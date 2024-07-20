Trump to hold first rally with JD Vance one week after surviving assassination attempt: Live updates
Former president and JD Vance to appear in Michigan for first joint campaign event as Biden continues to recover from Covid at Delaware beach house
Donald Trump will appear alongside JD Vance for a campaign rally on Saturday, the pair’s first joint appearance since the Ohio senator was unveiled as Trump’s running mate at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The campaign event will take place at 5pm local time in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a crucial swing state that Trump won in 2016 and Biden clawed back in the 2020 presidential election.
Beyond just a campaign event, the rally is the latest public event for Trump after narrowly surviving an assassination attempt.
The rally follows Trump’s high-profile appearance Thursday at the RNC, where he gave a rambling 93-minute keynote speech.
Throughout the speech, Trump peddled many of his oft-repeated arguments, including the baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen and that the world is on the brink of “World War III” but only mentioned Joe Biden by name twice, denoucing his record in office.
For years, Donald Trump has been pulling the Republican party further towards nativism, whether it was his public embrace of the far-right extremists at Charlottesville in 2017 or his virulently racist recent remarks that immigrants are “poisoning the blood” of America.
Now, those same hard-right views are coming to the fore against Usha Vance, Trump VP pick Senator JD Vance’s wife, who is Indian-American.
As The Washington Post notes, right-wing commentators quickly began attacking the Vances after the Ohio official joined the Trump ticket.
“What exactly are we getting here?” white supremacist Nick Fuentes, who once dined with Donald Trump, asked on a recent podcast, saying he doesn’t trust the “the guy who has an Indian wife” to “support White identity.”
It’s no accident that Donald Trump and JD Vance are making their first joint campaign appearance in Michigan.
Michigan is seen as a crucial battleground state in the 2024 election.
In 2016, Trump won the state by a razor-thin margin, just over 10,000 votes.
Four years later, Biden was able to dramatically turn the tide, winning Michigan by roughly 154,000 votes on his way to the White House.
The Trump campaign is currently projected to have a modest 2.2 percent lead in the state, according to an average of state polls calculated by 538.
Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump at an event last week, managed to fly a drone and obtain aerial footage of the Pennsylvania fairgrounds the same day the former president took the stage there, The Wall Street Journal reports.
The apparent breach is sure to prompt further questions about Trump’s security at the event.
Police encountered Crooks multiple times but didn’t stop him from climbing onto a roof near the rally and firing on the former president, wounding Trump, killing one attendee, and harming two other rallygoers.
The Secret Service has also suggested it faced “limited resources” ahead of the shooting.
Pete Buttigieg slams JD Vance for changing his tune on Trump
Joe Biden may be at a perilous moment in his campaign, but that hasn’t stopped Biden administration officials from going on the attack against the Trump.
Last night, in an interview that quickly began circulating widely on social media, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg went on Real Time with Bill Maher and savaged Trump VP pick JD Vance as a thin-skinned political climber, someone who would “say whatever they needed to to get ahead.”
“Five years ago that seemed like being the anti-Trump Republican, so that’s what he was,” Buttigieg said.
The Biden official also pointed out just how shocking it was that JD Vance once compared Trump to an “opioid,” given Vance’s roots in Appalachia, which has struggled with a bitter opioid crisis.
“That really is the darkest thinking you could possibly say about Donald Trump, at least in public, but behind the scenes he was apparently calling him Hitler,” Buttigieg went on.
The secretary then compared Vance to Mike Pence, Trump’s former vice-president, who he argued made numerous moral compromises for power to join the Trump White House, only to end up being nearly killed during the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.
For more on JD Vance’s past remarks about Trump, here’s this story from Justin Rohrlich.
The final internet search of wannabe Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks was for porn, a law enforcement official has told The Daily Beast.
The FBI’s Operational Technology Division in Quantico, Virginia finally accessed the gunman’s encrypted Samsung phone after it was flown on an FBI plane from the Pittsburgh field office where attempts to access its contents failed.
A law enforcement official told the outlet that the only other recent activity on the gunman’s phone was texts from his parents, asking about his whereabouts. The texts from Crooks’ parents started at about 1pm and continued during the afternoon, according to the report.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
An ex-senior adviser to former President Barack Obama praised Donald Trump’s lengthy, rambling speech at the Republican National Convention as being “good” for Democrats.
“This is the first good thing that‘s happened to Democrats in the last three weeks,” David Axelrod said on CNN. “This really reminded everyone why Donald Trump is fundamentally unpopular outside this room.”
Kelly Rissman reports.
Five days after a .22 calibre bullet came within inches of ending his life, Donald Trump recounted his brush with death, and cast himself as a triumphant hero, as he accepted his party’s presidential nomination for the third consecutive election cycle on the final day of the Republican National Convention.
The ex-president, who wore a bandage on the ear that was grazed during the attempt on his life, told the crowd of delegates and supporters on Thursday that he was “not supposed to be here” and credited his presence on the stage in Wisconsin to “the grace of almighty God.”
Eric Garcia and Andrew Feinberg report.
Probably the most memorable part of the night — or of any convention(?) — Hulk Hogan hamming it up for the cameras, doing his thing, and ripping open his shirt.
