Trump and Melania joined by Ivanka and other family to watch fireworks after return to DC: Live
President-elect says he has ordered inauguration and speeches to take place in the Capitol Rotunda ‘as used by Ronald Reagan in 1985’
The inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance will be moved indoors to the Capitol Rotunda on Monday because frigid temperatures are expected in the nation’s capital.
It’s set to be the coldest inauguration day in four decades.
“I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday.
Washington, D.C. is playing host not just to celebrations to mark Trump’s return to the White House but also to a large protest in the heart of the city. Thousands marched on Saturday echoing the demonstrations of eight years ago when Trump first assumed office.
While the numbers are smaller, protesters are keen to show they have not gone away. Trump departed Palm Beach and arrived in D.C. shortly after 7 p.m. He traveled to the Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, Va., where he and Melania and Barron Trump are scheduled to watch a fireworks display.
Richard Hall writes:
Therapist Paula Carino describes Donald Trump’s presence in the lives of her clients as “an ambient sinister fuzz.”
The returning president’s unique ability to dominate the airwaves and invade the headspace of the country has been a daily torment to his detractors for years, whether through his screaming tweets, rambling press conferences or occasional threats to democracy. And as he returns to the White House for his second term, therapists across the country are hearing about it.
“He’s very triggering for people,” Carino, who is based in Brooklyn, tells The Independent.
Ramaswamy reportedly announcing campaign for Ohio governor
Vivek Ramaswamy, the billionaire biotech entrepreneur joining Elon Musk to recommend drastic cuts to federal spending in Donald Trump’s administration, reportedly plans to run for governor of Ohio.
Ramaswamy — who was reportedly considering a run for J.D. Vance’s open U.S. Senate seat, with Trump’s encouragement — is expected to announce a campaign to replace the state’s term-limited Republican Governor Mike DeWine, according to The Washington Post.
Alex Woodward reports.
Bill Gates reveals details of lengthy meeting Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Bill Gates has revealed he had a lengthy dinner with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, where the pair discussed global health.
The Microsoft co-founder, 69, told The Independent he met with President-elect Trump at his Florida residence shortly after Christmas to discuss the work his Gates Foundation is doing to prevent the spread of HIV and polio, and to urge Trump to continue U.S. funding for research in those areas.
Kevin E G Perry reports.
Recap: Trump to head indoors for inauguration bucking outdoor ceremony to avoid frigid temps
The cold weather has thrown President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration into chaos, as Monday’s ceremony will be moved inside due to frigid temperatures.
High temperatures are expected to be in the low 20s in the nation’s capital on Monday. It’s projected to be the coldest inauguration in 40 years, when Ronald Reagan’s swearing-in ceremony was also moved indoors.
Kelly Rissman reports.
National Guard troops will wear a special patch at Trump's inauguration to make it clear they aren't police
When thousands of National Guard forces and law enforcement officers locked down Washington during racial protests and the Jan. 6 riot four years ago, the blur of camouflage and helmets made it nearly impossible to tell the difference between cops and troops.
This year’s inauguration will be different.
Report: Trump’s first major deportation operation will target Chicago
The Trump administration is reportedly planning to begin its promised campaign of unprecedented mass deportations with a series of raids in Chicago.
The raids will begin the day after the Republican is inaugurated, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Josh Marcus reports.
Inside the scramble to move Trump’s inauguration indoors
The plans for President-elect Donald Trump’s second inauguration had been in the works for months — but officials are now scrambling to figure out new options as freezing temperatures have forced proceedings to move inside for the first time in 40 years.
Trump confirmed his inauguration would be moving inside on Friday as temperatures are forecast to plummet to the low 20s and said he didn’t want to see people “hurt or injured” due to the cold.
Rhian Lubin reports.
Trumps to be treated to fireworks display at Trump National Golf Club
The president-elect and former first lady arrived at their hotel shortly after touching down in Dulles, Virginia around 7 p.m. ET. The pair were treated to an Elvis impersonator at the hotel and are scheduled to watch a fireworks display.
Recap: Timeline of Trump’s dramatic return to White House
All the key dates from Trump’s election victory until he becomes the next president.
Who is singing the national anthem at the inauguration?
As President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office once again at his second Inauguration ceremony on January 20, he will be serenaded by a host of performers, but who is singing the national anthem?
Inga Parkel reports.
