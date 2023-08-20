Trump prepares to report to jail as constitution bars him from holding public office, academics argue: Latest
Donald Trump should be prevented from running for federal office again under the 14th amendment’s provision barring those who support insurrections against the government from service, a new group of experts is arguing.
Harvard professor Lawrence Luttig pushed that idea on Sunday, speaking on CNN’s State of the Union.
“All officials, federal and state, who have a responsibility to put on the ballot candidates for the presidency of the United States are obligated under the Constitution to determine whether Donald Trump qualifies to be put on the ballot,” he said.
Mr Trump and 18 of his allies were indicted last week for allegedly running a criminal enterprise to try to thwart the 2020 presidential election. He cancelled his proposed press conference at which he claimed he was going to unveil a report that would “exonerate” him in the criminal case. As of now, there’s no concerted effort to file legal challenges against his ability to appear on the ballot, though that will likely change as the nation inches closer to primary season.
The former president is also the defendant in four ongoing criminal proceedings, including his most recent charging on criminal counts related to what Georgia prosecutors argue was a criminal scheme to solicit state official to support changing the state’s 2020 election results at the presidential level.
Mary Dejevsky writes that a televised trial of the former president could make a great spectacle – but it won’t stop Trump from securing the Republican nomination.
After pro-Trump doxxing campaign, Georgia police investigate online threats to jurors
Police in Georgia are investigating online threats to members of a grand jury that voted to indict Donald Trump and 18 of the former president’s allies accused of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in a sprawling criminal case.
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is “aware that personal information from members of the jury” has been shared across social media platforms, the agency announced on 17 August, less than three days after a sweeping charging document was unsealed.
Alex Woodward reports.
Even though Trump attacks on judges may be ‘crossing the line,’ experts say he'll avoid punishment
In a normal criminal case, the defendant doesn’t talk to the public or openly speak about the proceedings at all. If anyone says anything public-facing, it’s the lawyer. In a normal criminal case, the defendant certainly wouldn’t appear to be trying to publicly threaten or influence the lawyers, witnesses, prosecutors, and judges at the heart of a case. And in a normal criminal case, if a defendant took the extremely ill-advised step of making such a threat, they could face jail time for contempt of court or even worse, additional criminal charges.
But Donald Trump, who is facing four serious criminal indictments across courts in four states, and seems to lash out at those involved in these prosecutions on a near-daily basis, is not a normal defendant, and he’s certainly not facing ordinary charges.
Josh Marcus reports.
Check you calendars: Trump wants to go to trial in April... 2026
Donald Trump wants his federal trial for allegedly trying to subvert the 2020 presidential election to be postponed until April 2026, according to a court filing.
Lawyers for the former president asked Judge Tanya Chutkan to push the trial back more than two years later than special counsel Jack Smith’s proposed date of January 2024.
Graeme Massie reports.
In sudden twist, Trump cancels press conference to refute Georgia claims against him
Donald Trump has abruptly cancelled his proposed news conference at which he claimed he was going to unveil a report that would clear him of any wrongdoing and charges he tried to interfere with the presidential election in Georgia.
The former president took to Truth Social on Thursday evening to say that he would not be going through with the Friday media event – scheduled for 11am est – at the advice of his lawyers.
Graeme Massie filed this report on Thursday night.
Voices: Donald Trump wants Fox to stop using ‘big orange’ photos of him. It’s about more than vanity
Jay Black writes:
“They purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me”, the former President “truthed”, presumably as store-brand ketchup dripped from the walls around him, “especially the big ‘orange’ one with my chin pulled way back.”
Like most people, my initial reaction to Donald Trump’s rant was incredulity: does he think there are GOOD pictures of him?
DOJ seeks 33 years in prison for ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio in Jan 6 case
The Justice Department is seeking 33 years in prison for Enrique Tarrio, the former Proud Boys leader convicted of seditious conspiracy in one of the most serious cases to emerge from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents filed Thursday.
Tarrio, who once served as national chairman of the far-right extremist group, and three lieutenants were convicted by a Washington jury in May of conspiring to block the transfer of presidential power in the hopes of keeping Republican Donald Trump in the White House after he lost the 2020 election.
Experts warn Trump is going to Truth Social himself into trouble
Donald Trump should really keep his mouth shut.
That’s the advice that experienced litigators of all stripes are giving the former president as he faces a tide of criminal investigations into his conduct both as president and during the 2016 election.
John Bowden reports.
Trump’s history of racist statements collides with threats of political violence
Facing four criminal indictments as he seeks the Republican nomination for president, Donald Trump has repeatedly lashed out at the prosecutors and judges handling his cases, while his supporters spin volatile rhetoric into threats of political violence.
His inflammatory remarks, threats to political rivals and borderline incitement have galvanised his supporters, who echo and amplify his statements and hear his alleged dogwhistles loud and clear.
The Independent’s Alex Woodward reports:
‘Karma is about to crush him’: Mobsters prosecuted by Giuliani with RICO statute are ‘thrilled’
The world of organised crime is reportedly “thrilled” that Trump associate Rudy Giuliani is now facing racketeering charges in Georgia. As a New York prosecutor in the 1980s, Mr Giuliani became nationally known for using so-called RICO statutes to go after members of the Mafia.
“You can quote me to say, ‘They’re f***ing thrilled,’” Murray Richman, a lawyer who has represented organised crime figures including former Lucchese crime family boss Carmine Tramunti, told The Messenger.
Josh Marcus reports.
