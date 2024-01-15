✕ Close Donald Trump calls New York fraud trial ‘terrible witch hunt’

Donald Trump was heckled by a protester who called him a “climate criminal” during a rally event on Sunday on the eve of the Iowa caucuses.

The Republican front-runner, widely tipped to trounce rivals Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley when the Midwestern state votes on Monday, was speaking in Indianola when he was interrupted by the activist, whom he told to “go home to mommy.”

Also on Sunday, the candidate urged Iowans to defy the harsh winter weather and get out to the polls even if they are “sick as a dog”, assuring them that even if people “passed away” shortly after voting it would be “worth it”.

The ex-president also launched into attacks on the judge overseeing the E Jean Carroll defamation trial in New York after he denied him a delay so that he could attend his mother-in-law’s funeral.

That came after Mr Trump was ordered to pay The New York Times almost $400,000 in legal costs over a failed lawsuit he brought against the newspaper, three of its journalists and his niece Mary Trump.

The businessman had alleged a breach of confidentiality regarding his tax records but the case was dismissed last year.