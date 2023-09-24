✕ Close Related video: Adam Schiff accuses Republicans of setting stage for Trump dictatorship at tense hearing

Donald Trump appeared to threaten a top military official with execution as the weekend began.

In a Friday night Truth Social post, Mr Trump suggested Mark Milley, the outgoing chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, could merit punishment by “death” for his past communications with his Chinese counterparts.

The attacks on Mr Milley came after the general said in a recent Atlantic magazine profile Mr Trump once mocked a disabled veteran.

Elsewhere, former Trump administration aide Cassidy Hutchinson said in a recent interview she had to flee Washington after testifying against Donald Trump during the January 6 hearings.

Ms Hutchinson, who worked with then-chief of staff Mark Meadows, told CBS Newsher bombshell congressoinal testimony made it unsafe for her to live in Washington.

The formerly obscure White House official also said she had lost faith in Donald Trump, but remained a Republican.

“He is dangerous for the country. He is willing and has showed, time and time again, willingness to proliferate lies to vulnerable American people so he could stay in power,” she said.