Trump LIVE: Musk slams Pentagon critic who mocked his ultimatum to federal workers
Billionaire lashes out after weekend email draws confused reaction from department heads
Elon Musk has lashed out after a Pentagon official called the ultimatum email he sent out to federal workers over the weekend, asking them to justify their roles or risk losing them, the “silliest thing in 40 years.”
“Anyone with the attitude of that Pentagon official needs to look for a new job,” the billionaire snapped on X after the email prompted a confused reaction from department heads.
On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting Donald Trump at the White House, with Ukraine likely to be high on the agenda.
Trump has meanwhile announced that former Secret Service agent turned far-right podcaster Dan Bongino will serve as deputy director of the FBI under the bureau’s new director Kash Patel.
Bongino, 50, an ex-New York City police officer, has been a familiar presence in right-wing media in recent years, hosting his own Fox News show between 2021 and 2023.
His administration also plans to fire 2,000 employees from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and place all but a select few on administrative leave as of midnight on Monday, after a judge cleared the way for Trump and Musk to go ahead.
Elon Musk slams Pentagon critic who mocked his ultimatum to federal workers
The world’s richest man has lashed out after a Pentagon official called the ultimatum email he sent out to federal workers over the weekend, asking them to justify their roles or risk losing them, the “silliest thing in 40 years.”
“Anyone with the attitude of that Pentagon official needs to look for a new job,” the billionaire snapped on X after the email prompted a confused reaction from department heads.
In pictures: Emmanuel Macron arrives at White House
The French president has arrived to participate in a G7 Leadership Summit call with Trump.
They’ll be speaking together later.
The president's move to take control of Washington's John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has reportedly led to a staggering 50 percent drop in ticket sales.
I don’t know what else he thought was going to happen.
The president has nominated Lt. Gen. Dan “Razin” Caine to be the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, after firing General Charles Q Brown Jr on Friday.
“Today, I am honored to announce that I am nominating Air Force Lieutenant General Dan ‘Razin’ Caine to be the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
“General Caine is an accomplished pilot, national security expert, successful entrepreneur, and a ‘warfighter’ with significant interagency and special operations experience.”
In case you missed this one over the weekend, Kash Patel is going to be kept pretty busy, managing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) on an acting basis as well as the FBI.
Musk threatens federal staff who refuse to return to the office
Here’s Elon’s latest DOGE pronouncement, resuming his attack on employees who work from home:
The Last Week Tonight host began his show yesterday by concentrating on Musk and DOGE and comparing the department's "stark disconnect between marketing and reality" to the notorious Glasgow Willy Wonka experience, which went viral around the world last year after its shoddiness left Scottish children bitterly disappointed and their parents angry.
