Donald Trump held a rally in Dubuque, Iowa where he said he would win “three” presidential elections – once again pushing the lie that he beat President Joe Biden in 2020.

“We’ve run twice, but I’ve never seen the spirit that we have this time,” he said.

Mr Trump added that “we won the election against beautiful Hillary” to cheers from the audience.

This comes as Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and a top witness for the House Select Committee investigating January 6, writes in her new book Enough that Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani sexually assaulted her on the day of the insurrection.

An adviser to Mr Giuliani forcefully rejected the allegations in a statement to The Independent.

The former New York mayor was “like a wolf closing in on its prey”, Ms Hutchinson, 27, writes according to a copy of the book obtained by The Guardian ahead of it being published on Tuesday.

She writes that she encountered Mr Giulaini, 79, backstage at then-President Donald Trump’s speech at the Ellipse.

She writes that Mr Giuliani put his hand “under my blazer, then my skirt”.