Donald Trump should be prevented from running for federal office again under the 14th amendment’s provision barring those who support insurrections against the government from service, a new group of experts is arguing.

Harvard professor Lawrence Luttig pushed that idea on Sunday, speaking on CNN’s State of the Union.

“All officials, federal and state, who have a responsibility to put on the ballot candidates for the presidency of the United States are obligated under the Constitution to determine whether Donald Trump qualifies to be put on the ballot,” he said.

Mr Trump and 18 of his allies were indicted last week for allegedly running a criminal enterprise to try to thwart the 2020 presidential election. He cancelled his proposed press conference at which he claimed he was going to unveil a report that would “exonerate” him in the criminal case. As of now, there’s no concerted effort to file legal challenges against his ability to appear on the ballot, though that will likely change as the nation inches closer to primary season.

The former president is also the defendant in four ongoing criminal proceedings, including his most recent charging on criminal counts related to what Georgia prosecutors argue was a criminal scheme to solicit state official to support changing the state’s 2020 election results at the presidential level.