Independent
Liveupdated

Trump LIVE: Musk slams Pentagon critic who mocked his ultimatum to federal workers

Billionaire lashes out after weekend email draws confused reaction from department heads

Oliver O'Connell,Ariana Baio,Joe Sommerlad
Monday 24 February 2025 10:35 EST
Donald Trump calls Nigel Farage a 'great guy' at CPAC

Elon Musk has lashed out after a Pentagon official called the ultimatum email he sent out to federal workers over the weekend, asking them to justify their roles or risk losing them, the “silliest thing in 40 years.”

“Anyone with the attitude of that Pentagon official needs to look for a new job,” the billionaire snapped on X after the email prompted a confused reaction from department heads.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting Donald Trump at the White House, with Ukraine likely to be high on the agenda.

Trump has meanwhile announced that former Secret Service agent turned far-right podcaster Dan Bongino will serve as deputy director of the FBI under the bureau’s new director Kash Patel.

Bongino, 50, an ex-New York City police officer, has been a familiar presence in right-wing media in recent years, hosting his own Fox News show between 2021 and 2023.

His administration also plans to fire 2,000 employees from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and place all but a select few on administrative leave as of midnight on Monday, after a judge cleared the way for Trump and Musk to go ahead.

Trump touts U.S. investor achievements on Truth Social

Donald Trump touts U.S. investor achievements on Truth Social
Donald Trump touts U.S. investor achievements on Truth Social (@realDonaldTrump)
Mike Bedigan24 February 2025 15:35

MSNBC cancels Joy Reid’s show after leaders hold ‘tense’ meeting with staff

Here’s more on Reid’s departure from the centrist network, which, as we’ve already seen, was met with glee from Trump, who labelled her as a “mentally obnoxious racist” as she headed for the door.

Katie Hawkinson has more.

MSNBC cancels Joy Reid’s show as leaders hold ‘tense’ meeting with her staff

Joy Reid hosted ‘The ReidOut’ for more than four years on MSNBC
Joe Sommerlad24 February 2025 15:20

Kamala Harris slams Trump and Musk in first speech since leaving office

The former vice president and defeated Democratic presidential candidate used her first public speech since leaving the White House to slam Trump, Musk and DOGE.

Harris was honored on Saturday evening with the Chairman’s Award at the 56th NAACP Image Awards and said in her speech: “This chapter will be written, not simply by whoever occupies the Oval Office, nor by the wealthiest among us.

“The American story will be written by you, written by us, by We the People.”

Here’s Katie Hawkinson’s report.

Kamala Harris takes swipe at Trump and Musk in first speech since leaving office

The speech marked former VP’s first major public appearance since Joe Biden left White House
Joe Sommerlad24 February 2025 15:05

Elon Musk slams Pentagon critic who mocked his ultimatum to federal workers

The world’s richest man has lashed out after a Pentagon official called the ultimatum email he sent out to federal workers over the weekend, asking them to justify their roles or risk losing them, the “silliest thing in 40 years.”

“Anyone with the attitude of that Pentagon official needs to look for a new job,” the billionaire snapped on X after the email prompted a confused reaction from department heads.

Here’s Rhian Lubin on new polling suggesting Americans are already growing tired of Musk’s antics.

Is America tired of Musk and DOGE? Poll shows dwindling support for billionaire

Musk’s upheaval, coupled with granting DOGE staffers unprecedented access to Americans’ sensitive data, appears to have gone too far
Joe Sommerlad24 February 2025 14:50

In pictures: Emmanuel Macron arrives at White House

The French president has arrived to participate in a G7 Leadership Summit call with Trump.

They’ll be speaking together later.

(Getty)
(EPA)
(EPA)
Joe Sommerlad24 February 2025 14:35

Trump takeover sees Kennedy Center ticket sales collapse

The president’s move to take control of Washington’s John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has reportedly led to a staggering 50 percent drop in ticket sales.

I don’t know what else he thought was going to happen.

Here’s more from Graeme Massie.

Trump takeover sees Kennedy Center suffer ticket sale collapse, says report

Trump fired the Kennedy Center’s leadership upon his return to the Oval Office and put MAGA loyalist in charge of the famed institution
Joe Sommerlad24 February 2025 14:15

Who is Dan ‘Razin’ Caine, Trump’s nominee for top military adviser?

The president has nominated Lt. Gen. Dan “Razin” Caine to be the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, after firing General Charles Q Brown Jr on Friday.

“Today, I am honored to announce that I am nominating Air Force Lieutenant General Dan ‘Razin’ Caine to be the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“General Caine is an accomplished pilot, national security expert, successful entrepreneur, and a ‘warfighter’ with significant interagency and special operations experience.”

Here’s Katie Hawkinson with everything we know about Caine – and his relationship with Trump.

Who is Dan ‘Razin’ Caine? Trump’s nominee for top military adviser

Caine and Trump first met in 2019, the president recalled during a Conservative Political Action Conference speech
Joe Sommerlad24 February 2025 13:55

Trump to name new FBI Director Patel as ATF head as well

In case you missed this one over the weekend, Kash Patel is going to be kept pretty busy, managing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) on an acting basis as well as the FBI.

Ariana Baio has more.

Trump to name new FBI Director Kash Patel as ATF head

Conservatives have long criticized ATF for being over regulatory of firearms
Joe Sommerlad24 February 2025 13:35

Musk threatens federal staff who refuse to return to the office

Here’s Elon’s latest DOGE pronouncement, resuming his attack on employees who work from home:

While we're back on Musk, here’s James Liddell with more on his subsequent moves to downplay his weekend email.

Elon Musk admits email to government workers was a rouse

Department of Government Efficiency head says he wants to test whether federal employees are ‘capable of replying to an email’
Joe Sommerlad24 February 2025 13:15

John Oliver compares DOGE department to viral Willy Wonka experience

The Last Week Tonight host began his show yesterday by concentrating on Musk and DOGE and comparing the department’s “stark disconnect between marketing and reality” to the notorious Glasgow Willy Wonka experience, which went viral around the world last year after its shoddiness left Scottish children bitterly disappointed and their parents angry.

Here’s more from Greg Evans.

John Oliver compares Elon Musk’s DOGE department to viral Willy Wonka experience

The comedian said that DOGE has been a ‘stark disconnect between marketing and reality’
Joe Sommerlad24 February 2025 12:55

