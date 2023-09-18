✕ Close Trump says it’s ‘very unlikely’ he would pardon himself if convicted and then elected

Donald Trump gave his first network TV interview since leaving office to Kristen Welker, the new moderator of Meet the Press at the weekend.

Pre-recorded at his Bedminster home on Thursday, there was sharp criticism of NBC for giving the four-times indicted former president a platform.

Welker and Mr Trump clashed several times as he spoke over her and repeated lies about the 2020 election and the January 6 Capitol riot, and known falsehoods about his own indictments and President Joe Biden.

In live studio portions of Sunday’s broadcast, Welker fact-checked the former president’s statements and led a panel discussion about what was said allowing for more corrections.

Meanwhile, on Friday night, Mr Trump made a series of gaffes during remarks at two events, saying President Biden would lead the US into the Second World War, confusing whom he was running against in 2024, and reiterating a bizarre claim that you need ID to buy bread.

Earlier, the former president attacked “deranged” Jack Smith on Truth Social just hours after the office of the special counsel requested that a narrow gag order be handed down in the January 6 election subversion case.