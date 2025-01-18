Trump inauguration moved indoors amid record-breaking cold as list of Democrats skipping event grows: Live updates
President-elect says he has ordered inauguration and speeches to take place in the Capitol Rotunda ‘as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985’
The inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance will be moved indoors to the Capitol Rotunda on Monday because frigid temperatures are expected in the nation’s capital.
It’s set to be the coldest inauguration day in four decades.
“I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday.
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who has overseen a number of January 6 cases, said during a sentencing hearing Friday that her recent visit to the Capitol served as a reminder that “people came in and desecrated that beautiful space,” Politico reported.
This comes as South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem – Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security and best known for bragging about shooting dead her dog Cricket in her memoir – dodged questions by senators at her confirmation hearing on Friday on whether she would dare stand up to the president-elect if he threatened to withhold federal disaster relief funding from blue states.
Meanwhile, the number of Democrats who have reportedly said they will skip the inauguration, continues to grow.
Trump launches meme coin ‘$TRUMP’
President-elect Donald Trump has launched his own meme coin, prompting excitement from the cryptocurrency world that has reportedly left the coin with a market capitalisation of $6.8 billion.
The newly elected US president announced he is introducing his new official “$TRUMP”meme coin to celebrate “WINNING”.
In a post on X on Saturday, he wrote: “My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Join my very special Trump Community. GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW.”
Watch: Protest in Washington D.C. ahead of Trump’s inauguration
A Tesla Cybertruck joyride with Elon Musk’s biggest fans
Josh Marcus writes:
The days leading up to Donald Trump’s inauguration, which featured multiple terrorist attacks and apocalyptic wildfires across Los Angeles, won’t be remembered as an especially hopeful time.
However, there’s still plenty to look forward to with the growth of artificial intelligence in the coming years, according to Joe Jefferson, president of the Tesla Owners Club of NorCal-Reno.
Last month, we cruised through traffic in Los Gatos, California, in the custom white and carbon-fiber interior of his all-black Tesla Cybertruck, letting the EV’s Full Self-Driving mode handle the controls.
Obama pushed Chuck Schumer to convince Biden to drop out, citing his own ‘frigid relationship’ with the president
Following last June’s disastrous debate performance by President Joe Biden, Barack Obama urged then-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to be the bearer of bad news and convince Biden to drop out of the race, saying his own “fragile relationship” with the president prevented him from being the “best messenger.”
According to a deep-dive investigation by The New York Times, which was adapted from an upcoming book by reporters Annie Karni and Luke Broadwater, Schumer sat down with Biden in the president’s Delaware house last summer and told him he’d “go down in American history as one of the darkest figures” if he stayed in and lost to Donald Trump.
“The roughly 45-minute conversation, which took place on a screened-in porch overlooking a pond, was more pointed and emotional than previously known, and helps to explain how Mr. Biden came to the decision just over a week later to end his campaign,” the Times reported.
Fox News pundit says Kristi Noem is ‘so hot’ that shooting her puppy won’t impact cabinet appointment chances
A Fox News pundit has claimed that South Dakota governor Kristi Noem is “so hot” that the fact that she executed her own puppy would not make a difference on whether or not she was appointed to head up the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
In a crude and, at times, outright misogynistic tirade, Greg Gutfeld praised Donald Trump’s cabinet picks for being in “great shape,” while slamming liberals as “fat, out of shape losers.”
‘People came in and desecrated that beautiful space’
On Monday, Trump will be inaugurated in the Capitol Rotunda, where his supporters laid siege to the Congress just four years previously.
On Friday, one of the participants in the riot, Brian Kelly, was sentenced to 10 days in prison by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, according to Politico.
“I only wish the rest of the country could see some of the things I see,” she said before handing down the sentence.
“This may be, based on what happens outside these courthouse walls, the last one of these. I don’t know,” she added.
Chutkan noted she had never been to the Capitol before paying her respects during the lying-in-state of President Jimmy Carter. After overseeing a number of January 6 cases, she said the visit was a reminder that “people came in and desecrated that beautiful space.”
From criminal sentencing to inauguration: Timeline of Trump’s dramatic return to White House
With just a week left until President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, his inaugural committee has shared the schedule for all the events leading up to the swearing-in of the 47th president.
Trump has overcome impeachments, indictments, assassination attempts, and unforced errors on the campaign trail that would have dealt severe blows to most other political candidates.
During the two months since Trump won the election, states and Congress have certified the results, a new Congress has convened, and Trump has been sentenced in his hush-money case.
These are all the key dates from Trump’s election victory until he becomes the next president.
Who is Christopher Macchio, the singer performing the national anthem at Trump’s inauguration?
As President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office once again at his second Inauguration ceremony on January 20, he will be serenaded by a host of performers, including Christopher Macchio, who will sing the national anthem.
Macchio, 46, a classical-crossover vocalist from New York City, takes on the honor from Lady Gaga, who performed the national anthem at President Joe Biden’s 2021 swearing-in ceremony.
The time before that, former America’s Got Talent contestant Jackie Evancho performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Trump’s 2017 inauguration.
This won’t be Macchio’s first time performing for the President-elect. He previously joined Trump at the Republican’s infamous October 2024 Madison Square Garden rally, where he delivered a powerful rendition of Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York.” He also sang at Trump’s second Butler, Pennsylvania rally, as well as the 2020 GOP convention.
Who is performing at Trump’s inauguration?
At the ceremony in Washington, D.C. on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance will take the oath of office and assume their positions in the White House.
However, the inauguration ceremony will be more than just a swearing-in — Trump’s team has just released the schedule of events, revealing those who will perform at the event, The Spectator World reports.
Here’s what you need to know about the line-up for Trump and Vances’ inauguration:
What’s next for Joe and Jill Biden?
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are leaving the White House on January 20, marking the end of the president’s 50 years in politics.
But Biden, 82, insists he’s not quite ready to retreat into a slow retirement just yet. In interviews, the president has indicated he’s still got work to do to improve Americans’ lives. Jill Biden, 73, has similarly dedicated her life to others through education, but she has kept quiet about her next chapter after the White House.
What is certain is that Bidens will almost certainly return to their homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where they spend time with family.
Here is what else could be in store for Joe and Jill Biden.
