Trump says he won against ‘beautiful Hillary’ at Iowa rally as Giuliani accused of Jan 6 sex assault - latest
Follow the latest updates from the former president’s 2024 campaign and ongoing legal woes
Donald Trump addresses election rigging in Meet the Press interview
Donald Trump held a rally in Dubuque, Iowa where he said he would win “three” presidential elections – once again pushing the lie that he beat President Joe Biden in 2020.
“We’ve run twice, but I’ve never seen the spirit that we have this time,” he said.
Mr Trump added that “we won the election against beautiful Hillary” to cheers from the audience.
This comes as Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and a top witness for the House Select Committee investigating January 6, writes in her new book Enough that Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani sexually assaulted her on the day of the insurrection.
An adviser to Mr Giuliani forcefully rejected the allegations in a statement to The Independent.
The former New York mayor was “like a wolf closing in on its prey”, Ms Hutchinson, 27, writes according to a copy of the book obtained by The Guardian ahead of it being published on Tuesday.
She writes that she encountered Mr Giulaini, 79, backstage at then-President Donald Trump’s speech at the Ellipse.
She writes that Mr Giuliani put his hand “under my blazer, then my skirt”.
‘I could be living a very nice life,’ but instead he’s in Iowa, Trump says
Trump's New York hush-money criminal trial could overlap with state's presidential primary
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday signed a bill setting the state’s presidential primary for April 2, potentially putting former President Donald Trump on the ballot as he stands trial in Manhattan for a hush-money criminal case.
The new primary date could add a new layer to an increasingly chaotic calendar for Trump next year, as the Republican frontrunner attempts to navigate court cases in multiple states while he seeks a return to the White House.
His New York trial is set to begin on March 25, and though the date could change, it may set up an extraordinary scenario in which the former president might find himself in court as Republican voters in the state are picking their next presidential candidate.
Trump became the first former U.S. president in history to face criminal charges when he was indicted this year on charges in New York state stemming from hush money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to bury allegations of extramarital sexual encounters. He has pleaded not guilty.
Read more:
Trump's New York hush-money criminal trial could overlap with state's presidential primary
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a bill setting the state’s presidential primary for April 2, potentially putting former President Donald Trump on the ballot as he stands trial in Manhattan for a hush-money criminal case
Former federal prosecutor who resigned from Trump-Russia probe says she left over concerns with Barr
A former top federal prosecutor who resigned from the investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe said Wednesday she left because of her concerns with then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr‘s public comments about possibly releasing an interim report before the 2020 presidential election and the fact that she strongly disagreed with a draft she had seen.
“I simply couldn’t be part of it. So I resigned,” Nora Dannehy told Connecticut state legislators during her confirmation hearing as a nominee to the state Supreme Court. It marked the first time Dannehy has spoken publicly about her sudden resignation from the probe overseen by former special counsel John Durham.
Durham, a former U.S. attorney for the District of Connecticut, was appointed in the spring of 2019 by Barr to investigate potential wrongdoing by government officials and others in the early days of the FBI probe into ties between the Trump 2016 presidential campaign and Russia. Trump expected the investigation to expose what he and his supporters alleged was a “deep state” conspiracy to undermine his campaign, but the slow pace of the probe – and the lack of blockbuster findings – contributed to a deep wedge between the president and Barr by the time the attorney general resigned in December 2020.
Read more:
Former federal prosecutor who resigned from Trump-Russia probe says she left over concerns with Barr
A former top federal prosecutor who resigned from the investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe says she left because of her concerns with then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s public comments about possibly releasing an interim report before the 2020 presidential election
Talking about inflation, Trump focuses on the price of bacon
Trump launches his fall push in Iowa to lock in his lead before the first Republican caucuses
Donald Trump began a fall press Wednesday to lock in thousands of Republican caucusgoers in early-voting Iowa, where the former president faces sky-high expectations in his campaign for a White House comeback.
Having campaigned far less often in Iowa than his 2024 rivals, Trump was making his first of five Iowa visits planned through the end of October, aimed at converting what polls in Iowa show as a commanding lead into committed supporters and volunteers.
“In less than four months from now, we’re going to win the Iowa caucuses in a historic landslide,” Trump predicted as he addressed a crowd of more than 1,000 people in small-town Maquoketa.
On display was his team’s promised commitment to better organize in Iowa than it did in 2016, when Trump finished a close second to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.
Supporters from across northeast Iowa lined up outside the expo building at the Jackson County fairgrounds hours before Trump’s arrival. His campaign aimed to collect signed cards from the crowd pledging to back him in the Jan. 15 caucuses. While the cards do not bind voters to a candidate, they give campaigns valuable contacts to get out the vote and recruit volunteers and precinct leaders.
Read more:
Trump launches his fall push in Iowa to lock in his lead before the first Republican caucuses
Donald Trump has begun a fall press in Iowa where he hopes to lock in thousands of Republican caucusgoers in the early-voting state
How the far-right arm of the Republican party is sending US hurtling towards a government shutdown
The US government will run out of money in 10 days, but the House of Representatives is nowhere close to finding a deal to keep the lights on.
If both the House and Senate can’t pass identical versions of all 12 annual government funding bills — or a resolution continuing to fund the government at Fiscal Year 2023 levels — the federal government will enter its sixth partial or full shutdown since 1994.
Most times, these impasses have been the result of disagreements between Democrats and Republicans — either a Democratic White House and GOP Congress, or a Republican Senate and Democratic House, or some other conflict. But unlike the other five such conflicts over the last three decades, the latest row that could shutter the US government is the result of intractable intra-party bickering in the GOP-led House of Representatives.
And with just 10 days until the end of the fiscal year, all eyes are on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
The California Republican, who took hold of the speaker’s gavel after a marathon of 15 separate ballots in January, needs to craft a compromise that can satisfy each of the myriad factions within his conference, ranging from the moderate to centrist Main Street Caucus to the hard-right members whose votes he courted to earn his current position.
Read more:
How far-right arm of the Republicans are sending US towards a government shutdown
A split among House Republicans could lead to a shutdown and the ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Eric Garcia and Andrew Feinberg report
Trump makes outrageous claims on border crossings in Iowa speech
According to the Pew Research Center, “The Border Patrol reported 1,659,206 encounters with migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border last fiscal year, narrowly exceeding the prior highs of 1,643,679 in 2000 and 1,615,844 in 1986”.
Garland pushes back on Republican critics: ‘I am not the president’s lawyer’
US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday used testimony before the House Judiciary Committee to hit back at Republican critics — including former president Donald Trump — who have accused him without evidence of doing the political bidding of the Biden administration.
Mr Garland, who appeared on Capitol Hill for a scheduled oversight hearing before the GOP-led panel, opened his remarks with a defence of his department’s work and its independence from both the White House and the US legislative branch.
“Our job is not to take orders from the president, from Congress, or from anyone else, about who or what to criminally investigate,” he said.
“I am not the president’s lawyer. I will add I am not Congress’s prosecutor. The Justice Department works for the American people”.
Mr Garland’s testimony before the House committee was his first appearance at the Capitol since his department levelled charges against Mr Trump, who has been indicted by federal grand juries in Florida and Washington DC.
Read more:
Garland pushes back on Republican critics: ‘I am not the president’s lawyer’
Mr Garland is defending his department’s independence after months of attacks from Republicans
‘Messy, chaos, s***’: Nearly two thirds of Americans are ‘exhausted’ by politics
The US still has more than a year to go before the 2024 presidential election, but more than half of Americans say they’re already exhausted and angry when thinking about the nation’s politics.
In a comprehensive study of 8,480 adults, the Pew Research Center found that a majority of Americans have little confidence in the current or future US political system and have mostly negative things to say about US politics.
When asked to describe the US political system in one word, respondents gave suggestions like “Chaos”, “Divisive”, “Corrupt”, “Messy”, “S***” and “Disgusting”.
The grim feeling toward US politics has no bounds – across all political parties and branches of government, the public is deeply unhappy.
Although Pew’s study did not find a “single focal point for the public’s dissatisfaction”, several common themes seemed to be the increasingly polarising environment, the role of money in politics, the two-party system and indelible political positions.
Read more:
‘Messy, chaos, s**t’: Nearly two thirds of Americans are ‘exhausted’ by politics
At a time of increasing political polarisation, 55 per cent of Americans say they are angry with the US political system
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies