Trump seems to threaten Mark Milley with execution as Cassidy Hutchinson calls ex-president ‘dangerous’ – live
Follow the latest updates from the former president’s 2024 campaign and ongoing legal woes
Related video: Adam Schiff accuses Republicans of setting stage for Trump dictatorship at tense hearing
Donald Trump appeared to threaten a top military official with execution as the weekend began.
In a Friday night Truth Social post, Mr Trump suggested Mark Milley, the outgoing chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, could merit punishment by “death” for his past communications with his Chinese counterparts.
The attacks on Mr Milley came after the general said in a recent Atlantic magazine profile Mr Trump once mocked a disabled veteran.
Elsewhere, former Trump administration aide Cassidy Hutchinson said in a recent interview she had to flee Washington after testifying against Donald Trump during the January 6 hearings.
Ms Hutchinson, who worked with then-chief of staff Mark Meadows, told CBS Newsher bombshell congressoinal testimony made it unsafe for her to live in Washington.
The formerly obscure White House official also said she had lost faith in Donald Trump, but remained a Republican.
“He is dangerous for the country. He is willing and has showed, time and time again, willingness to proliferate lies to vulnerable American people so he could stay in power,” she said.
Did Trump just call for Mark Milley to be executed?
Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Friday to rail against his old ally Mark Milley, the outgoing chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
In lengthy rant, Mr Trump hit out at Mr Milley for being a “Woke train wreck” and suggested the general’s communications with China seeking to diffuse tensions in early 2021 were worthy of execution.
Here’s the former president’s full post.
If Chairman Milley ends up on the witness list in one of the many ongoing prosecutions of Donald Trump, these social media threats could come back to haunt him.
Cassidy Hutchinson calls Trump ‘dangerous’ and ‘un-American’ and describes fleeing DC after testimony
Cassidy Hutchsinson, former Trump administration aide turned key whistleblower in the January 6 investigation, had to flee Washington after her testimony against the former president and his allies, she claimed.
Ms Hutchinson, author of a forthcoming memoir about her time in the Trump administration, told CBS News in an interview that will air on Sunday that her lawyers advised her to get out of the US capital.
“I could not go back to my apartment,” Ms Hutchinson told CBS News. “I ended up moving down to Atlanta for several months.”
Ms Hutchinson, a former advisor to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, said that she remains a Republican but will no longer be supporting Mr Trump.
“I would … like to make clear. I would not back the former president of the United States,” she said. “He is dangerous for the country. He is willing and has showed, time and time again, willingness to proliferate lies to vulnerable American people so he could stay in power. … To me, that is the most un-American thing that you can do.”
More details in our full story.
Cassidy Hutchinson calls Trump ‘dangerous’ and describes fleeing DC
Former Trump administration aide has emerged as whistleblower
Cassidy Hutchinson had to flee Washington after January 6 testimony
Cassidy Hutchsinson, a former Trump administration aide who became a key whistleblower during the January 6 investigation, had to flee Washington after her high-profile testimony about the former president and his allies’ conduct in the run-up to the US Capitol insurrection.
Ms Hutchinson, author of a forthcoming memoir about her time in the Trump administration, told CBS News in an interview that will air Sunday that her lawyers advised her to get out of Washington.
“I could not go back to my apartment,” Ms Hutchinson told CBS News. “I ended up moving down to Atlanta for several months.”
Ms Hutchinson’s book also details how she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Rudy Giuliani, which he denies, and how Donald Trump allegedly refused to wear a Covid mask for aesthetic reasons.
Here’s our reporting on Ms Hutchinson’s post-Trump legacy.
Cassidy Hutchinson claims Rudy Giuliani sexually assaulted her on Jan 6 in new book
‘I fight against the tension in my muscles and recoil from Rudy’s grip … filled with rage, I storm through the tent, on yet another quest for Mark,’ 27-year-old writes
Trump refused to wear Covid mask because it smudged his bronzer, former aide claims
Mr Trump repeatedly refused to wear a mask throughout the pandemic and downplayed the dangerous effects of the virus
Trump ordered armed supporters to Capitol, lunged for steering wheel
Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Mark Meadows, speaks to the January 6 committee amid threats to her life and efforts at witness-tampering
Karine Jean-Pierre loses patience with Fox News’ Peter Doocy: ‘We’re moving on’
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shut down an attempted question from Fox News’ White House correspondent during a briefing after he asked about the influx of migrants at the southern border.
Peter Doocy asked, “So what do you call it here at the White House when 10,000 people illegally cross the border in a single day?”
“What do you call it, Peter, when GOP puts forth…” Ms Jean-Pierre started saying when Doocy interrupted, with his arm extended toward her, as if asking her to stop.
“No, no, no, you can’t,” she said before looking away from him and saying, “OK, we’re gonna move on! We’re moving on!”
“Karine, please” Doocy pleaded. “You said you were stopping the flow at the border–”
The press secretary kept saying “no” and explained her decision: “Peter, I tried to answer the question. You stopped me! Let’s go!”
Giuliani still hasn’t paid tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees owed to Georgia election workers
Rudy Giuliani has failed to pay tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees to the two Georgia election workers who sued him for defamation, according to a court filing from attorneys for both women.
Lawyers for Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who sued Donald Trump’s former attorney over baseless claims that fuelled threats of violence against them, have filed a notice in federal court that he has yet to pay more than $132,000 in sanctions after he failed to respond to parts of their lawsuit.
A four-page filing in US District Court on 21 September notes that Mr Giuliani was ordered to produce evidence and pay attorneys’ fees no later than 20 September. “Plaintiffs are considering what further relief may be appropriate,” according to the filing.
Last month, US District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington DC determined that Mr Giuliani is liable for defamation for his baseless, inflammatory statements about the women, which are also central to two sprawling criminal indictments surrounding Mr Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Mr Giuliani was ordered to pay $89,172 in attorneys’ fees after he failed to respond to requests for evidence, as well as another $43,684 in fees after he ignored requests for business records, under the judge’s orders.
UAW hits Tim Scott with labour complaint after he suggests striking auto workers should be fired
The union representing thousands of American auto workers has filed a complaint against Republican US Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina after he suggested that he would solve the ongoing strike against the nation’s “Big Three” automakers by firing them.
When asked about his approach to labour talks in the United Auto Workers strike during a campaign stop in Iowa this week, Mr Scott, who is seeking the 2024 Republican nomination for president, told voters that “Ronald Reagan gave us a great example when federal employees decided they were going to strike.”
The former Republican president fired thousands of striking air traffic controllers in 1981.
“He said, ‘You strike, you’re fired.’ Simple concept to me. To the extent that we can use that once again, absolutely,” Mr Scott said.
A complaint filed with the National Labor Relations Board on 21 September alleges that his statements have unlawfully interfered with workers’ rights to engage in union activity.
Biden has told Zelensky US will give Ukraine coveted ATACMS long-range missiles, report says
President Joe Biden has reportedly promised Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that the US will provide his country with a long-range missile system that his armed forces could use to attack targets in Russian-occupied territory or potentially in Russia itself.
According to NBC News, Mr Biden told Mr Zelensky that he will approve transfer of at least one MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) to the Armed Forces of Ukraine at some point in the future.
The US-built missile system, which is manufactured by Lockheed Martin, can be fired from the M-142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launchers which have been in use by Ukrainian forces for some time. But unlike other missiles, the ATACMS can be used to strike targets as far away as 180 miles, which would allow Ukrainian defence forces to strike command and control and supply locations well behind Russia’s front lines.
Citing four sources, NBC reported that Mr Biden told Mr Zelensky that the US would transfer “a small number” of the longer-range missiles, even though the US does not have a large stockpile of them on hand.
Mr Zelensky and his government have been pressing American officials for the ATACMS system for months, citing the inability of the weapons in their possession to strike targets deep inside Russian-held territory within Ukraine’s borders.
Judge overseeing case to remove Trump from ballot agrees to order banning threats and intimidation
The Colorado judge overseeing the first significant lawsuit to bar former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 presidential ballot on Friday issued a protective order prohibiting threats and intimidation in the case, saying the safety of those involved — including herself and her staff — was necessary as the groundbreaking litigation moves forward.
“I 100% understand everybody’s concerns for the parties, the lawyers, and frankly myself and my staff based on what we’ve seen in other cases,” District Judge Sarah B. Wallace said as she agreed to the protective order.
The order prohibits parties in the case from making threatening or intimidating statements. Scott Gessler, a former Colorado secretary of state representing Trump in the case, opposed it. He said a protective order was unnecessary because threats and intimidation already are prohibited by law.
It was sought by lawyers for the liberal group Citizens For Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, which is seeking to disqualify Trump from the ballot under a rarely used Civil War-era clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Gessler said heated rhetoric in this case has come partly from the left.
Who is Bob Menendez, the New Jersey senator indicted for corruption?
New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez, one of the most influential congressional Democrats on foreign policy, is no stranger to landing himself in hot water.
On 22 September, the 69-year-old was indicted on corruption charges for the second time in a decade.
Manhattan prosecutors are alleging that the senator and his wife, Nadine Menendez, had a “corrupt relationship” with New Jersey associates Fred Daibes, Wael Hana and Jose Uribe.
The authorities claim that the couple accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes for a number of schemes, such as handing sensitive government information to Egypt as well as influencing criminal investigations.
Born in 1954 to Cuban immigrants in New York City who had left the island nation just a few months earlier, the future senator was quick to join the political fray. At the age of 20, he was elected to the board of education in Union City, New Jersey.
Biden says new White House gun violence office will ‘centralise, accelerate and intensify’ efforts to end mass shootings
President Joe Biden on Friday said the establishment of a White House office dedicated to the prevention of gun violence is a tribute to the survivors and activists who have fought for years to bring change in the face of fierce opposition, and predicted that it would kick his administration’s anti-violence efforts into a higher gear.
Speaking at an event to unveil the new project in the White House Rose Garden on 22 September, the president said he was “determined to send a clear message about how important this issue is to me and to the country” by signing an executive order to establish the new office – which will overseen by Vice President Kamala Harris – to coordinate efforts among administration officials and state and local governments, absent congressional action.
“We’re going to centralise, accelerate, and intensify our work to save more lives more quickly. That’s what this new White House office of gun violence prevention is designed to do,” he said.
He added that the more than 500 mass shootings the US has seen this year is “unacceptable” and “not who we are,” and said that if Congress doesn’t act to stop it, Americans “will need to elect new members of Congress”.
White House staff secretary Stefanie Feldman will serve as the office director, with Greg Jackson, the executive director of the Community Justice Action Fund, and Everytown for Gun Safety’s Rob Wilcox joining as deputy directors.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies