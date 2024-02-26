Trump boasts about not resigning in disgrace and tells Biden ‘you’re fired’ in rambling speech: Live
Former president set sights on Biden after South Carolina primary victory
Trump tells Joe Biden ‘You’re fired’ as he wins South Carolina Republican primary
In a rambling victory speech, Donald Trump told Joe Biden “You’re fired” after the former president defeated Nikki Haley in the South Carolina GOP primary.
The former president claimed his fourth straight primary win on Saturday night (24 February).
“We’re going to be up here on 5 November, and we’re going to look at Joe Biden,” Mr Trump said as the crown loudly cheered him.
“He’s destroying our country and we’re gonna say ‘Joe, you’re fired. Get out. Get out, Joe. You’re fired.’”
Earlier in the day, Mr Trump compared himself to Al Capone and said migrants were like Hannibal Lecter claiming they are coming from “insane asylums” during his almost 90-minute meandering and ominous speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.
The former president was speaking about his anti-Biden messaging efforts on Saturday, saying that “migrant crime” is a “new category of crime”.
He also boasted about how he hadn’t stepped down in the face of several indictments and felony charges when other indicted politicians would have.
Donald Trump calls wife Melania ‘Mercedes’ in CPAC speech
Former president Donald Trump called Melania ‘Mercedes’ as he praised his wife during a speech in Washington DC. The crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) gave the former First Lady a standing ovation as Mr Trump described how “people love her”. “Oh look at that Mercedes, that’s pretty good” he said as the audience stood and applauded. The GOP presidential hopeful was making the keynote speech on 24 February on the same day as voters head to the polls in the South Carolina primary.
‘Conservatives and people of faith’ will be ‘hunted’ under second Biden term, Trump claims
Donald Trump opened his CPAC speech with dire warnings of what he thinks will happen if President Joe Biden is re-elected later this year.
“If crooked Joe Biden and his thugs win in 2024, the worst is yet to come,” Mr Trump said at the Gaylord National conference centre in National Harbor, Maryland just outside of Washington, DC on Saturday.
“Our country will ... sink to levels that were unimaginable ... With four more years of Biden, the hordes of illegal aliens stampeding across our borders will exceed 40 to 50 million people. Medicare social security, health care and public education will buckle and collapse ... our economy will be starved of energy by crooked Joe’s vindictive, green new scam,” he added as he continued his tirade.
Congressional Republicans recently tanked bipartisan legislation that would add extra border security funding as well as aid for Ukraine.
Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC:
Trump claims ‘conservatives’ will be ‘hunted’ under second Biden term
‘With four more years of Biden, the hordes of illegal aliens stampeding across our borders will exceed 40 to 50 million people,’ Trump claims without evidence
An RNC member is trying to stop the party from paying Trump’s legal bills
At least one member of the Republican National Committee is working to slow Donald Trump‘s attempted takeover of the organization by pushing to keep the committee neutral until Trump is officially the presidential nominee and avoid picking up his legal bills.
Two draft resolutions are being circulated by Henry Barbour, a national committeeman from Mississippi, for consideration at the RNC‘s upcoming March meeting in Houston. Barbour said support for the resolutions among RNC members is growing but he does not yet have the needed cosponsors, and any resolutions would ultimately be nonbinding.
The effort comes after Trump last week publicly called to replace the RNC’s current leaders and install one of his senior campaign advisors and his daughter-in-law Lara Trump in top roles. Lara Trump suggested earlier in the week that GOP voters would support the committee paying her father-in-law’s legal bills as he faces a raft of criminal and civil indictments.
An RNC member is trying to stop the party from paying Donald Trump's legal bills
At least one member of the Republican National Committee is working to slow Donald Trump’s attempted takeover of the organization
Trump claims he is ‘proud political dissident’
Donald Trump claimed he is a “proud political dissident” in his CPAC speech just days after he compared himself to Russian leader Alexei Navalny, who recently died in a Siberian prison under unclear circumstances.
Mr Trump said in National Harbor, Maryland on Saturday that “Joe [Biden] and his henchmen have you trapped and it’s an express train barreling toward servitude and to ruin – it’s moving at a speed that Joe doesn’t understand because Joe ... I don’t think he knows what the hell’s going on, to be honest with you, but he’s surrounded by some very bad fascists”.
“A vote for Trump is your ticket back to freedom. It’s your passport out of tyranny,” he argued. “And it’s your only escape from Joe Biden and his gang’s fast track to hell. And in many ways, we’re living in hell right now.”
Trump slammed for ‘unbelievably racist’ claim about his mug shot
Donald Trump claimed Black voters like him because of his many indictments and mug shot during a speech at the Black Conservative Foundation gala on Friday evening.
Katie Hawkinson has the story:
Trump slammed for ‘racist’ claim that Black people like him because of mugshot
Ex-president spoke in South Carolina just hours ahead of the primary election on Saturday
Trump ‘will rip up every agreement that doesn’t have his name on it’, warns Fiona Hill
The continued presence of Donald Trump on the US political scene has longtime allies concerned over whether the US can be a reliable security partner, former National Intelligence Officer and Trump administration National Security Council official Fiona Hill has said.
Speaking at the Principles First summit, a gathering of anti-Trump and pro-democracy conservatives in Washington, Ms Hill was asked to opine on how Mr Trump would have reacted to the killing of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny on his watch.
She told attendees the twice-impeached, disgraced ex-president, whose performance during a 2018 Helsinki press conference alongside Russian leader Vladimir Putin was so bad that she considered pulling a fire alarm to end it, might actually have reacted negatively to Navalny’s death if he thought it made him look bad.
“It’s really about how it reflects on him,” she said.
Andrew Feinberg reports:
Fiona Hill says ‘capricious’ Trump has allies fearing US can’t be relied on
Former Trump adviser says US allies are doubting America’s reliability
Who should be Trump’s running mate? CPAC gives us a clue...
As this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference drew to a close on Saturday, a straw poll of attendees revealed who they would like to see join Donald Trump on the Republican Party presidential ticket.
The former president has yet to officially lock up the party’s nomination but is widely considered to be on the verge of doing so following this weekend’s win in the South Carolina primary, and very favourable polling ahead of Tuesday’s contest in Michigan.
CPAC acted as a showcase for potential vice presidents should Mr Trump win the presidential election in November, with major speeches given by almost all of the big names connected with the role.
CPAC poll reveals who Republicans want as Trump’s running mate
There was a tie for first place as to who should join former president on party’s ticket should he officially win nomination
Watch: SNL rips Trump sneakers with ‘White Men Can Trump’ sketch
The most bizarre things said at CPAC 2024
A sleepy and half-empty CPAC convened for its first gathering in 2024 at the Gaylord National Conference Center in National Harbor, Maryland, but there were still plenty of wild and unsubstantiated claims to be made.
Here are some of the most bizarre things said even before Donald Trump took to the stage:
Donald Trump, juggernaut of justice: The most bizarre things said at CPAC 2024
‘They hate Christianity ... if you pull the Constitution out on you know, they run like it’s a crucifix,’ Alabama senator says of political opponents
Number two Senate Republican endorses Trump
Senator John Thune is endorsing Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican primary, Fox News reports.
The number two Senate Republican said that the South Carolina primary results “make clear” that the former president will be the party’s nominee.
Mr Thune and Mr Trump spoke by phone after the state primary race was called for the former president, the network reports.
