk by the Trump administration’s apparent switch in allegiances from Ukraine to Russia.
Here’s a full report from Andrew Feinberg.
Truth Social: Trump promotes Ramaswamy gubernatorial bid and plots Keystone XL Pipeline revival
Over on the president’s social media platform, the commander-in-chief promoted the gubernatorial ambitions of his former Republican rival Vivek Ramaswamy, who suddenly looks very smart indeed to have gotten off the DOGE elevator early.
He also suddenly revived his interest in the Keystone XL Pipeline, which was intended to run from Alberta, Canada, into Nebraska until it was blocked by the Biden administration but which Trump now sees as part of his “drill, baby, drill” fossil fuels agenda.
‘It’s bedlam!’ Chaos reigns as Elon Musk issues ominous new firing ultimatum after agencies told responding to him is ‘voluntary’
Elon Musk issued a new ultimatum on Monday night giving federal workers one more chance to reply to his email threatening their jobs after multiple agency heads told their staff to ignore him.
With just hours to go before the proclaimed midnight deadline for his first ultimatum, the mercurial billionaire renewed his demand for government employees to tell him the five things they accomplished last week – or be fired.
The latest warning came shortly after the Trump administration’s Office of Personnel (OPM) – effectively the federal government's central Human Resources department – told agencies that responding to Musk’s edict was “voluntary.”
By then several agencies had already told employees to ignore the demand.
The Department of Health and Human Services warned that anyone who wanted to respond should “assume that what you write will be read by malign foreign actors and tailor your response accordingly.”
Musk apparently left himself a path to back off from his latest ultimatum by saying it was “subject to the discretion of the President,” creating even more chaos and confusion for workers.
But Donald Trump did not appear inclined to block the ultimatum, telling reporters during his Oval Office meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday that Musk’s initial ultimatum was “genius” and warning that employees who did not respond would be “semi-fired” or “fired.”
It wasn’t clear what he meant by “semi-fired.”
Here’s Io Dodds to attempt to make sense of the mayhem.
Jailed Sam Bankman-Fried expresses sympathy with government workers
The founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, currently serving 25 years behind bars for fraud, conspiracy and money laundering, has expressed sympathy for federal employees targeted by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in a lengthy 10-post thread on X, Musk’s own platform.
Here’s what he had to say about their situation before pivoting to reflecting more general on employer-employee relations:
Here’s more from James Liddell.
LA traffic officer confronted at home by ICE agents who were ‘hesitant’ about showing warrant
Federal agents involved in a supposed widespread immigration crackdown in Los Angeles County reportedly were reluctant to show a warrant to a city traffic officer for a family member they believed to be an undocumented migrant.
The crackdown didn't amount to much, according to sources who spoke to the Los Angeles Times — only 12 individuals were reportedly picked up and detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in LA, despite federal officials requesting enough space to house 120.
Graig Graziosi has more:
