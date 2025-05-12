Trump live: US strikes trade deal with China as tariffs slashed for 90 days
Tariffs will drop 115 percent after weeks of escalation, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said
The United States and China have struck a deal to slash tariffs for at least 90 days as both countries seek to end the trade war.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters after the meeting in Geneva that reciprocal tariffs would come down by 115 percent.
"Both countries represented their national interest very well," Bessent said.
The trade war between Washington and Beijing rapidly escalated in April after President Donald Trump announced he would pause higher reciprocal tariffs for dozens of countries but was lifting levies on Chinese goods to 145 percent.
China responded by increasing its tariffs on US goods to 125 percent, accusing the U.S. of bullying behavior.
But recently both sides made it clear that they wanted an off-tramp from the trade war which had made financial markets anxious.
Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer were deployed to meet with their Chinese counterparts in Geneva in an attempt to thrash out a deal over the weekend.
Greer said it was a “very good” deal for both countries.
“We retain our 10 percent global baseline tariff, which we have on other countries,” the trade representative said.
Tariff announcement will boost futures market
Business and Money Editor Karl Matchett has taken a look at what the announcement means for markets:
US futures are poised to open higher later today after an initial announcement of the agreement between the US and China over a trade deal.
While details are still scarce at this point, investors have taken it to be a promising sign - the futures market shows the S&P 500 up by more than 1.5 percent in pre-market trading, with the Nasdaq currently set to open up more than two per cent.
That could change if more details emerge in the coming hours - and of course once markets are open - but it follows the overnight pattern in Asian trading, where the Nikkei 225 finished around 0.4 percent up, the Hang Seng was 1.4 percent in the green and the Asia Dow was up by 1.1 percent.
As a side note to what has been going on over the last month or so, Reuters are today reporting a 20-year high in Japanese investors buying overseas stocks during April - more than $22 billion (£16.7 billion) net purchases of international shares.
U.K., Switzerland at 'front of the queue' for U.S. trade deals
Scott Bessent said the U.K and Switzerland are “at the front of the queue” for trade deals, while the European Union has lagged behind.
His comments come after Washington and Downing Street struck a historic agreement to slash U.S. tariffs on British goods, becomgint the first country to reach such an agreement.
However, the agreement is not a full trade deal.
Speaking from Geneva in Switzerland, the U.S. treasury secretary said America valued those relationships.
“The UK and Switzerland have moved to the front of the queue for the trade deals, whereas the EU has been much slower,” he said.
Bessent said further escalations could now be avoided
Scott Bessent said presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping have “a good relationship”, and now there was a mechanism in place that could help prevent further trade war escalations.
“I think we leave with a very good mechanism to avoid the unfortunate escalations, as we saw after April 2, from happening again,” he said.
“What had been very unusual about the relationship, that President Trump, party chairman Xi, they have a good relationship, but that the nature of what has happened since April 2 could have been avoided if we had had this kind of mechanism in place.”
He continued: “I believe it is in place now. I think we leave today with a process that will move forward, and again, great mutual respect for our Chinese counterparts.”
Some tough aspects of talks
Asked about the toughest part of the negotiations, Scott Bessent said both the U.S. and China “represented their national interest well”.
“But we also concluded that we had shared interest and that neither side was interested in a decoupling,” he said.
Jamieson Greer said the most difficult part of the talks was reopening communication channels that he said had “atrophied under the last administration”.
“Our office, for example, the Office of United States Trade Representative, had had almost no substantive discussions with the Chinese side on trade,” he said.
“I would say the toughest part was simply getting a position where we could, in good faith, both sides work with each other.”
Greer says it’s a ‘very good’ deal
Jamieson Greer said the negotiations have led to a ‘very good’ deal for both the U.S and China.
“We retain our 10 percent global baseline tariff, which we have on other countries,” the trade representative said.
“We have, in addition to that, previous measures that we've retained, which have been, frankly, effective in reducing the U.S. bilateral trade deficit with China over the past few years.
“So that leads us in a very good position, all in with respect to measures on Chinese imports.
“But more importantly, it leads us in a constructive path forward, just to have a positive conversation with the Chinese on how to rebalance and have more constructive trade in the back.”
'Robust discussions' led to deal
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said there were “robust discussions” between Washington and Beijing over the weekend in Switzerland.
“Both countries represented their national interest very well. We concluded that we have shared interest, and we both have an interest in balanced trade,” he said.
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said they were able to have “very constructive and positive conversations” with their Chinese counterparts to reach the deal.
“The rapid nature that we were able to conduct and conclude these discussions is a testament to mutual understanding and mutual respect between the Chinese and U.S. sides,” he said.
Greer says Washington and Beijing ended up with very good result
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the negotiations have delivered a result that is very good result for both Washington and Beijing.
China and U.S. reach tariff deal
The United States and China said on Monday they have agreed a deal to slash reciprocal tariffs as Washington and Beijing seek to end a trade war that has disrupted the global economy and set financial markets on edge.
Speaking after talks with Chinese officials in Geneva, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters the two sides had reached a deal for a 90 day pause on measures and that reciprocal tariffs would come down by 115 percent.
