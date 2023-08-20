✕ Close Donald Trump indictment - latest news

Donald Trump has sparked criticism over bizarre remarks that he was “the apple of Putin’s eye” as European Union diplomats have voiced fears of a potential win in the 2024 US Presidential election.

Mr Trump’s remarks came during his appearance on Fox Businnes’Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show aired on Friday.

“Putin would’ve never gotten into Ukraine, but that’s just on my relationship with him. My personality over his,” Mr Trump said. “I was the apple of his eye and I would say, ‘Don’t ever do it.’ It was tough stuff there but he would have never done it.”

It comes amid reports that an EU diplomat characterised the prospect of a third Trump term as “terrifying,” according to The New York Times.

Mr Trump and 18 of his allies were indicted last week for allegedly running a criminal enterprise to try to thwart the 2020 presidential election. He cancelled his proposed press conference at which he claimed he was going to unveil a report that would “exonerate” him in the criminal case.

The former president is also the defendant in three other ongoing criminal proceedings.