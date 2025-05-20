Trump boasts about passing medical test while responding to Biden’s cancer diagnosis: Live updates
Not long after saying he had been “saddened” to hear about Biden’s diagnosis, Trump suggested the cancer may have been overlooked by the same doctor who said the former president was cognitively well
Donald Trump said he was “surprised” the public wasn’t told “a long time ago” after Joe Biden announced he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.
“If it's the same doctor, he said there was nothing wrong there. And that's being proven to be a sad situation,” he said.
Trump then boasted that he “aced” his recent physical and cognitive tests.
Maga conspiracies emerged almost immediately after Biden announced his diagnosis, claiming Biden has had cancer for longer than publicly disclosed.
The reaction to Biden’s cancer came amid reports that it was the Trump administration that initially approached Qatar about the possibility of getting one of its luxury Boeing 747 jets.
The claim, reported by CNN, contradicts the White House’s insistence that the $400 million jet lined up to replace Air Force One had simply been offered as a gift.
Giving Trump $400m Qatar jet was his team’s idea, report claims
Donald Trump’s team approached Qatar about potentially acquiring one of its luxury Boeing 747 jets, according to a new report that contracts the administration’s claims it was offered as a gift.
Administration sources told CNN that shortly after Trump’s inauguration, the Pentagon asked Boeing for a progress report on the two jets being built as replacements for the current Air Force One.
When officials were told they would take another two years to complete, Trump tasked his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff to come up with a list of alternatives that were already in service.
Boeing reportedly supplied Department of Defense officials with the names of its clients around the world. “Qatar was one of the clients,” one of the sources said, adding that the Pentagon then approached Doha, with introductions from Witkoff, offering to buy the plane. Qatar responded by indicating it would be willing to sell, it is claimed.
News of Joe Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis on Sunday quickly became a political tool.
Conspiracy theories emerged almost instantly — claims that he’s had cancer longer than disclosed, rumours it's “stage five” and a misleading 2022 video clip suggesting he had previously admitted to having cancer.
Trump boasts he 'aced' medical exam while questioning Biden's announcement
Donald Trump has questioned the timing of Joe Biden’s cancer announcement as well as the doctors who diagnosed him, while also boasting of his own physical and cognitive test results.
“I think it’s very sad, actually. I’m surprised the public was notified a long time ago,” Trump said.
“I think that if you take a look, it's the same doctor that said that Joe was cognitively fine. There was nothing wrong with him. Well, he said, if it's the same doctor, he said there was nothing wrong there. And that's being proven to be a sad situation.”
The president also pivoted to the results of his own physical exam.
“I did a very complete physical, including cognitive tests - I aced it, I got them all right,” he said.
