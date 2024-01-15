Trump branded a ‘climate criminal’ by heckler at Iowa caucus event: Live
Republican front-runner campaigned in Hawkeye State over weekend ahead of Monday’s crucial caucuses
Donald Trump calls New York fraud trial ‘terrible witch hunt’
Donald Trump was heckled by a protester who called him a “climate criminal” during a rally event on Sunday on the eve of the Iowa caucuses.
The Republican front-runner, widely tipped to trounce rivals Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley when the Midwestern state votes on Monday, was speaking in Indianola when he was interrupted by the activist, whom he told to “go home to mommy.”
Also on Sunday, the candidate urged Iowans to defy the harsh winter weather and get out to the polls even if they are “sick as a dog”, assuring them that even if people “passed away” shortly after voting it would be “worth it”.
The ex-president also launched into attacks on the judge overseeing the E Jean Carroll defamation trial in New York after he denied him a delay so that he could attend his mother-in-law’s funeral.
That came after Mr Trump was ordered to pay The New York Times almost $400,000 in legal costs over a failed lawsuit he brought against the newspaper, three of its journalists and his niece Mary Trump.
The businessman had alleged a breach of confidentiality regarding his tax records but the case was dismissed last year.
Trump shares bizarre Biblical video saying God made him to be America’s ‘caretaker’
Trump shared an eerie video on the eve of the Iowa caucuses in which he appears to proclaim himself God’s chosen emissary on earth, sent to deliver America back to prosperity.
The three-minute clip, posted to Truth Social on Sunday evening, opens on grainy footage of an LP turning on a record player, broadcasting an apparently-ancient sermon in which a preacher intones: “And on 14 June 1946, God looked down on his planned paradise and said: ‘I need a caretaker.’ So God gave us Trump…”
What follows – set to a picture of the Republican tycoon as a holy infant, followed by a montage of apt scenes from his presidency – is an extraordinary expression of the man’s Messiah Complex in action, arguably bordering on sacrilege.
Here’s more on a truly unhinged piece of work.
Trump tells heckling climate protester to ‘go home to mommy’ at Iowa rally
Donald Trump was heckled by a protester who called him a “climate criminal” during a rally event on Sunday on the eve of the Iowa caucuses.
A female activist from the Sunrise Movement interrupted a speech by calling him out for accepting millions of dollars from foreign businesses while he was president, as reported by House Democrats earlier this month.
“You’ve taken millions!” she cried, before being drowned out with boos.
The Republican front-runner, widely tipped to trounce rivals Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley when the Midwestern state votes on Monday, was speaking in Indianola when he was interrupted by the protester, whom he told to “go home to mommy.”
Martha McHardy has more.
Trump urges voters to get to polls even if they are 'as sick as a dog’
Donald Trump urged voters to get out to the polls, even if they were “sick as a dog”, in a defiant rally on the eve of his first major election test.
The former president said that even if people “passed away” shortly after voting it would be “worth it”, and once again launched attacks on the New York judge who had denied him a delay in his civil trial so that he could his mother-in-law’s funeral.
His remarks came during an in-person rally in Indianola on Sunday afternoon. Mr Trump was previously forced to swap out other planned events in Iowa with tele-rallies due to severe bad weather conditions in the state.
Nearly half of Haley supporters would back Biden over Trump
The latest poll out of Iowa found that nearly half of Nikki Haley supporters would vote for President Joe Biden over Donald Trump should the election ultimately come to a rematch from 2020.
The poll, conducted by NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom, showed Mr Trump with a resounding lead in the GOP field (48%) and Ms Haley in second (20%).
It showed that if Mr Trump and Mr Biden are pitted against each other in November, 43 per cent of Ms Haley’s supporters said they would support the latter.
The surprising statistic underscores Ms Haley’s success in drawing support from independents.
Results of the final Iowa poll
Donald Trump still leads the GOP 2024 field by a considerable margin, according a final poll ahead of the Iowa caucuses.
The survey, conducted by NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom, puts the former president at a near 30-point lead over his Republican rivals.
The Iowa Caucus, the first major political event of the year, will go ahead on Monday, as parts of the state continue to grapple with blizzard conditions and sub-zero temperatures,
The poll shows former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley narrowly edging Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for second place, although the gap is within the poll’s margin of error, according to NBC.
The poll shows Mr Trump commanding 48 per cent of the vote, with Ms Haley taking 20 per cent and Mr DeSantis on 16 per cent.
Trump draws small crowd to Iowa telerally
Having been forced to roll back most of his pre-caucus plans in Iowa, Mr Trump headlined a telerally on Saturday night in Des Moines.
The event didn’t manage to bring in many attendees - or many viewers online, according to onlookers.
Mr Trump is slated to host two other telerallies on Sunday and Monday as his campaign insists they are doing everything they can to keep up momentum before the caucuses.
“We’re gonna be out there seeing people and shaking hands,” Senior Campaign Advisor Jason Miller told ABC News. “A lot of activities going around.”
Mr Miller added: “Any of the events that President Trump has are larger than every DeSanctimonious and Nikki Haley event combined. And so you can’t look at it in the exact same context. They’re having a tough time filling up a phone booth with people, whereas every time President Trump shows up somewhere, there are thousands of people.”
VOICES – Nikki Haley’s caucus-eve appearance leads to snowbound fiasco
Where is the line between enthusiasm and recklessness?
Nikki Haley, wherever that line is, was brushing up against it Sunday evening.
Voters were set to caucus in Iowa — the first, and in 2024 one of the most competitive contests of the season — just 25 hours after Ms Haley began speaking to voters at a small lodge in Adel, Iowa. Inside the event, a small crowd of pumped-up Haley supporters cheered their candidate on.
Outside was a different story. As it turns out, holding a nighttime event in the woods after a blizzard creates exactly the kind of situation one would expect.
Take a look at the nightmare developing in Iowa, as GOP candidates battle the worst winter weather the region has seen in many years:
WATCH: Trump arrives in Iowa
Donald Trump touched down in Iowa on Saturday night - appearing ill-dressed for the frigid weather.
“It’s a lot of cold weather,” the ex-president remarked before saying he has “a lot meetings” tonight and slipping past reporters.
Biden knocks Trump by comparing him to Herbert Hoover
Joe Biden has hit out at Donald Trump’s claims that he “doesn’t want to be Herbert Hoover” in a new campaign video in which he informs his predecessor that he “already is”.
Mr Biden responded to a clip of Mr Trump from earlier this week, in which the former president said he hoped the US economy crashed “in the next 12 months”.
“When there’s a crash, I hope it’s in the next 12 months because I don’t want to be Herbert Hoover,” Mr Trump said, during a Lindell TV interview with Lou Dobbs on Monday.
The comment alluded to the 31st US president, who succeeded Calvin Coolidge at the tail-end of the Roaring Twenties before swiftly being hit by the Wall Street Crash in the autumn of 1929 and then voted out of office in 1932 as the Great Depression hit.
In his own video, posted on Thursday, Mr Biden blasted Mr Trump’s own record in office.
