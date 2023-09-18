Trump refuses to answer Jan 6 question in contentious ‘Meet the Press’ interview - latest news
Follow the latest updates from the former president’s 2024 campaign and ongoing legal woes
Trump says it’s ‘very unlikely’ he would pardon himself if convicted and then elected
Donald Trump gave his first network TV interview since leaving office to Kristen Welker, the new moderator of Meet the Press at the weekend.
Pre-recorded at his Bedminster home on Thursday, there was sharp criticism of NBC for giving the four-times indicted former president a platform.
Welker and Mr Trump clashed several times as he spoke over her and repeated lies about the 2020 election and the January 6 Capitol riot, and known falsehoods about his own indictments and President Joe Biden.
In live studio portions of Sunday’s broadcast, Welker fact-checked the former president’s statements and led a panel discussion about what was said allowing for more corrections.
Meanwhile, on Friday night, Mr Trump made a series of gaffes during remarks at two events, saying President Biden would lead the US into the Second World War, confusing whom he was running against in 2024, and reiterating a bizarre claim that you need ID to buy bread.
Earlier, the former president attacked “deranged” Jack Smith on Truth Social just hours after the office of the special counsel requested that a narrow gag order be handed down in the January 6 election subversion case.
When will Melania join Trump on the 2024 campaign trail?
“When it’s appropriate, but pretty soon,” the former president told Kristen Welker in the Meet the Press interview on Sunday.
Kelly Rissman reports.
Trump says Melania will join him on the campaign trail ‘pretty soon’
Trump explains that Melania has been busy taking care of their son Barron
Senate’s bipartisan approach to government funding puts pressure on a divided House
On one side of the Capitol, two senators have steered the debate over government funding mostly clear of partisan fights, creating a path for bills to pass with bipartisan momentum.
Steps away, on the House side of the building, things couldn’t be more different.
House Republicans, trying to win support from the far-right wing of the party, have loaded up their government funding packages with spending cuts and conservative policy priorities. Democrats have responded with ire, branding their GOP counterparts as extreme and bigoted, and are withdrawing support for the legislation.
The contrary approaches are not unusual for such fights in Congress. But the differences are especially stark this time, creating a gulf between the chambers that could prove difficult to bridge. The dynamic threatens to plunge the United States into yet another damaging government shutdown, potentially as soon as the end of September when last year’s funding expires.
Leaders in both chambers are trying to project strength as they enter negotiations that will determine the fate of billions of dollars in government programs, military aid for Ukraine and emergency disaster recovery funds.
When is Trump going on trial?
Donald Trump’s 2024 calendar is quickly booking up with court dates corresponding to his plentiful criminal indictments and civil lawsuits.
The ex-president and his legal team are preparing for a busy year ahead as they attempt to juggle the many trial dates while Mr Trump continues his campaign for 2024 president.
So far, Mr Trump has been criminally indicted four times – two of which are on the federal level and two are on the state level. This is on top of two civil lawsuits the ex-president is involved in New York City.
Though Mr Trump’s legal team has continuously pushed judges to delay trial dates until after the 2024 election, nearly all of the dates for his criminal indictments have been set for next spring.
Here are the trial dates for Mr Trump thus far.
When is Donald Trump going on trial?
Ex-president will be attending multiple trials in 2024 while campaigning for the White House
Do Americans need ID to buy bread?
No.
But someone seems to think so...
Trump mocked for claiming Americans need ID to buy a loaf of bread
‘Has he ever bought one? Has he ever stepped foot in a grocery store?’
Florida GOP won’t require loyalty pledge to run in presidential primary in victory for Trump
The Republican Party of Florida voted Friday against requiring candidates running in the state’s presidential primary to pledge to support the eventual nominee, ensuring former President Donald Trump won’t have to sign an oath to compete in the March election alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The decision is seen as a victory for Trump, who has refused to take a similar pledge required for candidates to participate in national GOP debates. The state party had just instituted the pledge requirement in May.
Since then, Trump has maintained dominance over the Republican field while DeSantis, whom he has long targeted as his chief rival, has faltered and had to lay off dozens of staffers. Trump and DeSantis have a particularly fierce rivalry in their shared home state of Florida.
Trump jokes about mugshot as he promotes voter ID
Former president Donald Trump joked on Friday about having his mugshot taken in Fulton County, Georgia when he spoke about the need for voter identification in elections.
The former president spoke at the Concerned Women for America’s National Summit in Washington, DC. During that time, he repeated his lies that he won the 2020 presidential election and called for the passage of a voter ID law.
Eric Garcia reports Mr Trump’s Friday night remarks.
Trump jokes about his mugshot as he promotes voter ID in speech
The former president makes the remarks when talking about voter ID laws
GOP presidential hopefuls generally overlook New Hampshire in effort to blunt Trump in Iowa
Once upon a time, the moderates, the mavericks and the underdogs in presidential politics had a chance to break through in New Hampshire.
Former Sen. John McCain, an independent-minded Republican, resurrected his anemic campaign with a victory in the state’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary in 2008. Bill Clinton, a centrist Democrat from Arkansas, became the “comeback kid” by exceeding expectations here in 1992. And little-known Georgia peanut farmer, Jimmy Carter, would go on to claim the presidency after winning the state’s 1976 Democratic primary.
But this year, New Hampshire’s primary tradition may be little more than a fairy tale as the presidential field largely overlooks the Granite State.
GOP senator calls fellow Republicans ‘stupid’ for trying to defund the FBI
A Republican senator condemned members of his party making “stupid” comments about the FBI and Department of Justice in response to the agencies’ prosecutions of Donald Trump.
Chuck Grassley of Iowa was speaking with a local PBS station on Friday when he was asked about Republicans in his party, including presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy, who have staked out various extreme positions against federal law enforcement agencies as they carry on a naked effort to court supporters of Donald Trump, who currently faces criminal charges stemming from two federal cases.
Mr Ramaswamy has taken perhaps the most extreme position: Support for eliminating the FBI entirely.
Continued...
GOP senator calls fellow Republicans ‘stupid’ for trying to defund the FBI
Far-right has embraced calls for removal of career FBI, DoJ officials and budget cuts after Trump prosecutions
ICYMI: Trump rants at ‘deranged’ Jack Smith hours after request for partial gag order
Federal prosecutors are asking the judge overseeing a case targeting Donald Trump’s alleged efforts to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential election to help stop his wave of “inflammatory” attacks.
Following a grand jury’s indictment in the case, the former president has “repeatedly and widely disseminated public statements” attacking Washington DC residents as well as members of the court, prosecutors and prospective witnesses, according to a filing in US District Court on 15 September.
His statements threaten “to undermine the integrity of these proceedings and prejudice the jury pool,” prosecutors warned. Shortly after a request from US Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith for the partial gag order, the former president lashed out on his Truth Social platform and called him “deranged”.
Read more...
Trump rants at ‘deranged’ Jack Smith hours after he requests partial gag order
Prosecutors request ‘immediate’ action from the court to curb the former president’s threats
‘I didn’t respect them’: Trump says he ignored lawyers who told him he lost the election
Donald Trump said this week that he was within his rights to continue attempting to thwart Joe Biden from becoming president after his own advisers told him that his claims of election fraud were false, explaining that he did not respect his own attorneys’ legal opinions.
The ex-president was speaking with Kristin Welker, new host of NBC’s flagship Sunday programme Meet the Press, when he was questioned about why he went through with efforts to interfere in the certification of the 2020 election after his court challenges failed and his White House attorneys advised him against doing so.
“I didn’t respect them as lawyers,” Mr Trump explained.
“You’d hired them,” Welker pointed out.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies