Trump vs Bolton: A timeline of the president and his former national security advisor’s long-running feud

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FBI conducted an early-morning raid at the home of President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser John Bolton - the latest in the growing feud between the president and ex-confidant.

FBI agents moved in and out of Bolton’s home in Bethesda, Maryland, Friday. It was reported to be part of a classified document investigation, but federal investigators have released few details.

The raid comes as Bolton has become an outspoken critic of Trump, particularly with regard to the president’s approach to Russia. But, just a few years ago, Bolton was one of the president’s top foreign policy advisers during Trump's first turn in the White House. He served as National Security Adviser from 2018 to 2019, and was admired by the president.

However, the two clashed especially on North Korea, and Trump fired Bolton with a social media post. That led to Bolton becoming a frequent critic.

Here is what you need to know about the feud between the two men and some of the pivotal moments:

open image in gallery John Bolton held the high-profile position of National Security Advisor from 2018 to 2019. He later became an outspoken critic of the president, particularly in regard to his approach on Russia ( AP )

March 2018

One year after first being interviewed for the position of National Security Advisor but losing out to H.R. McMaster, Trump announced on Twitter (now X) that Bolton would be replacing taking up the role – despite rumors that the president was not a fan of Bolton’s signature mustache.

Things started seemingly well, and a month later Bolton pressed the president to withdraw from the Iran Nuclear Deal, which he did in May.

July 2018

The pair continued to be in-step in July after Bolton declined to comment definitively on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had been involved in the Kremlin’s cyberattacks on the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Even after 12 Russian military intelligence officers were indicted by the U.S. for hacking the DNC, Bolton remained diplomatic, telling Russian radio station Echo Moskvy that any such interference had not affected the outcome of the election.

It came despite Bolton’s previous rhetoric in 2017 that any interference by Russia would be “a true act of war, and one Washington will never tolerate.”

open image in gallery After being appointed to the position in March 2018, things started seemingly well, with Bolton pressing the president to withdraw from the Iran Nuclear Deal, which he did in May ( Getty Images )

May 2019

By May the following year, cracks began to show in the relationship, with The New York Times reported that Trump was complaining about Bolton and his advice in private – later undercutting him publicly on North Korea and Iran.

August 2019

The disconnect continued following the emergence of a scandal that alleged Trump had attempted to coerce Ukraine into investigating his political rival Joe Biden – with the aim of damaging the Democrat’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Bolton later wrote in his memoir that the president had told him in August 2019 that he wanted to continue to freeze aid to Ukraine until officials there pursued investigations into his rival and other top Democrats.

September 2019

In a post online, Trump announced that Bolton had been fired, saying that he “disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration” – though he did thank Bolton “very much for his service.”

Accounts appeared to differ, however, with Bolton writing in response: “I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, ‘Let's talk about it tomorrow.’”

The firing came as Bolton tried to stop Trump from signing a peace agreement with the Taliban, according to the New York Times. Trump didn’t sign the deal but was upset with how the situation played out. Trump and his advisers were mad about media reports about where Bolton stood and how much support he had for his viewpoint.

open image in gallery In May 2019 cracks in the relationship began to show and Trump announced he had fired Bolton in September. Bolton claimed he had offered to resign the night before ( Getty Images )

November 2019

Despite the firing, Bolton refused to attend his scheduled deposition in the House impeachment inquiry against Trump, threatening to take legal action if he was subpoenaed.

He later said he was willing to testify, but only after a federal court had ruled on the competing claims of the Trump administration and Congress.

January 2020

The Trump administration forces a delay in the publication of Bolton’s memoir, “The Room Where it Happened,” later filing a federal lawsuit claiming he breached his contract by failing to complete a pre-publication review for classified information.

The 577-page book was eventually published in June that year and offered an unflattering description of the president, painting him as grossly ill-informed about foreign policy. Trump “saw conspiracies behind rocks, and remained stunningly uninformed on how to run the White House, let alone the huge federal government,” Bolton wrote.

June 2022

Bolton defended Trump in an interview on CNN about the January 6 riots, according to Axios, saying it was not a planned coup.

"That's not the way Donald Trump does things," Bolton told CNN "It's rambling from one … idea to another, one plan that falls through, and another comes up."

April 2023

Bolton went back to critizing Trump saying it was a mistake for Republicans to align with the president for the 2024 election.

"It goes to the question of character and fitness for the presidency," Bolton told CBS News.

January 2024

In a new foreword to the book, Bolton relayed his fears about a second Trump presidency saying the president was “unfit” for the top job. "If his first four years were bad, a second four will be worse,” he wrote.

"For someone who professes to have such great disdain for President Trump, 'Book Deal Bolton' sure has found a way to grift off the relationship,” Trump campaign spokesperson Jason Miller told Axios at the time.

January 2025

Almost immediately after returning to office in January 2025, Trump stripped Bolton's security protections along with those of other political adversaries.

August 2025

Bolton expresses deep skepticism ahead of the Alaska meeting between Trump and Putin and about the possibility of peace between Russia and Ukraine. “I don’t think there’s a peace deal anywhere in the near future,” Bolton told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

One week later, Bolton continued to blast Trump’s attempts at diplomacy. “Meetings will continue because Trump wants a Nobel Peace Prize, but I don't see these talks making any progress,” he wrote on X.