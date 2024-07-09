Trump says he doesn’t expect Biden to drop out of the race in first interview post debate: Live updates
Speaking to Fox News on Monday night the former president said that he was ‘prepared’ to face Biden in November, but that it ‘wasn’t going to matter’
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Donald Trump said that he did not expect Joe Biden to drop out of the race for the White House despite growing calls for him to do so, blasting the president and his “ego”.
Speaking to Fox News in his first interview since his now-infamous debate with Joe Biden on June 27, Trump said that he was “prepared” to face Biden in November, but that it “wasn’t going to matter. “They cover for him, and they still are sort of covering, but now it’s getting very difficult to do that,” he told Hannity.
“I think Jill [Biden] would like to see him stay, she’s having a good time. I noticed she seems to be having a good time, and I’m hearing that Hunter is calling the shots.”
It comes as Biden remained defiant that he will remain in the race for the White House after more members of the party added their voices to calls for him to step aside on Sunday – an unwelcome distraction as the president prepares to host a major Nato summit in Washington, DC this week.
The president doubled down on that in a call to MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Monday morning after spending the weekend on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania.
Trump predicts Kamala Harris would take over from Biden if he stood aside
“Well, I think that it will be her. I think they are very concerned about the vote. If it’s not her, they are very, very, I mean, they’re gun shy. They don’t want to do it any other way.
“She didn’t do a good job, and she hasn’t done a job on a lot of things so but it would seem to me that from a political standpoint, that’s who they’re going with. They’re not even talking about alternatives. And it seems that if, if he gets out for whatever reason, and I don’t think he wants to get out, but if he gets out, it will be her.
“Interestingly, he’s got a lot of power, because he’s got the delegates. You know, when you have the delegates, unless he says, I’m getting out, they can’t do anything to get him out, other than the 25th amendment.
“Would be the 25th amendment, but let’s assume, with not very much time left, you know, there’s not much time left, and then we can straighten out our country...But there’s not a lot of time left. But I think unless they use the 25th Amendment, which they’d use in a different sense, he has all the power. He has the delegates. He doesn’t have to get out. There’s nothing they can do to get him out. So he’ll get the nomination.”
Trump says he is ‘prepared' to face Biden
“Well, we prepared for him, but I don’t think it’s going to matter,” said Trump before listing off his supposed successes during his time in office.
Trump describes ‘strange' debate with Biden
“It was a strange evening. I will tell you it was a strange debate, because within a couple of minutes, the answers given by him were they didn’t they, they didn’t make a lot of sense,” Trump told Sean Hannity on Fox News.
“And I don’t know, maybe it was a good makeup job, or maybe it wasn’t, but he was a very pale looking man, and when he started to speak, I don’t know, I thought his voice was weak
Trump told Hannity that he could not really understand what Biden was saying.
“They weren’t even answers. They were just words put together that had no meaning, or sense. But for the most part, I didn’t really look over.”
Trump claims there will ‘100%’ be a terrorist attack in US
"It's 100 percent certain that we're gonna have a terror attack" -- Trump pic.twitter.com/7oWyQSuNhc— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 9, 2024
Trump praised CNN debate hosts
“Jake and Dana were really pretty good” — Trump on Hannity praises the CNN debate moderators pic.twitter.com/KlzV0Bq1K0— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 9, 2024
Biden says ‘voters have spoken’ and refuses to consider standing down
President Joe Biden is attempting to head off calls for him to step aside with a defiant letter to congressional Democrats, in which he says exiting the race would be an affront to democracy.
Biden’s missive, which he released publicly on his X account on Monday ahead of Congress’s return to Washington, opens with a declaration that he is “firmly committed” to remaining a candidate in this year’s presidential election and to “running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump”.
Andrew Feinberg reports from the White House.
Biden refuses to stand down in letter to Congress: ‘Voters have spoken’
‘I have heard the concerns that people have — their good faith fears and worries about what is at stake in this election. I am not blind to them,’ he said
Trump claims Hunter Biden is ‘calling the shots'
Speaking to Fox News, Donald Trump claimed Hunter Biden was “calling the shots,” and those around the president were “covering for him”.
In an interview on Monday, the former president was asked about how he would feel about the possibility of Biden dropping out of the presidential race.
“Well, we prepared for him, but I don’t think it’s going to matter,” he told Fox News’ Hannity.
“They cover for him, and they still are sort of covering, but now it’s getting very difficult to do that. And you know, it looks to me like he may very well, and he doesn’t want to quit. He doesn’t want to do that.
“I think Jill [Biden] would like to see him stay she’s having a good time. I noticed she seems to be having a good time, and I I’m hearing that Hunter is calling the shots.
“So this isn’t necessarily a very positive thing for our country, but I think he might very well stay in... you really have to speak to his doctors. But obviously he’s been sheltered by the fake news media.”
Trump gives first interview since Biden debate
Donald Trump said he was “so upset” with Joe Biden, in his first interview since their presidential debate, which he described as a “strange evening”.
Speaking to Fox News’ Hannity on Monday, he said: “I walked out on stage and he looked extremely pale, to put it nicely, and I don’t know maybe it was a good makeup job, or maybe it wasn’t, but he was a very pale looking man.”
“And when he started to speak. I don’t know, I thought his voice was weak. I didn’t know exactly what was happening – it was strange.”
Trump continued: “It was a strange evening guy will tell you, it was a strange debate, because within a couple of minutes the answers given by him, they didn’t make a lot of sense.”
Watch: 'Challenge me at the convention’
ICYMI: Several top House Democrats call for Biden to step aside
Several influential House Democrats joined a growing list of party members calling on Joe Biden to step aside and let someone else run in 2024 in a weekend crisis call, according to reports.
The House Democratic caucus convened for crisis talks with Hakeem Jeffries, the chamber’s minority leader, late Sunday afternoon as lawmakers prepare to face the media on Capitol Hill when Congress returns to business the next day.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.
Several top Democrats call for Biden to step aside in weekend ‘crisis talks’
Democrats are questioning president’s ability to prove to voters he has mental fitness and stamina to continue
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments