Donald Trump said that he did not expect Joe Biden to drop out of the race for the White House despite growing calls for him to do so, blasting the president and his “ego”.

Speaking to Fox News in his first interview since his now-infamous debate with Joe Biden on June 27, Trump said that he was “prepared” to face Biden in November, but that it “wasn’t going to matter. “They cover for him, and they still are sort of covering, but now it’s getting very difficult to do that,” he told Hannity.

“I think Jill [Biden] would like to see him stay, she’s having a good time. I noticed she seems to be having a good time, and I’m hearing that Hunter is calling the shots.”

It comes as Biden remained defiant that he will remain in the race for the White House after more members of the party added their voices to calls for him to step aside on Sunday – an unwelcome distraction as the president prepares to host a major Nato summit in Washington, DC this week.

The president doubled down on that in a call to MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Monday morning after spending the weekend on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania.