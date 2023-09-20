✕ Close Donald Trump addresses election rigging in Meet the Press interview

Donald Trump would often write to-do lists for staff on the back of classified government documents, according to a bombshell claim from a former aide.

Former White House and Mar-a-Lago aide Molly Michael told federal investigators that the former president gave her lists of tasks on documents she later realised had markings as classified material, according to ABC News.

A Trump spokesperson told the network that the claims were “illegal leaks” that lacked “proper context and relevant information” and insisted that he “did nothing wrong”.

The former president was hit with federal charges in June for mishandling government documents after leaving office.

Despite growing evidence against him in a variety of cases, Mr Trump insists he isn’t worried, though he recently told NBC News he may have to pardon himself if re-elected.

“I think it’s very unlikely,” Mr Trump said. “What, what did I do wrong? I didn’t do anything wrong. You mean because I challenge an election, they want to put me in jail?”

Meanwhile, on Truth Social on Monday night, the former president congratulated himself, taking the credit for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton being acquitted in his impeachment trial.