Trump says he’s ordered declassification of remaining JFK assassination records

Trump says ‘everything will be revealed’ about the 1963 killing of the late president and the murder of his brother five years later

Andrew Feinberg
in Washington, DC
Thursday 23 January 2025 16:01 EST
Trump says he’s declassified remaining records relating to a trio of assassinations in the 1960s
Trump says he’s declassified remaining records relating to a trio of assassinations in the 1960s (AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he’s ordering the declassification and release of all remaining records relating to the assassinations of President John F Kennedy, his brother Robert F Kennedy Sr, and the Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

Trump made the announcement during an impromptu signing ceremony in the Oval Office after being handed the order to sign by White House Staff Secretary Will Scharf.

After Scharf told him what he was signing, the president replied: “That’s a big one., huh?”

“A lot of people are waiting for this for a long time, for years, for decades,” he continued before adding that “everything will be revealed” about the assassinations, all three of which have been the subject of conspiracy theories in the decades since they occurred.

